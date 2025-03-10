Top Enterprise Search Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Enterprise search software streamlines the systematic retrieval of stored data, whether it's internal data within an organization or external sources like applications and websites. These solutions organize and refine data, empowering users to securely access and locate information across diverse sources such as databases, documents, applications, websites, and intranets. It benefits users across various roles and teams within an organization, as accessing data from multiple databases and shared sources is integral to achieving numerous tasks in a business environment. Additionally, enterprise search software can offer search as a service functionalities, enabling businesses to securely expose specific data and information sources, like product catalogs, videos, and marketing content, to external platforms such as mobile applications and websites.
Outmind
outmind.ai
Outmind gives you instant access to your documents, emails, conversations... to make you gain time, quality and efficiency. With Outmind, you don't re-create existing documents: you can start from internal reference items. Our machine-learning algorithms automatically show the best results for each query. When you need more information than shared, Outmind also identifies the most relevant internal contacts according to their contributions. This will allow you to avoid soliciting the wrong people unnecessarily.
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands already use Raptor for higher conversion rates, more efficient workflows, and better user experiences. For more information, visit https://www.raptorservices.com/
Raffle
raffle.ai
Search made human and simple to use Innovative companies use Raffle's software and API to enhance their search capabilities, facilitate knowledge sharing, and gain deep insights into customers' and employees' behavior and needs. Our search solutions - including Website Search, Workplace Search, and In-App Search - make it easy for companies to organize and optimize their existing content. With Raffle Search, you can streamline your search process and make the most of your data. We use AI to improve companies’ customer and employee understanding through tracking interactions and utilizing behavior analytics for data insights such as trending questions, knowledge gaps, and resolution rates, thereby enhancing communication and support.
QBox
qbox.ai
QBox is an excellent tool that provides a comprehensive and customizable application for testing conversational AI applications. It simplifies and accelerates the testing process, improves accuracy, and helps users deliver high-quality digital assistants. QBox analyzes and benchmarks your chatbot training data by visualizing and understanding where it does and doesn’t perform, and why (for your chosen NLP provider). It will test, understand and Fix your chatbot model – all in a matter of minutes. QBox, helps improve your chatbot’s accuracy, giving you 100% confidence to deploy.
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda is an Ops Intelligence Platform that integrates with business tools, providing insights and analytics to enhance decision-making and streamline operations.
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of your platform and ensure the best results thanks to AI-powered Search, Recommender, and Product Listing. Give your visitors the ultimate tools to discover your products as efficiently as possible. Luigi's Box is software that you and your customers will enjoy using.
SearchStax
searchstax.com
Powerful Search Made Easy SearchStax is the easiest and fastest way for marketers and developers to deliver the most powerful, relevant and robust search experiences. We offer end-to-end software solutions ranging from managed hosted Solr infrastructure on the backend to advanced and personalized site search on the frontend. SearchStax Managed Search - Fully-Managed Solr Service in Any Cloud .SearchStax Managed Search is a fully-managed SaaS solution that automates, manages and scales Solr infrastructure in public or private clouds: • Implement faster with less risk • Focus resources on building better search • Spend less time managing and supporting Solr SearchStax Site Search - Make Website Search Easy. SearchStax Site Search delivers advanced, modern and personalized search for your website or custom application. Improve the search experience, Increase customer satisfaction and conversions, and reduce no-result searches. Deliver exceptional site search experiences: • Best-In-class search experience for your website • Actionable search insights for managers and executives • Self-service tools for the Marketing team • Quick implementation for Developers We are headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a distributed team located around the world.
Site Search 360
sitesearch360.com
Site Search 360 offers customizable search solutions for websites, enabling fast indexing of various content types and enhancing user search experiences with intelligent results.
Cludo
cludo.com
Cludo is a site search platform that enhances search functionality, offering analytics and customization to improve user experience and information retrieval.
Hawksearch
hawksearch.com
Hawksearch is an Artificial Intelligence driven personalized search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to ensure brands have innovative tools to deliver an accurate, relevant search experiences enabling users to find the relevant results for their needs in context, no matter the device, platform, or language. Having completed over 800+ implementations, Hawksearch is utilized for delivering engaging and personalized search experiences through our innovative features, which enable marketers, merchandisers and developers to accomplish their goals. Hawksearch's advanced machine learning and automation handle all the reactive and day-to-day monitoring allowing your team to focus on the big picture solution. Our conversion analyzer is built to understand your customer's keywords and convert them into phrases contained in your data. With built in metric families and libraries, you no longer need to have hundreds of synonyms to handle unit of measure and other metrics.
