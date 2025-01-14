App store for web apps
Top ERP Systems - Puerto Rico
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems streamline and manage daily business operations across various departments like production, finance, HR, and supply chain. Examples include Oracle Netsuite and SAP ERP. ERP implementation offers benefits such as AP automation, financial management, and improved patient care in healthcare. ERP software facilitates payroll processing, time tracking, and inventory management, leading to increased productivity and efficiency. By breaking down departmental silos, ERP systems ensure secure access to essential data and metrics for all teams. Real-time reporting and analytical dashboards keep users informed about departmental performance. Key functionalities of ERP systems typically include accounting features like general ledger and cash management, HR functionalities such as recruiting and payroll, basic sales and customer management features, purchasing workflows, inventory and warehouse management, advanced supply chain modules, production modules, and reporting and analytics. For businesses with unique needs, ERP systems can be integrated with CRM software, professional services automation software, or project-based ERP systems to enhance functionality and provide a comprehensive view of operations.
ERPAG
erpag.com
ERPAG is a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. It is suitable for small and midsize businesses in various industries, including automobile, retail, education, information technology and more. Primary features include sales management, purchasing, manufacturing management, accounting and finance, inventory management, reporting and analytics. ERPAG allows users to manage business processes including b2b customer portal, selling, ordering, receiving and delivery. Other features include service management, shipping management, user-access management, point of sale and barcode scanning. ERPAG offers integration with Google Mail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Microsoft, Magento, WooCommerce, Shopify, QuickBooks, Square, Stripe and more. It supports 40+ shippers globally including UPS, FedEx and USPS. It is available in three editions: Basic, Standard and Premium in subscription pricing. It is compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. Support is offered via email, over the phone and by video tutorials.
AccelGrid
accelgrid.com
AccelGrid is a cloud-based solution that helps manufacturing and distribution businesses manage everything from CRM, procurement, inventory management, invoicing and order management in one place.
Acumatica
acumatica.com
Acumatica, founded in 2008, is a technology provider that develops cloud- and browser-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company is headquartered in Bellevue, WA (Seattle metropolitan area). Acumatica Cloud ERP offers best-in-class functionality for small and mid-sized businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Its workflows span the full suite of business management applications, and it is built with open APIs for rapid integrations with other critical software. Its consumption-based licensing charges for resources used, not per user, and its future-proof platform drives value and provides flexibility, efficiency, and remote collaboration.
Brightpearl
brightpearlapp.com
Brightpearl is the number one Retail Operating System for e-commerce, multichannel retail brands and wholesalers. Brightpearl removes the day-to-day pain points retailers experience with a scalable operating system that integrates and automates post-purchase operations. With a huge library of Plug & Play integrations, deep open API access and a trusted partner network, customers have the freedom and flexibility to embrace hyper-scalable e-commerce – and grow fearlessly. Brightpearl’s complete back office solution includes financial management, inventory and sales order management, purchasing and supplier management, CRM, fulfillment, warehousing and logistics. Over 1,200 businesses in 26 countries use our platform and we manage over 10m transactions and $3bn of business a year. Brightpearl’s US headquarters is in downtown Austin with a global headquarters in Bristol, UK.
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an award-winning integrated platform that enables SMBs to scale faster with fewer tools. From convenience stores to manufacturing plants, hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises use Deskera to manage accounting, inventory, payroll, sales, and marketing automation.
ECOUNT ERP
ecount.com
Since 1999, Ecount Inc. continues to offer one of the most affordable and customizable cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in the market. By providing a fully-integrated, robust data management system, Ecount ERP has helped more than 20,000 small and mid-sized business all around the world. Ecount ERP users benefit from a standardized program that has been optimized for a variety of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, service-based, wholesale, construction, and more. By using a standardized and scalable ERP program, users can benefit from feature innovations and upgrades at no additional cost. Also, there's no need to purchase expensive equipment and servers to host the program - users can access Ecount ERP from their PC, tablet, and smartphone at any time. Business owners and managers using Ecount ERP will benefit from tools intended to improve their inventory, sales, purchasing, warehouse, HR, and accounting management. Through the use of integrated modules and ordering portals, executives and decision-makers can have real-time information from anywhere in the world. For only $55 USD per month, Ecount ERP offers a fully-integrated, cloud-based ERP solution for business owners seeking efficiency in their workflow. Each subscription includes access for an unlimited number of users, virtual training, and remote support at no additional cost.
