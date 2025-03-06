Top Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software - Uganda

Find the right software and services.
Enterprise social networking (ESN) software fosters bottom-up communication and collaboration within organizations by providing a digital platform for employees to interact socially, collaborate, and share information. This encourages informal, peer-to-peer communication. Similar to consumer social media platforms, ESN software allows employees to share updates, photos, and messages directly with their colleagues. Organizations can use ESN software to enhance engagement and collaboration among employees, particularly in hybrid or remote work environments, ensuring they have opportunities to connect, engage, and socialize regardless of their location. This can boost morale and overall employee satisfaction. While ESN software is a type of internal communications platform, it differs from employee communications software in its purpose. Employee communications software offers comprehensive solutions for various communication styles (top-down, bottom-up, asynchronous, synchronous) and broadcasting essential company-wide messages. In contrast, ESN software focuses on informal, interactive, and peer-to-peer collaboration, promoting a culture of knowledge sharing and teamwork. Both types of software are crucial for improving internal communication and fostering a well-connected, engaged workforce.
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects everyone in your company, even if they’re working remotely. Use familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting to get people talking and working together. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone to feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features into one modern employee app that captures the heartbeat of the organization and brings its culture to life. Thanks to its simple design, employees can easily use Workvivo to stay informed, engaged, and connected. As a result, company leaders gain better oversight and a direct, unfiltered channel to reach and engage with people and truly feel the company’s pulse and energy. With annual growth of over 200% year-on-year, 3 million+ users across more than 93+ countries, and customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to tech start-ups, Workvivo is on a mission - to elevate everyone’s employee experience.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the mobile-first employee experience platform that connects your people, systems, and culture in one super-app. It bridges the digital divide between deskless and desk-based workers, supercharging employee communication and engagement at industry-leading companies like McDonald's, Nokia, Domino’s, JD Sports, RATP Dev, and Stagecoach.
Guru
getguru.com
Enterprise AI Search, Intranet, and Wiki in one platform. Guru lives in tools you already use, so no need to context switch. Find info across any app, have an expert help if you can't find it, and let Guru proactively identify knowledge gaps, duplicate knowledge, and translate it to 100 languages..kind of like a smart friend for you and the rest of your company.
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere. By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-powered platform to make smart, targeted internal communications more effortless, and centralizes important HR resources and business apps into a single platform, regardless of the collaboration suite: Google Workspace or Microsoft 365. Robust integrations with both Microsoft and Google, plus 100+ OOTB connectors to mission-critical business apps (such as Box, Salesforce, SAP SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, Slack, Workday, and more), enable organizations to capitalize on their IT investments and boost individual and team productivity. With more than 5 million users worldwide, LumApps continues to co-create to solve challenges and improve employee experience and the future of work. LumApps is recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, creating a single digital hub that bridges the gap between your desk and frontline workers. Employees can find all the company information they need, alongside their communication and collaboration tools, in a customizable widget-based dashboard that serves as a single source of truth. Our product works for teams of all sizes across various industries and has all the security features needed to deploy at an enterprise scale. MangoApps' interface is based on modern social media, with threads, comments, emoji reactions, and team and project groups. As such, our customers’ employees find it immediately intuitive and user-friendly. Furthermore, housing all these tools and integrations with most other enterprise and corporate tools saves time and frustration. White-labeled with your company’s branding, your team might not even realize that MangoApps is an external tool—it feels like a natural part of their day and workflow. Too many organizations today rely on outdated intranet and communication tools, losing time and information to the black hole that is the email inbox. MangoApps gives you the unique opportunity to connect all of your teams, from frontline workers to corporate offices, into one central hub that keeps them all in the loop and at the top of their game.
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is the modern intranet that transforms the work experience for all employees – wherever and however they work. Simpplr is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, and personalized employee experience. Trusted by 700+ global brands, including Moderna, Snowflake, Splunk, Penske, Eurostar, and AAA, Simpplr customers achieve significant improvement in their employees’ productivity, retention, and overall satisfaction.
Joincube
joincube.com
Simple, intuitive collaboration A networked company gets results faster. Be stronger together with Joincube.
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
Brand-approved, ready-to-share content at your employees' fingertips. Content distribution via the most trusted influencers in your industry – your employees: ✓ Boost content reach without boosting your ad budget ✓ Drive pipeline and shorten sales cycles ✓ Reach the best talent and reduce cost-to-hire DSMN8 is the ranked employee advocacy platform. DSMN8 helps brands tap into the power of their number one asset - their employees, by providing employees with a streamlined way to share brand-approved content across their professional and personal networks. Achieve more content engagement, more inbound sales, and find your next superstar employee with DSMN8.
