Top ERP Systems - San Marino

WP ERP

wperp.com

WP ERP is the brainchild of weDevs, a team of WordPress developers, thinkers, support personnel, and marketers. The company started off as a Blog Platform in December 2008. Back then we were developing WordPress plugins, writing development tutorials & custom PHP related articles and more from a sub-domain. In May 2012, our company relaunched as a small web development startup with renewed confidence and a stronger vision. Our main focus is to deliver high quality and scalable custom PHP applications using WordPress at a competitive rate. We aim to deliver plugins and themes spiced up with the latest development trends and best practices. We love simplicity and intuitiveness, so all of our plugins are designed to be Frontend. WP ERP is the pioneer enterprise solution in WordPress industry. We started working on WP ERP in 2015 and released the first beta version in 2016. At that time WordPress had no plugins that covered all aspects of a business and allowed companies to manage everything on their own from a single solution. Our goal from the start has been to make WP ERP the one-stop solution for small business owners to manage all of their needs from a single platform. WP ERP, thus, adds value in the following ways: --> It’s easy enough for users to operate and sustain, --> It gives owners control over operations, --> It’s self-manageable. We’re now a family of 27 free and 50 premium plugins and 8000+ active installation of WP ERP. We’re also a family of 70+ dedicated members who plan, develop and nurture top quality products and content that are customer-centric. We thoroughly consider user preferences and needs when creating our plugins and content. A dedicated support team assists the users 24/7 and takes care of their troubles.