Exact
exact.com
Exact develops cloud software for small and medium-sized companies and their accountants. The products automate business processes in areas such as Finance and HR and provide specific ERP solutions for wholesale distribution, manufacturing, projects and construction. This saves time and provides insights. It enables customers to work efficiently, make informed decisions and continue growing. More than 675,000 companies primarily in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany already rely on Exacts software. Exact was founded in 1984 in Delft, the Netherlands, which is still the location of our head office. Every day, more than 2,000 ambitious professionals work on innovation. Driving responsible business, with respect for each other, the environment and society is central to his.
MRPeasy
mrpeasy.com
MRPeasy is a cloud-based, affordable and user-friendly, self-service production planning software for small manufacturers (10-200 employees). The software is a suite comprising production planning, CRM, procurement, supply chain management, and inventory control modules. The application features a drag-and-drop scheduler that helps project managers in allocating resources for different jobs. The procurement module allows companies to streamline their purchasing process by organizing each purchase cycle and purchase orders.
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
MYOB Australia
myob.com
Whether you're just starting out, or running an established enterprise, you can manage your entire business with MYOB. One business management platform, with all your key workflows – from finance and supply chain to employee and project management – MYOB saves you time and money. Wherever your business is headed, MYOB adapts to meet your changing needs. Whilst providing the visibility and confidence you need to make better, more informed decisions. Unleash your business’s potential, with MYOB.
MYOB New Zealand
myob.com
MYOB New Zealand

myob.com

Whether you're just starting out, or running an established enterprise, you can manage your entire business with MYOB. One business management platform, with all your key workflows – from finance and supply chain to employee and project management – MYOB saves you time and money. Wherever your business is headed, MYOB adapts to meet your changing needs. Whilst providing the visibility and confidence you need to make better, more informed decisions. Unleash your business's potential, with MYOB.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses with modules for ERP, CRM, PSA and e-commerce. Oracle Corporation acquired NetSuite for approximately US$9.3 billion in November 2016. The newly formed Oracle Netsuite business unit is managed by Executive Vice President Evan Goldberg as Oracle’s Cloud ERP for small and mid-sized enterprises.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform
plex.com
Plex gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business -- from the shop floor to the top floor -- to drive business transformation. Built in the cloud, the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes MES, ERP, supply chain management, Industrial IoT and analytics to connect people, systems, machines, and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility in an ever-changing market.
QuickBooks Self-Employed
quickbooks.intuit.com
Get a solid start. QuickBooks Self-Employed gives self starters and small businesses the features they need to get ahead.
QuickBooks Workforce
quickbooks.intuit.com
QuickBooks Workforce (formerly QuickBooks Time, TSheets Time Tracker) is a cloud-based time tracking and scheduling app that allows your employees to clock in and out from the job site with the devices they’ve already got in their pockets.
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and order management to any accounting department or finance team. It also supports functionality for built-in dashboards, real time reporting, time and expense management, project accounting, revenue management, and global consolidations for multiple entities. The software can be used in a wide variety of industries as a horizontal accounting system, but also delivers specialized features for the following industries: Nonprofit, Software and SaaS, Professional Services, Financial Services, Healthcare, Hospitality, Wholesale Distribution, Construction and Real Estate.
Sage Intacct
intacct.com
Sage Intacct

intacct.com

Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and order management to any accounting department or finance team. It also supports functionality for built-in dashboards, real time reporting, time and expense management, project accounting, revenue management, and global consolidations for multiple entities. The software can be used in a wide variety of industries as a horizontal accounting system, but also delivers specialized features for the following industries: Nonprofit, Software and SaaS, Professional Services, Financial Services, Healthcare, Hospitality, Wholesale Distribution, Construction and Real Estate.
SoftLedger
softledger.com
SoftLedger provides real-time visibility to critical financial data. Our cloud-native accounting software and APIs help organizations manage their distributed operations and assets. This includes a full-featured general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable, inventory management, crypto asset management, and more.
