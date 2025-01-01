App store for web apps

Equipment rental software offers rental companies essential tools to streamline and manage their operations. This software helps businesses oversee inventory, monitor equipment maintenance, and handle various back-office tasks, including accounting. It caters to a range of sectors, such as construction, event, and recreational equipment rental. Many rental businesses can utilize this software to manage every aspect of their operations, from point-of-sale transactions to equipment tracking. However, it's specifically designed for various types of rental businesses, excluding car rentals, which typically use dedicated car rental software.

Rentman

Rentman

rentman.io

Rentman is a resource management software for the AV & Event industry, enabling companies to manage equipment, scheduling, and invoicing effectively.

Booqable

Booqable

booqable.com

Booqable is rental management software that helps businesses manage bookings, inventory, and payments while providing online booking and customer communication tools.

Goodshuffle Pro

Goodshuffle Pro

goodshuffle.com

Goodshuffle Pro is an event management app for professionals to track inventory, manage clients, and streamline event planning and execution.

Twice Commerce

Twice Commerce

twicecommerce.com

Twice Commerce helps businesses sell, rent, and resell products and services efficiently, offering e-commerce solutions and secure payment processing.

Reservety

Reservety

reservety.com

Reservety is a rental management app that facilitates online booking, scheduling, inventory tracking, and order management for rental businesses.

Renterra

Renterra

getrenterra.com

Renterra is a cloud-based software for managing equipment rentals and inventory, designed to simplify business operations.

Flecto

Flecto

flecto.io

Flecto app streamlines booking, inventory, and customer management, prevents overbooking, sets pricing rules, and integrates professional insurance coverage.

Eqpme

Eqpme

eqpme.com

Eqpme is rental software for independent equipment businesses, helping manage inventory, payments, and customer relationships.

Smartyard

Smartyard

yoursmartyard.com

Smartyard simplifies equipment requests for businesses, allowing users to quickly request machines and receive quotes in under a minute.

StayOnHire

StayOnHire

stayonhire.com

StayOnHire is a cloud software designed for plant and equipment hire businesses, streamlining operations like scheduling, contract tracking, and usage billing.

