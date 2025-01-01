App store for web apps

Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software

Enterprise social networking (ESN) software fosters bottom-up communication and collaboration within organizations by providing a digital platform for employees to interact socially, collaborate, and share information. This encourages informal, peer-to-peer communication. Similar to consumer social media platforms, ESN software allows employees to share updates, photos, and messages directly with their colleagues. Organizations can use ESN software to enhance engagement and collaboration among employees, particularly in hybrid or remote work environments, ensuring they have opportunities to connect, engage, and socialize regardless of their location. This can boost morale and overall employee satisfaction. While ESN software is a type of internal communications platform, it differs from employee communications software in its purpose. Employee communications software offers comprehensive solutions for various communication styles (top-down, bottom-up, asynchronous, synchronous) and broadcasting essential company-wide messages. In contrast, ESN software focuses on informal, interactive, and peer-to-peer collaboration, promoting a culture of knowledge sharing and teamwork. Both types of software are crucial for improving internal communication and fostering a well-connected, engaged workforce.

Workplace

Workplace

workplace.com

Workplace is a communication tool that connects employees through groups, chat, and video, enhancing collaboration and productivity, especially for remote teams.

Workvivo

Workvivo

workvivo.com

Workvivo is an employee experience platform that enhances communication and engagement, enabling employees to connect, share, and recognize achievements within organizations.

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

Guru is a knowledge management platform that integrates with existing tools, allowing teams to access, share, and manage organizational knowledge seamlessly.

Blink

Blink

joinblink.com

Blink is a mobile app that connects deskless and desk-based workers, enhancing communication, engagement, and resource management for organizations.

Simpplr

Simpplr

simpplr.com

Simpplr is an intranet app that enhances employee engagement and communication through features like live video streaming, Q&A, and content personalization.

MangoApps

MangoApps

mangoapps.com

MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.

LumApps

LumApps

lumapps.com

LumApps is an employee experience platform that integrates with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, improving internal communications, collaboration, and content management.

DSMN8

DSMN8

dsmn8.com

DSMN8 is an employee advocacy platform that enables employees to share brand-approved content, boosting engagement and recruitment through their personal networks.

Joincube

Joincube

joincube.com

Joincube is a team communication app that facilitates collaboration, task management, and project organization to improve business productivity.