Striven
striven.com
Your business at its best. Striven is an all-in-one business management software with everything you need to grow revenue, work efficiently, and improve operations. Striven is a complete software solution—we’ve combined all the core features you need for accounting, sales, projects, management, and reporting into one simple system. Simplify, Unify, Thrive. With Striven, you’ll never need separate and unconnected software applications again. Finally, you can run your entire business from anywhere, on any device.
weclapp
weclapp.com
weclapp is a leading cloud-based provider of CRM and ERP software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The fully integrated System can be used to easily manage all your customers, projects, invoices, orders, articles, tickets and much more. weclapp offers an awesome user interface and can be used intuitively. Working with it is easy and not complicated at all. One software to manage your entire company!
WinWeb
winweb.com
WinWeb developed the most integrated I.T. support infrastructure for small to medium size enterprise - the WinWeb CLOUD. Seamlessly integrating back-office, manufacturing, website, e-commerce and social media delivering an integrated and scalable I.T. environment to maximise productivity and cost-reduction. Business CLOUD is customisable, affordable and flexible to make the WinWeb CLOUD the preferred option for revenue and result driven entrepreneurs and management. WinWeb APPs are the micro business equivalent integrated cloud technology to prevent business data fragmentation, lower costs and increase revenue.
Xledger
xledger.net
Xledger is the most automated financial ERP solution on the market - used by more than 10,000 companies in 60 countries. Xledger is 100% cloud-based - designed for ambitious organizations that would like to take advantage of best practices and automation to improve their business processes. Xledger differentiates on automation, scalability, and business insight. The founders of Xledger set out to simplify business management and reduce complexity by providing an out-of-the-box solution that is configurable to each customer’s needs and built around best-practices. Xledger is based on configuration rather than customization, which means that each customer is upgraded seamlessly to the latest version of the system. Xledger provides core accounting (GL, AP, AR), payment processing (check printing, ACH, wire transfer), cash management, billing & invoicing, time sheet, expense reports, budgeting & forecasting, revenue recognition, fixed asset accounting, inventory management, purchasing, donor management, project accounting, fund accounting, CRM, payroll, document management and financial reporting capabilities. Users have access to GL analysis, drill-down capability, reporting in real-time information, graphs, dashboards, KPIs and various business intelligence and analytical tools.
ZapInventory
zapinventory.com
ZapInventory is a cloud-based inventory management software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. It allows users to manage inventory, sales, purchases, suppliers, customers, and more. With features such as barcode scanning, order management, and multi-location support, ZapInventory aims to help businesses streamline their operations and improve their overall efficiency. Additionally, it provides real-time insights and reports to help users make data-driven decisions. ZapInventory also integrates with various e-commerce platforms and accounting software, making it a versatile solution for businesses of different types and sizes.
Fulcrum
fulcrumpro.com
Fulcrum replaces ERP, MRP, and MES with a Manufacturing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, allowing small and mid-sized manufacturers to improve efficiency through workflow optimization and automated data collection. Fulcrum delivers value through a fully digital, paperless workflow leveraging machine learning, automation, predictive analytics, and advanced heuristics to drive throughput and profitability. Software doesn't have to be complicated. The software you use in your personal life (Facebook, Uber, Amazon, etc.) is intuitive, and you don't need training to understand how it works. Why should your business software be any different? We're helping manufacturers transition to cutting-edge, future-proof software that lowers the stress of everyday operations, gets more out of good employees who are difficult to hire, automates tedious tasks, and operates more efficiently than what exists in the manufacturing software space today.
Workday
workday.com
Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.
Glowsis
glowsis.com
Glowsis technologies one of the best erp provider in kerala, which provides full ERP software solutions for all industries. Glow Diametric is guided by the requirement of the Next Generation Entrepreneurs and it is a global ERP solution that delivers the choice, flexibility and alertness needed to support strategic initiatives. Glow Diametric delivers the proven, comprehensive financial management capabilities required to grow a changing, complex business.
Dolibarr
dolibarr.org
Dolibarr ERP & CRM is a modern software package that helps manage your organization's activities (contacts, suppliers, invoices, orders, stocks, agenda…). It's an Open-Source Software suite (written in PHP with JavaScript enhancements) designed for small, medium or large companies, foundations and freelancers. You can freely use, study, modify or distribute it according to its license. You can use it as a standalone application or as a web application to access it from the Internet or from a LAN. Dolibarr has a large community ready to help you, free forums and preferred partners ready to offer commercial support should you need it
Extensiv
extensiv.com
Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse, order, and inventory management platforms we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations.