ExpertRec
expertrec.com
Expertrec's custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. It is also a great google site search replacement Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correctExpertrec's affordable custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correct 3. Custom crawler. 4. Index behind login pages. 5. Voice search. 6. Search UI editor. 3. Custom crawler. 4. Index behind login pages. 5. Voice search. 6. Search UI editor.
Constructor
constructor.io
The Product Discovery Platform that drives attractive product discovery moments in every channel across the entire shopper journey—from Search and Browse to Recommendations and Guided Selling. Built on the latest AI/ML search technology, Constructor's Native Commerce Core learns from every customer interaction, optimizes against your priority ecommerce metrics, and empowers merchandising teams with controls and insights to drive unparalleled business outcomes. The secret sauce? Where other solutions start with open-source keyword matching engines and bolt AI on top, we are the only product discovery solution with a proprietary, native core that is specifically built for ecommerce. Constructor’s advanced algorithms, transformers and large language models all work together to deliver real-time, personalized experiences that decode complex patterns and understand user intent. That’s why we’ve never lost an A/B test when it comes to driving business metrics that matter, like revenue, conversion rate, and profit margin. Our customers' successes speak for themselves: Grove Collaborative achieved a 20.07X ROI and Bonobos saw 9% increase in search revenue over legacy tools. But don't take our word for it. Make us prove your success even before you sign a contract. Test Constructor on your sites or apps with our Proof Schedule, a 4-week revenue opportunity assessment using your real catalog and your real traffic. For free.
Hebbia
hebbia.ai
Hebbia is an AI search engine that automates document analysis and data processing to streamline research and improve decision-making for knowledge workers.
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. The solution for websites to pave the way for better search experiences and improved conversions. It intends to redefine how customers navigate through customers' websites with a search-as-a-service that leaves no stone unturned. Increase relevance across mediums with tailored search.
ReactiveSearch
reactivesearch.io
ReactiveSearch.io enables businesses to build the best app search experience with industry leading UI components, a control plane to deploy changes in realtime and provides actionable analytics for search. It works out of the box with Elasticsearch and OpenSearch.
Findr
usefindr.com
Universal search for all your apps. Findr is an AI-powered search assistant that helps you search across all your apps, at once. With Findr, you can: 1. Cut down time spent on searching for information. 2. Stop asking for links and documents - improve team collaboration and productivity. 3. Gather references about a topic from a single view with centralized data search
TeamSlide
teamsli.de
TeamSlide is a slide management tool that helps users organize, share, and access PowerPoint slides and media within PowerPoint, ensuring version control and consistency.
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the work of thousands of rules. Letting you automatically personalise the user experience, fast. Site-search Turn your search box into a helpful sales associate – without the overbearing hovering. - Predictive personalisation - Autocomplete - Learning new words - Spellcheck - Automated ranking & sorting - Content search - Dynamic faceting - Related results Our search increases AOV and conversion rate by 30% on average. Some customers we work with are Not On The High Street, Webhallen, Office Depot among others.
Miso.ai
miso.ai
Miso democratizes the machine learning superpowers of platforms like Google and Amazon so any team can rapidly build scalable and unified search, discovery, and engagement for their entire user journey. And unlike traditional solutions, Miso can personalize 100% anonymously — no tracking users or mining data.
GoSearch
gosearch.ai
GoSearch is a generative AI enterprise search platform from the makers of GoLinks. GoSearch connects 100+ personal and company applications to provide a single, unified interface to search — powered by generative AI for insights summarized from multiple sources. Whether the query is “how to reset my password” or “q4 roadmap,” GoSearch works like Google to surface resources based on relevance: internal documents, people, tasks, chat conversations, and more. Generative AI summarizes relevant context and information contained within personal and company resources to deliver a comprehensive answer — including the right people and places in your organization where you can uncover additional knowledge. GoSearch’s built-in conversational assistant, GoAI, transforms your search into an interactive chat that supports follow-ups and returns outputs from both your organization’s connected apps and external knowledge from ChatGPT. Streamline communication and take knowledge management to a new level of efficiency with GoSearch. Learn more at www.gosearch.ai and get your custom demo at www.gosearch.ai/sales.
