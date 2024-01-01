App store for web apps
Top Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software - Andorra
Enterprise social networking (ESN) software fosters bottom-up communication and collaboration within organizations by providing a digital platform for employees to interact socially, collaborate, and share information. This encourages informal, peer-to-peer communication. Similar to consumer social media platforms, ESN software allows employees to share updates, photos, and messages directly with their colleagues. Organizations can use ESN software to enhance engagement and collaboration among employees, particularly in hybrid or remote work environments, ensuring they have opportunities to connect, engage, and socialize regardless of their location. This can boost morale and overall employee satisfaction. While ESN software is a type of internal communications platform, it differs from employee communications software in its purpose. Employee communications software offers comprehensive solutions for various communication styles (top-down, bottom-up, asynchronous, synchronous) and broadcasting essential company-wide messages. In contrast, ESN software focuses on informal, interactive, and peer-to-peer collaboration, promoting a culture of knowledge sharing and teamwork. Both types of software are crucial for improving internal communication and fostering a well-connected, engaged workforce.
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects everyone in your company, even if they’re working remotely. Use familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting to get people talking and working together. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. an...
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.
Guru
getguru.com
Enterprise AI Search, Intranet, and Wiki in one platform. Guru lives in tools you already use, so no need to context switch. Find info across any app, have an expert help if you can't find it, and let Guru proactively identify knowledge gaps, duplicate knowledge, and translate it to 100 languages..k...
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features int...
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere. By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-p...
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is the AI-powered employee experience platform with the most comprehensive intranet as the foundation. Simpplr is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, and personalized employee exp...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or t...
Joincube
joincube.com
Simple, intuitive collaboration A networked company gets results faster. Be stronger together with Joincube.