OneHash
onehash.ai
OneHash CRM is a cloud-based, robust, scalable, agile, affordable and fully featured, FaaS solution with CRM, ERP, HCM, Project Management, Help desk and other SaaS that your company needs, at the prices of FOSS for exponential growth and development. We are determined to serve 95% of the SMBs across the globe with a smart, affordable, agile and secure CRM solution that will ensure sustainable growth. World class service at pocket friendly prices is our USP, and we abide by what we promise.
Composity
composity.com
Composity is a cloud-based ERP solution extended with Sales and Marketing tools, designed especially for SMEs. It is a software solution "off-the-shelf" that manage all aspects of organization's internal and external business processes - Accounting, Inventory Management, Billing System, Document Management, Corporate Website and eCommerce, CRM, Organization of Client Base and Report Generator.
Doso ERP
dosoerp.com
DosoERP is a comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solution designed to streamline and optimize business processes across various departments within an organization. It is a powerful tool that integrates multiple functions and helps companies effectively manage their resources, operations, and information. DosoERP offers a wide range of modules and features that cater to different aspects of business operations. These modules typically include: * Financial Management: DosoERP provides tools for managing accounting processes, financial reporting, budgeting, and cash flow management. It allows businesses to efficiently track expenses, generate invoices, manage payroll, and handle other financial tasks. * Warehouses and Invoices Management: This module helps companies manage their procurement, inventory, and logistics operations. It enables businesses to track and control the flow of goods and services, optimize inventory levels, and streamline the supply chain process. * Human Resource Management: With DosoERP, organizations can handle various HR functions such as employee onboarding, attendance tracking, performance management, and payroll processing. It helps streamline HR processes and ensures compliance with labor regulations. * Transportation: This module enhances logistics efficiency by planning and tracking transportation to optimize the transportation process from planning and scheduling to tracking and invoicing, thereby reducing costs. * Customs Clearance: The customs clearing system reduces errors and delays in customs clearance with a range of features, streamlining import and export operations. * Analytics and Reporting: DosoERP provides robust reporting and analytics capabilities, allowing businesses to gain valuable insights into their operations. It offers customizable dashboards, data visualization tools, and reporting features to help decision-makers monitor performance, identify trends, and make informed strategic decisions. DosoERP is renowned for its user-friendly interface, scalability, and flexibility. It can be customized to meet specific business needs and integrated with other software applications for seamless data exchange. Furthermore, DosoERP is often cloud-based, enabling easy access from anywhere with an internet connection and facilitating real-time collaboration among teams. Overall, DosoERP empowers organizations to streamline their operations, improve productivity, enhance decision-making, and achieve greater efficiency across various departments, ultimately leading to improved business performance and growth. Show Less
SAP
sap.com
SAP is the leading enterprise application and business AI company. They stand at the intersection of business and technology, where their innovations are designed to directly address real business challenges and produce real-world impacts. Their solutions are the backbone for the world’s most complex and demanding processes. SAP’s integrated portfolio unites the elements of modern organizations — from workforce and financials to customers and supply chains — into a unified ecosystem that drives progress.
Appward
appward.com
Software companies don’t understand your business. From one group you get a rigid solution that requires expensive and time-consuming implementation. From the other you get a hodgepodge of disconnected applications. They feel your pain. Appward delivers a smart set of over 80 apps in a blazing-fast private workspace that helps you manage and improve every function in your organization, including ERP, CRM, project management, communications, employee management, operations, quality, manufacturing and supply chain.
IFS
ifs.com
IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers – at the Moment of Service. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector.
Certinia
certinia.com
Certinia (formerly FinancialForce) delivers a Services-as-a-Business platform that powers and connects all aspects of services operations, from services estimation and delivery to customer success management and financial planning and accounting. The company’s Professional Services Automation (PSA), Customer Success, and ERP solutions—delivered on Salesforce’s leading cloud platform—provide the ability to run a connected services business, deliver with intelligence, and achieve business agility. Headquartered in San Jose, California with offices around the world, Certinia is backed by Haveli Investments, General Atlantic and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.certinia.com.