Meilisearch
meilisearch.com
Meilisearch is an open-source search engine that integrates search features into apps via a RESTful API, supporting full-text, geospatial, and vector search.
Vectara
vectara.com
Vectara is an LLM-powered conversational search and knowledge discovery platform which allows businesses to have intelligent conversations over their own data (think ChatGPT but for your data). Developer-first, the platform provides a simple API and gives developers access to cutting-edge NLU (natural language understanding) technology with industry-leading relevance. With Vectara’s “Grounded Generation,” businesses can quickly, safely, and affordably integrate best-in-class semantic search and question-answering into their application, knowledge base, site, chatbot, or support helpdesk. Features like “Instant Indexing,” “Cross Attentional Neural Re-ranking,” and “Abstractive Summarization'' ensure the latest information is always accessible and only the most relevant answers are presented to the user. Furthermore, results are summarized in natural language with citations provided, enabling users to understand and trust the veracity of answers. Because Vectara only indexes your own business data, the risk of hallucination is all but eliminated, i.e. the answers generated are grounded in factual truth - customer data, which is transferred and stored in encrypted form, is never used to train Vectara models. Web and application developers can sign up at no cost, with generous data limits, to easily add semantic search capabilities to their applications. Vectara’s powerful end-to-end platform is self-optimizing and easily consumed via simple APIs, getting businesses up and running in just a few minutes and without requiring the addition of any specialized engineers or infrastructure. Getting your data indexed is equally simple, thanks to support for all the standard document types and data formats found in the enterprise. Visit Vectara.com for more information.
Bonsai
bonsai.io
Bonsai keeps your search evergreen with expert deployment, ongoing maintenance, and maximum data security for Elasticsearch or OpenSearch.
Instaclustr
instaclustr.com
Fully Hosted and Managed Service for OpenSearch OpenSearch is a powerful search and analytics suite that allows for data ingest, logging, search, aggregation, viewing, and analysis. These capabilities enable a wide range of valuable use cases such as logging and application search. Instaclustr Managed OpenSearch is a 100% open source solution, which means you’ll get the benefits of community innovation and vendor choice, while also benefiting from our easy-to- use automated platform and expert support. Incorporate our Managed OpenSearch solution into your current workflows in minutes and free up your valuable resources to focus on the rest of your application stack.
SeekStorm
seekstorm.com
SeekStorm is a Search as a Service. Our search API offers web-scale, real-time, full text, instant search for your data and documents. SeekStorm is a Crawler as a Service. A high-performance, focused crawler turns any website into JSON docs with structured data 20x speed and 200x payload compared to Lucene 30x more queries & docs per $ spent than other SaaS
Search.io
search.io
Search.io adds machine learning-powered search and discovery to websites and apps, enhancing search efficiency and data retrieval capabilities.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is an AI search platform that enables fast, relevant search experiences for online and in-app users, supporting businesses with analytics, real-time indexing, and personalization.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is a digital experience platform that enhances customer journeys for e-commerce through AI-driven search, content management, and marketing automation.
Command E
getcommande.com
Command E is an app that allows you to quickly search and access files on your computer and cloud services.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a SaaS platform that enhances digital experiences through AI-driven search and analytics, providing personalized content and recommendations for businesses.
Glean
glean.com
Glean is an AI-powered search tool that helps employees quickly find relevant company information across various content and applications.
Google Cloud Search
cloudsearch.google.com
Google Cloud Search is an AI tool that helps users find relevant information across various Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Contacts.
Guru
getguru.com
Guru is a knowledge management platform that integrates with existing tools, allowing teams to access, share, and manage organizational knowledge seamlessly.
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is an intranet platform that centralizes knowledge and communication, facilitating collaboration through customizable pages, channels, and a company directory.
Onna
onna.com
Onna enables enterprises to quickly gain business value from their unstructured data. Onna’s Data Management Platform provides a central workflow that spans across today’s workplace applications like Slack, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and more, producing a unified set of actionable data. By connecting and unifying disparate data sources, legal and IT teams enhance key use cases like eDiscovery, internal investigations, and information governance. With teams across North America and Europe, Onna supports some of the world’s leading companies, including Dropbox, Electronic Arts, Lyft, Carvana, and NewsCorp.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText is an app for managing enterprise information, handling content and unstructured data for large organizations and agencies.
