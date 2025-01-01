Top Enterprise Search Software

Find the right software and services.
Enterprise search software streamlines the systematic retrieval of stored data, whether it's internal data within an organization or external sources like applications and websites. These solutions organize and refine data, empowering users to securely access and locate information across diverse sources such as databases, documents, applications, websites, and intranets. It benefits users across various roles and teams within an organization, as accessing data from multiple databases and shared sources is integral to achieving numerous tasks in a business environment. Additionally, enterprise search software can offer search as a service functionalities, enabling businesses to securely expose specific data and information sources, like product catalogs, videos, and marketing content, to external platforms such as mobile applications and websites.
Guru
getguru.com
Guru is a knowledge management platform that integrates with existing tools, allowing teams to access, share, and manage organizational knowledge seamlessly.
Google Cloud Search
cloudsearch.google.com
Google Cloud Search is an AI tool that helps users find relevant information across various Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Contacts.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a customer service software that provides live chat, chatbots, and AI support to help businesses improve customer support and engagement on websites.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is an AI search platform that enables fast, relevant search experiences for online and in-app users, supporting businesses with analytics, real-time indexing, and personalization.
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is an intranet platform that centralizes knowledge and communication, facilitating collaboration through customizable pages, channels, and a company directory.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText is an app for managing enterprise information, handling content and unstructured data for large organizations and agencies.
Command E
getcommande.com
Command E is an app that allows you to quickly search and access files on your computer and cloud services.
Qatalog
qatalog.com
Qatalog is a work hub that integrates collaboration tools like wikis, project management, and chat, helping teams stay synchronized remotely.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform that provides access to diverse content sources to enhance business decision-making and streamline research.
Site Search 360
sitesearch360.com
Site Search 360 offers customizable search solutions for websites, enabling fast indexing of various content types and enhancing user search experiences with intelligent results.
Aiven
aiven.io
Aiven is a cloud-based platform offering managed services for various databases and data streaming tools, aimed at simplifying data infrastructure management.
Glean
glean.com
Glean is an AI-powered search tool that helps employees quickly find relevant company information across various content and applications.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a SaaS platform that enhances digital experiences through AI-driven search and analytics, providing personalized content and recommendations for businesses.
Hebbia
hebbia.ai
Hebbia is an AI search engine that automates document analysis and data processing to streamline research and improve decision-making for knowledge workers.
Findr
usefindr.com
Findr is an AI-powered search tool that enables users to search across all their apps simultaneously, improving information retrieval and team collaboration.
AddSearch
addsearch.com
AddSearch offers customizable site search solutions for websites and e-commerce, providing features like real-time results, advanced analytics, and integration with various platforms.
Yext
yext.com
Yext is a digital management platform that helps businesses manage their online presence, optimize listings, reviews, SEO, and analyze customer engagement across multiple channels.
Search.io
search.io
Search.io adds machine learning-powered search and discovery to websites and apps, enhancing search efficiency and data retrieval capabilities.
GoSearch
gosearch.ai
GoSearch is an AI-driven search platform that integrates with various apps to provide summarized answers and insights from company resources.
ExpertRec
expertrec.com
ExpertRec provides a customizable search engine for websites, featuring fast autocomplete, spell correction, custom crawling, voice search, and a search UI editor.
nuclia
nuclia.com
Nuclia is a tool for organizing and retrieving data efficiently, offering AI search and generative answers from documents, texts, and videos while ensuring data privacy.
SeekStorm
seekstorm.com
SeekStorm provides a search API for real-time, full-text search and a high-performance web crawler that converts websites into structured JSON documents.
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider is a cloud-based search engine that enables customizable website searches, improving user navigation and search relevance.
TeamSlide
teamsli.de
TeamSlide is a slide management tool that helps users organize, share, and access PowerPoint slides and media within PowerPoint, ensuring version control and consistency.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is a digital experience platform that enhances customer journeys for e-commerce through AI-driven search, content management, and marketing automation.
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda is an Ops Intelligence Platform that integrates with business tools, providing insights and analytics to enhance decision-making and streamline operations.
Outmind
outmind.ai
Outmind provides quick access to documents and emails, leveraging machine learning to enhance search results and connect users with relevant contacts.
Cludo
cludo.com
Cludo is a site search platform that enhances search functionality, offering analytics and customization to improve user experience and information retrieval.
Raffle
raffle.ai
Raffle is a search app that enhances knowledge sharing and insights through AI-driven search solutions for websites, workplaces, and apps.
Meilisearch
meilisearch.com
Meilisearch is an open-source search engine that integrates search features into apps via a RESTful API, supporting full-text, geospatial, and vector search.
Doofinder
doofinder.com
Doofinder is an AI-based search engine for eCommerce that improves product visibility and search results, enabling customers to find items quickly and efficiently.
Unleash
getunleash.io
Unleash is an open-source feature flag management platform enabling teams to control feature rollouts in applications with precision and security.
Miso.ai
miso.ai
Miso.ai enables teams to build scalable search and engagement solutions, personalizing experiences anonymously without tracking users.
ReactiveSearch
reactivesearch.io
ReactiveSearch enhances app search experiences with UI components, real-time deployment, and analytics, integrating seamlessly with Elasticsearch and OpenSearch.
QBox
qbox.ai
QBox is a tool for testing and optimizing conversational AI applications, analyzing chatbot performance, and enhancing accuracy for deployment.
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks is an AI platform that helps employees access information quickly, answer questions, and integrate workflows through apps like Slack.
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica is an AI-powered platform that automates lead engagement and follow-up, enhancing sales and marketing through human-like conversations across multiple channels.
Onna
onna.com
Onna is a data management platform that centralizes unstructured data from various applications, improving accessibility and collaboration for enterprises.
Bonsai
bonsai.io
Bonsai provides expert setup, continuous maintenance, and enhanced data security for Elasticsearch or OpenSearch, ensuring smooth search operations.
Constructor
constructor.io
Constructor is a product discovery platform that enhances e-commerce by optimizing search, recommendations, and customer interactions through AI and ML.
Hawksearch
hawksearch.com
Hawksearch is an AI-driven search platform that enhances product discovery with personalized results and recommendations for B2B and B2C businesses.
SearchStax
searchstax.com
SearchStax provides a managed Solr service for easy deployment and management of search engines in the cloud, improving search functionality for websites and applications.
Collato
collato.com
Collato is an AI search tool that connects various product management sources, allowing users to quickly find and summarize relevant information.
Instaclustr
instaclustr.com
Instaclustr provides a fully managed service for OpenSearch, enabling data logging, search, aggregation, and analysis with community-driven support.
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54 enhances e-commerce search and navigation using AI, providing personalized results and recommendations to improve customer experience and conversion rates.
Clerk.io
clerk.io
Clerk.io is an e-commerce personalization platform that enhances customer engagement through product recommendations, email automation, and real-time analytics.
Vectara
vectara.com
Vectara is a platform that integrates conversational AI and semantic search into applications, allowing businesses to utilize their own data securely.
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box enhances e-commerce platforms with AI-driven search and product discovery tools, improving customer engagement and streamlining online shopping experiences.
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services provides a platform for brands to track user behavior, offer personalized recommendations, and manage customer data across multiple channels.