Epicor
epicor.com
Epicor ERP system is modular, industry-specific software used to manage business processes company-wide. Epicor software works well for managing accounting and finance, human resources, customers, the supply chain, inventory, distribution, and manufacturing production management. Epicor software is available on-premises and as SaaS cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning). Epicor offers Business Management Platforms as industry-specific ERP solutions. Epicor Software Corporation innovates to incorporate newer technologies into the ERP system. For example, Epicor uses the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to connect machines with sensors and PLCs (programmable logic controllers) on the shop floor in its Advanced MES (manufacturing execution software) that seamlessly integrates with the Epicor ERP (and MRP) system. Epicor provides advanced omnichannel, including eCommerce, software for retailers.
SYSPRO
syspro.com
SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility. SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future. With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.
Tyler Technologies
tylertech.com
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients gain actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.
OpenPro
openpro.com
OpenPro is a leader in licensed open source ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software. OpenPro's ERP software solutions deliver a flexible, scalable and fully featured management system for small business to enterprise corporations. The system's modular design provides the ultimate in flexibility to clients. OpenPro can serve as a cost-effective small business account system, and has fully featured accounting software for manufacturing. OpenPro has the most up-to-date capabilities required for e-commerce software and is also a proven supply chain software provider. Over the past 10 years OpenPro software has been written in open source PHP, using open architecture (runs on any hardware and SQL database). With OpenPro's advanced features like document imaging; green paperless work flows; integrated bar coding; integrated phone systems; OCR reading to XML transactions; and multiple language and currency capabilities, we have saved our clients millions of dollars in operating efficiencies. The software can be deployed as Software as a Service (SAAS), ASP or run on your server. OpenPro offers business software solutions for every company looking for more value and more features from their ERP software solution.
Unit4
unit4.com
Unit4 is a software company that designs and delivers enterprise software and ERP applications and related professional services for people in services organizations, with a special focus on the professional services, education, public services, and nonprofit sectors. It has subsidiaries and offices in 23 countries across Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa. The company is best known for its People Experience Suite including Unit4 ERP, Unit4 Financials, Unit4 FP&A, and Unit4 Talent Management. In 2015, Unit4 announced a partnership with Microsoft to build self-driving business applications on the Microsoft Azure cloud. Unit4's software is available in either cloud or on-premises setups, with support for on-premise ending in December 2024. In 2020, the company launched a Global Channel Partner Programme to aid partners in implementing Unit4 software. Unit4's next-generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions power many of the world's mid-market organizations, bringing together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR, and FP&A to share real-time information, and deliver greater insights to help organizations become more effective.
OfficeBooks
officebooks.com
OfficeBooks offers an easy to use, business management application for small and medium sized business. The OfficeBooks solution is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering which minimizes upfront and infrastructure costs without sacrificing functionality and performance. Our main product is OfficeBooks.com, a hosted business management application that provides users with tools to manage sales, contacts, purchasing, manufacturing, work orders and inventory control. Best of all, with OfficeBooks in the cloud your system is available anywhere; at the office, at home or on the road.
ERPNext
erpnext.com
ERPNext is a free and open-source integrated Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software developed by an Indian software company Frappe Technologies Pvt. Ltd. It is built on the MariaDB database system using Frappe, a Python based server-side framework. ERPNext is a generic ERP software used by manufacturers, distributors and services companies. It includes modules like accounting, CRM, sales, purchasing, website, e-commerce, point of sale, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, inventory, and services. Also, it has domain specific modules like schools, healthcare, agriculture, and non-profit. ERPNext is an alternative to NetSuite and QAD, and similar in function to Odoo (formerly OpenERP), Tryton and Openbravo. ERPNext was included in the ERP FrontRunners List by Gartner as a Pacesetters.
QAD
qad.com
QAD is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises. Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), enterprise quality management system (EQMS), connected workforce and process intelligence.
