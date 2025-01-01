Find the right software and services.
Enterprise social networking (ESN) software fosters bottom-up communication and collaboration within organizations by providing a digital platform for employees to interact socially, collaborate, and share information. This encourages informal, peer-to-peer communication. Similar to consumer social media platforms, ESN software allows employees to share updates, photos, and messages directly with their colleagues. Organizations can use ESN software to enhance engagement and collaboration among employees, particularly in hybrid or remote work environments, ensuring they have opportunities to connect, engage, and socialize regardless of their location. This can boost morale and overall employee satisfaction. While ESN software is a type of internal communications platform, it differs from employee communications software in its purpose. Employee communications software offers comprehensive solutions for various communication styles (top-down, bottom-up, asynchronous, synchronous) and broadcasting essential company-wide messages. In contrast, ESN software focuses on informal, interactive, and peer-to-peer collaboration, promoting a culture of knowledge sharing and teamwork. Both types of software are crucial for improving internal communication and fostering a well-connected, engaged workforce.
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects employees through groups, chat, and video, enhancing collaboration and productivity, especially for remote teams.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform that enhances communication and engagement, enabling employees to connect, share, and recognize achievements within organizations.
Guru
getguru.com
Guru is a knowledge management platform that integrates with existing tools, allowing teams to access, share, and manage organizational knowledge seamlessly.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is a mobile app that connects deskless and desk-based workers, enhancing communication, engagement, and resource management for organizations.
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is an intranet app that enhances employee engagement and communication through features like live video streaming, Q&A, and content personalization.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is an employee experience platform that integrates with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, improving internal communications, collaboration, and content management.
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is an employee advocacy platform that enables employees to share brand-approved content, boosting engagement and recruitment through their personal networks.
Joincube
joincube.com
Joincube is a team communication app that facilitates collaboration, task management, and project organization to improve business productivity.
