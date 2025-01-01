App store for web apps

Top ERP Systems - New Zealand

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems streamline and manage daily business operations across various departments like production, finance, HR, and supply chain. Examples include Oracle Netsuite and SAP ERP. ERP implementation offers benefits such as AP automation, financial management, and improved patient care in healthcare. ERP software facilitates payroll processing, time tracking, and inventory management, leading to increased productivity and efficiency. By breaking down departmental silos, ERP systems ensure secure access to essential data and metrics for all teams. Real-time reporting and analytical dashboards keep users informed about departmental performance. Key functionalities of ERP systems typically include accounting features like general ledger and cash management, HR functionalities such as recruiting and payroll, basic sales and customer management features, purchasing workflows, inventory and warehouse management, advanced supply chain modules, production modules, and reporting and analytics. For businesses with unique needs, ERP systems can be integrated with CRM software, professional services automation software, or project-based ERP systems to enhance functionality and provide a comprehensive view of operations.

Workday

workday.com

Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.

NetSuite

netsuite.com

NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses w...

Marg ERP

margcompusoft.com

With more than 1 Million plus satisfied users, 800 + sales & support centers, Marg ERP has been a true leader in easing the adaption process of GST. MARG ERP Ltd. has its expertise in providing the perfect customized inventory and accounting solutions for all businesses to get GST compliant. Marg ...

MYOB Australia

myob.com

Whether you're just starting out, or running an established enterprise, you can manage your entire business with MYOB. One business management platform, with all your key workflows – from finance and supply chain to employee and project management – MYOB saves you time and money. Wherever your bus...

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...

Microsoft Dynamics 365

microsoft.com

Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.

QuickBooks Workforce

quickbooks.intuit.com

QuickBooks Workforce (formerly QuickBooks Time, TSheets Time Tracker) is a cloud-based time tracking and scheduling app that allows your employees to clock in and out from the job site with the devices they’ve already got in their pockets.

QuickBooks Self-Employed

quickbooks.intuit.com

Get a solid start. QuickBooks Self-Employed gives self starters and small businesses the features they need to get ahead.

Deskera

deskera.com

Deskera is an award-winning integrated platform that enables SMBs to scale faster with fewer tools. From convenience stores to manufacturing plants, hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises use Deskera to manage accounting, inventory, payroll, sales, and marketing automation.

BizSuite

bizsuite.com.ng

BizSuite is a cloud business management software focused on simplicity, functionality, and customization. Complete control over your purchases, sales, inventory, finances and costs. Manage all your daily business activities in one place. Perfectly suitable for all type of businesses and retails.

Sage Accounting

sage.com

Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and or...

ECOUNT ERP

ecount.com

Since 1999, Ecount Inc. continues to offer one of the most affordable and customizable cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in the market. By providing a fully-integrated, robust data management system, Ecount ERP has helped more than 20,000 small and mid-sized business all aroun...

SAP

sap.com

SAP is the leading enterprise application and business AI company. They stand at the intersection of business and technology, where their innovations are designed to directly address real business challenges and produce real-world impacts. Their solutions are the backbone for the world’s most compl...

Acumatica

acumatica.com

Acumatica, founded in 2008, is a technology provider that develops cloud- and browser-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company is headquartered in Bellevue, WA (Seattle metropolitan area). Acumatica Cloud ERP offers best-in-class fu...

ERPNext

erpnext.com

ERPNext is a free and open-source integrated Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software developed by an Indian software company Frappe Technologies Pvt. Ltd. It is built on the MariaDB database system using Frappe, a Python based server-side framework. ERPNext is a generic ERP software used by man...

Dolibarr

dolibarr.org

Dolibarr ERP & CRM is a modern software package that helps manage your organization's activities (contacts, suppliers, invoices, orders, stocks, agenda…). It's an Open-Source Software suite (written in PHP with JavaScript enhancements) designed for small, medium or large companies, foundations and ...

weclapp

weclapp.com

weclapp is a leading cloud-based provider of CRM and ERP software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The fully integrated System can be used to easily manage all your customers, projects, invoices, orders, articles, tickets and much more. weclapp offers an awesome user interface and can...

Extensiv

extensiv.com

Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse, order, and inventory management platforms we enable modern merchants and brands to f...

MRPeasy

mrpeasy.com

MRPeasy is a cloud-based, affordable and user-friendly, self-service production planning software for small manufacturers (10-200 employees). The software is a suite comprising production planning, CRM, procurement, supply chain management, and inventory control modules. The application features a ...

Sage Intacct

intacct.com

Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and o...