ACTouch Technologies
actouch.com
ACTouch Technologies is part of Indian Manufacturing eco-system. We designed our ERP based on problems found in Manufacturing Industry. We want to be the Number One Cloud Based Manufacturing ERP Software for MSME's in Asia. Our product helps the Business owners and Entrepreneurs in managing their Sales, Purchase. Production, Warranty, Cash management and Financial controls. ACTouch, our cloud ERP Solutions need not have any installation and configuration of application as its available over Internet and accessible by PC, Laptops, Smartphone, Tablets etc. Application is available 24 x 7, 365 days a year. So there is no downtime, no Virus or spam attacks, no HW and Software investments and this saves a lot of money to MSME's. Salient features of AcTouch product is as follows. 1. Core business modules: Invoices, Payments, Receipts, General ledger and Inventory modules 2. User Access Controls: You can decide who has to use what menus and controls. 3. Financial Controls: 4eye principle (Your clerk enters the enters the transaction and You can approve it). A total control of Financial matters 4. Single Sign-on: If you have more than one business, you can access them in a single login. No need for separate logins. 5. Dashboard with Financial and stock alerts, Ageing reports (who has to pay you and how much), Banks status reports. 6. Customised templates to each Supplier or Customer (You choose which templates for whom) 7. Inventory tracking to the batch level. 8. Multi currency transactions and invoices 9. Access from Mobile and Tablets (new feature will be released soon) 10. Indian GST compatible.
ERP Gold
erp.gold
ERP Gold is built for you & your processes. Streamline your all processes including accounting, manufacturin, inventory, order, e-commerce and shipping with a flexible system crafted around your operations. Struggling with the lack of flexibility and customization options provided by any basic accounting system, Excel, or any other package? ERP Gold Seamlessly integrate with your existing accounts and inventory management software to create a powerful package that gives you ultimate visibility and complete control. By syncing data from multiple software, ERP Gold generates extensive functions, screens, reports and automates critical processes.
KEBS
kebs.ai
KEBS is a business suite that is built to make life easier for the professional services industry. This modern ERP will enable businesses to cut down cost and resource leakages and scale up their productivity and profitability 10X. Organizations, irrespective of their size and scale can streamline and automate their day-to-day task and create a seamless workflow with ease. Our customers worldwide are impressed with how KEBS has - made data a single source of truth - increased employee retention by 76% - ensured timely delivery of projects within the budget - amplified the revenue up to 5X times than before - brought in more transparency within the organization - made their employees more accountable - satisfied their customers 10X better than before KEBS is comprehensive. Hence, it’s the only business suite you will ever need.
LOU
evosus.com
LOU - Powered by Evosus - is cloud business software for retail, field service, and warehouse/inventory management businesses. This powerful all-in-one ERP business software helps businesses save time by getting them off of paper, spreadsheets, or multiple apps. The Evosus team has helped over 500 businesses streamline and grow over 20 years. We have taken these 20 years of best practices to create business software that is 100% cloud and 100% awesome. LOU spans Retail - Service - Inventory - Route Optimization – Scheduling – Reporting and Financials that integrate with QuickBooks Online.
Divalto
divalto.com
Divalto infinity is a complete and customizable solution that integrates in a unique environment all the applicative domains and functions required to the management of a business. Divalto infinity is involved in all levels of your business. It reduces costs (e.g. stock optimization, preparation, planning) and provides detailed analyses on your margins. No matter the scale on which your business operates, Divalto Infinity is the all-in-one management solution!
Marg ERP
margcompusoft.com
With more than 1 Million plus satisfied users, 800 + sales & support centers, Marg ERP has been a true leader in easing the adaption process of GST. MARG ERP Ltd. has its expertise in providing the perfect customized inventory and accounting solutions for all businesses to get GST compliant. Marg ERP is a leading software application provider in GST and has been a key player in helping businesses in smoother transition into GST. We deliver inventory and accounting software solution to optimize businesses and help them in this GST transformation journey. Marg has always believed in adding value and sustainability to the ever changing business environment and is a key player in serving both the SMEs and MSMEs Marg ERP provides comprehensive Payroll Software "HRxpert" which has enriched features like attendance software, payroll software,leave management etc helping businesses in smoother transition into GST.
Access
theaccessgroup.com
Access is changing the face of business management software, not only in how we serve our customers, living up to our promise to give them the freedom to do more of what’s important to them, but for our people, our investors and the charities close to our hearts where we live and work. Access helps more than 100000 customers transform the way their business software is used, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what's important.
