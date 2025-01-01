App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top Equipment Rental Software

Equipment rental software offers rental companies essential tools to streamline and manage their operations. This software helps businesses oversee inventory, monitor equipment maintenance, and handle various back-office tasks, including accounting. It caters to a range of sectors, such as construction, event, and recreational equipment rental. Many rental businesses can utilize this software to manage every aspect of their operations, from point-of-sale transactions to equipment tracking. However, it's specifically designed for various types of rental businesses, excluding car rentals, which typically use dedicated car rental software.