Brightpearl

brightpearlapp.com

Brightpearl is the number one Retail Operating System for e-commerce, multichannel retail brands and wholesalers. Brightpearl removes the day-to-day pain points retailers experience with a scalable operating system that integrates and automates post-purchase operations. With a huge library of Plug &...

ERPAG

erpag.com

ERPAG is a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. It is suitable for small and midsize businesses in various industries, including automobile, retail, education, information technology and more. Primary features include sales management, purchasing, manufacturing management, accoun...

Epicor

epicor.com

Epicor ERP system is modular, industry-specific software used to manage business processes company-wide. Epicor software works well for managing accounting and finance, human resources, customers, the supply chain, inventory, distribution, and manufacturing production management. Epicor software is ...

Striven

striven.com

Your business at its best. Striven is an all-in-one business management software with everything you need to grow revenue, work efficiently, and improve operations. Striven is a complete software solution—we’ve combined all the core features you need for accounting, sales, projects, management, and ...

Exact

exact.com

Exact develops cloud software for small and medium-sized companies and their accountants. The products automate business processes in areas such as Finance and HR and provide specific ERP solutions for wholesale distribution, manufacturing, projects and construction. This saves time and provides ins...

Mero ERP

meroerp.com

Cloud-based enterprise resource planning software provider. Features include dashboard overviews, product catalogue management, user management, income & financial flow management, expenses management, purchases management, sales & vendor management, customer management, employee & inventory managem...

LOGIC ERP

logicerp.com

Our expertise in providing integrated ERP Software, Retail & POS Software to thousands of customers till date, helped them to meet their business goals. ERP solutions developed by LOGIC are characterized for its flexibility and scalability to aide in business growth of the customers in the time ahea...

Veepan ERP

veepan.com

Veepan is a Cloud based ERP Software for any business. It was incorporated in November 2018 at New Delhi, India. Veepan's Services include: 1) Billing Software 2) Inventory Management 3) Accounting 4) GST Filing Support 5) Manage Sales & Purchases 6) Manage Business Expenses 7) Track Payments 8) Ma...

Access

theaccessgroup.com

Access is changing the face of business management software, not only in how we serve our customers, living up to our promise to give them the freedom to do more of what’s important to them, but for our people, our investors and the charities close to our hearts where we live and work. Access helps...

Daftra

daftra.com

Daftra is the first integrated and secure portal to manage your business or company online. Daftra cloud services work around the clock, ensuring a 99.9% presence on the network, as our secure servers are located in several countries and work in parallel to access your company's secure data as quick...

MYOB New Zealand

myob.com

Whether you're just starting out, or running an established enterprise, you can manage your entire business with MYOB. One business management platform, with all your key workflows – from finance and supply chain to employee and project management – MYOB saves you time and money. Wherever your bus...

INNERGY

innergy.com

INNERGY is an ERP solution that drives the complete business process of custom woodworking shops. Our platform unifies the various islands of data spread across your organization into a single system, accessible from the office or field. The days of disjointed spreadsheets or niche applications that...

OpenPro

openpro.com

OpenPro is a leader in licensed open source ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software. OpenPro's ERP software solutions deliver a flexible, scalable and fully featured management system for small business to enterprise corporations. The system's modular design provides the ultimate in flexibility...

Doso ERP

dosoerp.com

DosoERP is a comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solution designed to streamline and optimize business processes across various departments within an organization. It is a powerful tool that integrates multiple functions and helps companies effectively manage their resources, o...

Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform

plex.com

Plex gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business -- from the shop floor to the top floor -- to drive business transformation. Built in the cloud, the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes MES, ERP, supply chain management, Industrial Io...

ZapInventory

zapinventory.com

ZapInventory is a cloud-based inventory management software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. It allows users to manage inventory, sales, purchases, suppliers, customers, and more. With features such as barcode scanning, order management, and multi-location support, ZapInventory aims t...

Workcube

workcube.com

Workcube Catalyst is the largest, latest and ultimate destination for enterprise software in todays world. Workcube Catalyst has business models and creative approaches specifically designed to help you manage and organize your business better. Workcube Catalyst provides you with the most comprehens...

Inventory365

inventory365.co

Inventory365 is a cutting-edge inventory management software that helps businesses of all sizes streamline their inventory operations. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Inventory365 makes it easy for companies to keep track of their inventory levels, monitor stock movement, and...

Viindoo

viindoo.com

Viindoo provides comprehensive, synchronous, and connected Enterprise Management Software (Viindoo Solution) on the cloud platform, meeting all the needs of Enterprises. Viindoo product has the flexibility and full functions integration to meet the needs of even the most complex enterprises. Instal...