Enterpryze
enterpryze.com
Enterpryze is a Global Developer, Innovator and Supplier of Business Management Solutions to SME's. All the tools you need to grow your business profitably: * Enterpryze makes it possible to run your accounting, inventory, CRM, service management and more from one place * Manage stock, customers and suppliers in one place * Integrated and Automated Accounting for Accurate Reports * Simple to Set Up. Register and Start Using
Fulfil.IO
fulfil.io
Fulfil is the only ERP designed for eCommerce & wholesale merchants. With the rise in multi-channel commerce, Fulfil was built with the simple idea that merchant operations need to be simplified in order to deliver amazing retail experiences. Fulfil enables businesses to turn their back office operations into an accelerator for growth by integrating order management, inventory management, warehouse management, purchasing, wholesale, manufacturing, financials and customer service; all into one seamless solution.
WP ERP
wperp.com
WP ERP is the brainchild of weDevs, a team of WordPress developers, thinkers, support personnel, and marketers. The company started off as a Blog Platform in December 2008. Back then we were developing WordPress plugins, writing development tutorials & custom PHP related articles and more from a sub-domain. In May 2012, our company relaunched as a small web development startup with renewed confidence and a stronger vision. Our main focus is to deliver high quality and scalable custom PHP applications using WordPress at a competitive rate. We aim to deliver plugins and themes spiced up with the latest development trends and best practices. We love simplicity and intuitiveness, so all of our plugins are designed to be Frontend. WP ERP is the pioneer enterprise solution in WordPress industry. We started working on WP ERP in 2015 and released the first beta version in 2016. At that time WordPress had no plugins that covered all aspects of a business and allowed companies to manage everything on their own from a single solution. Our goal from the start has been to make WP ERP the one-stop solution for small business owners to manage all of their needs from a single platform. WP ERP, thus, adds value in the following ways: --> It’s easy enough for users to operate and sustain, --> It gives owners control over operations, --> It’s self-manageable. We’re now a family of 27 free and 50 premium plugins and 8000+ active installation of WP ERP. We’re also a family of 70+ dedicated members who plan, develop and nurture top quality products and content that are customer-centric. We thoroughly consider user preferences and needs when creating our plugins and content. A dedicated support team assists the users 24/7 and takes care of their troubles.
AFAS Software
afas.com
AFAS Software is a Dutch family-owned company that develops software products for businesses. With our application we strive to reduce administrative work as much as possible or make it a little less boring where we can. We believe our employees are our most valuable asset and it is their goal to make our 12.000 customers happy. A substantial part our profits go directly to the AFAS Foundation through which we want to help others fulfil their dreams. We believe in projects that have a great impact on people’s lives and that inspire others to also participate. In short, the AFAS Foundation strives to achieve sustainability, quality, respect and transparency.
DMSi Software
dmsi.com
DMSi is bringing new technology and new ideas to the building materials industry through our specialized business management software. We’re revolutionizing one of the largest, most critical sectors in the world. Fortunately, we like a challenge. We have positions for people who like to train on our software, research and solve customer business issues and optimize supply chains with bespoke solutions. We have positions for software engineers, designers, systems engineers, analysts, product owners, and product managers who explore innovative technologies and create human interfaces. We have positions that make our company hum in sales, marketing, human resources, and accounting, which are helping to evolve our brand and our team. What makes us tick is surrounding ourselves with bright, kind, curious people who love the limitless possibilities that the field of enterprise computer software has to offer.
BirdDog Software
birddogsw.com
BirdDog Software is the leading integrated web-based software suite, including Order Fulfillment, CRM and Ecommerce software. BirdDog Enterprise is also the industry's best Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business software that supports your entire company in a single, integrated and powerful business managment software solution. What makes BirdDog Enterprise unique is that it's built on a single platform so sales, support, shipping and billing all use the same information on every interaction. Enterprise gives you vital business intelligence in real time so you can make better decisions faster.
BusinessMan ERP
businessmanerp.com
BusinessMan - Business Manager Enterprise is a comprehensive Business Management System (BMS) It encompasses all of the business management functions you would expect to find, plus many additional features not included in many other types of business management software. BME builds upon the award-winning BusinessMan Enterprise client-server solution, which was developed over a period of more than 25 years to where it is today utilising the latest web technologies so as to give you the performance, flexibility, and rich feature set you need, whilst providing access from all platforms supporting a modern web browser.
reybex
reybex.com
reybex, the ERP complete solution for: merchandise management, dispatch processing, warehouse, mobile warehouse management, financial accounting, project management, CRM, E-Commerce and Marketplace Interfaces, Omni-Channel, Order Management.