Shipedge

shipedge.com

Shipedge is a modular and scalable solution to automate complex eCommerce Operations. The Shipedge is completely web-based and its main modules are Order Management and Warehouse Management Systems to automate eCommerce operations. We help companies create efficient order fulfillment managing one or...

Fulcrum

fulcrumpro.com

Fulcrum replaces ERP, MRP, and MES with a Manufacturing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, allowing small and mid-sized manufacturers to improve efficiency through workflow optimization and automated data collection. Fulcrum delivers value through a fully digital, paperless workflow leveraging m...

WinWeb

winweb.com

WinWeb developed the most integrated I.T. support infrastructure for small to medium size enterprise - the WinWeb CLOUD. Seamlessly integrating back-office, manufacturing, website, e-commerce and social media delivering an integrated and scalable I.T. environment to maximise productivity and cost-r...

DMSi Software

dmsi.com

DMSi is bringing new technology and new ideas to the building materials industry through our specialized business management software. We’re revolutionizing one of the largest, most critical sectors in the world. Fortunately, we like a challenge. We have positions for people who like to train on ou...

KEBS

kebs.ai

KEBS is a business suite that is built to make life easier for the professional services industry. This modern ERP will enable businesses to cut down cost and resource leakages and scale up their productivity and profitability 10X. Organizations, irrespective of their size and scale can streamline ...

Unit4

unit4.com

Unit4 is a software company that designs and delivers enterprise software and ERP applications and related professional services for people in services organizations, with a special focus on the professional services, education, public services, and nonprofit sectors. It has subsidiaries and offices...

Xledger

xledger.net

Xledger is the most automated financial ERP solution on the market - used by more than 10,000 companies in 60 countries. Xledger is 100% cloud-based - designed for ambitious organizations that would like to take advantage of best practices and automation to improve their business processes. Xledger...

UdyogMART ERP

udyogmart.com

ERP solution is essential in streamlining operations and providing detailed reports you have to make informed decisions. ERP is believed by many people to be an item. Consequently, ERP accounting software is an absolute solution which makes all of the accounting management approach. The accounting c...

Freespace ERP

freespaceerp.com

Freespace is designed to help small and medium businesses operate with ease. From sales and purchases to financials and operations, your business is taken care by the cloud application.

Divalto

divalto.com

Divalto infinity is a complete and customizable solution that integrates in a unique environment all the applicative domains and functions required to the management of a business. Divalto infinity is involved in all levels of your business. It reduces costs (e.g. stock optimization, preparation, p...

Glowsis

glowsis.com

Glowsis technologies one of the best erp provider in kerala, which provides full ERP software solutions for all industries. Glow Diametric is guided by the requirement of the Next Generation Entrepreneurs and it is a global ERP solution that delivers the choice, flexibility and alertness needed to ...

SoftLedger

softledger.com

SoftLedger provides real-time visibility to critical financial data. Our cloud-native accounting software and APIs help organizations manage their distributed operations and assets. This includes a full-featured general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable, inventory management, crypto ass...

TECHO

techoerp.in

Techo ERP is enterprise resource planning software. This product caters to small and medium-sized businesses in industries like manufacturing, retail, and professional services. The product features modules for accounting, inventory management, order management, and customer relationship management...

Kladana

kladana.com

Provider of SaaS-based inventory management software solutions for e-commerce businesses. The solutions provided are order management, stock management, return management, optimization of order fulfillment, workflow automation, and creation of bills of materials, and account for raw materials & fini...

Hisaab

hisaab.pk

Hisaab is a 24/7 online Web Based ERP solution equipped with the latest accounting financial and bookkeeping tools and easy to use dashboard interface.

Fraction ERP

fractionerp.com

Fraction ERP is a cloud ERP system designed for small to medium sized manufacturers that want control and growth at the same time. We have a unique team; experienced manufacturing professionals and software development engineers.

BizeeBuy

bizeebuy.com

BizeeBuy is a Comprehensive Cloud based platform for B2B commercial needs. Enabling backend commercial operations for D2C brands. The concept is to Bring all B2B stakeholders on a common cloud platform, making B2B Commerce : Automated | Efficient | Compliant. Cloud Platform transforming the way bra...

Selly Erp

sellyerp.com

Cloud-based ERP for Italy-based SMBs. It helps users with managing customers, sales, activities, invoicing, purchase and warehouse.

ERP Gold

erp.gold

ERP Gold is built for you & your processes. Streamline your all processes including accounting, manufacturin, inventory, order, e-commerce and shipping with a flexible system crafted around your operations. Struggling with the lack of flexibility and customization options provided by any basic acco...

IFS

ifs.com

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedd...