Qatalog
qatalog.com
Qatalog is a work hub that integrates collaboration tools like wikis, project management, and chat, helping teams stay synchronized remotely.
Aiven
aiven.io
Aiven is a cloud-based platform offering managed services for various databases and data streaming tools, aimed at simplifying data infrastructure management.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a customer service software that provides live chat, chatbots, and AI support to help businesses improve customer support and engagement on websites.
Yext
yext.com
Yext is a digital management platform that helps businesses manage their online presence, optimize listings, reviews, SEO, and analyze customer engagement across multiple channels.
Collato
collato.com
Collato is an AI-powered search engine tool designed to connect and organize scattered information from various sources used by product teams. With Collato, users can find answers to their product-related questions with zero effort and in real-time. The tool offers a visual map where users can connect their tools such as Confluence, Jira, Figma or Google Drive to eliminate information silos and to find everything in one place. The smart algorithm of Collato makes it possible to search for context-specific links, files, and designs through a simple question search input. Instead of browsing through endless documents, the tool generates instant, bite-sized, and auto-generated summaries of relevant information from different sources that users can skim through efficiently. Collato is designed with a seamless setup and scaling process. Users can connect an individual doc or an entire tool and invite team members to join through a simple link. Collato also offers a secure platform, storing data on certified data servers hosted in Germany and is GDPR-compliant. The tool is free to use, and it offers stakeholders access to visual and tailored content necessary for their projects.
Clerk.io
clerk.io
Clerk.io is an all-in-one e-commerce personalization platform that improves the performance and profitability of your webstore while saving you time and driving growth for your business. By using industry-leading artificial intelligence to power hyper-relevance throughout your customer journey, we automate higher conversion rates, basket sizes, and order values. At Clerk, we're dedicated to giving our customers all the tools they need to get the most out of our e-commerce personalization platform. We help our customers grow their sales through dynamic product recommendations, personalized emails, efficient site search, and audience segmentation: all with our cookieless solution. We’re here to empower our customers across the globe to deliver personalized shopping experiences for their users. Many details about our goods and services are available on our website, including regular product updates. We recognize how critical it is to update you on the most recent product changes and features so you can always stay updated. To better understand the solutions available and how they might benefit your organization, we also give user examples for the various products. Our case studies show how other businesses have increased their sales using Clerk's AI-driven technology. In addition to our resources, we provide dedicated help via our website, giving you quick access to our group of professional tech experts. Our team is committed to giving you the best advice and assistance possible so you can make the most of our platform. We are confident that our AI-driven customization solutions may assist you in achieving your professional objectives, so let us help you grow your business and reach your business goals.
nuclia
nuclia.com
Nuclia is a tool for organizing and retrieving data efficiently, offering AI search and generative answers from documents, texts, and videos while ensuring data privacy.
Unleash
getunleash.io
Unleash is an open-source feature flag management platform enabling teams to control feature rollouts in applications with precision and security.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform that provides access to diverse content sources to enhance business decision-making and streamline research.
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica is building the world’s largest augmented workforce using Conversational AI. We make every connection personal. Conversica is the leading provider of Conversational AI helping companies attract, acquire and grow revenue across the customer lifecycle. Our omnichannel AI Assistants engage in human-like, two-way dialogue in real-time or on buyers’ time to boost productivity, increase performance, and ultimately drive revenue opportunities. With built-in best practices battle-tested over a decade of experience and 1 billion interactions, Conversica AI Assistants help Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success teams work smarter to meet customer expectations. Empower your revenue teams with true, sophisticated AI-powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP), deep learning capabilities, and business process automation. With 98% accuracy, our AI Assistants are more accurate than a human. Revenue leaders cannot afford to be satisfied with the status quo. AI Assistants make the impossible possible by touching every lead at scale, accelerating opportunities, and increasing team performance without increasing headcount. Reach the next level of growth by catering to customer expectations for prompt, persistent, and personalized communications at scale.
Doofinder
doofinder.com
Doofinder is an AI-based search engine for eCommerce that improves product visibility and search results, enabling customers to find items quickly and efficiently.
AddSearch
addsearch.com
AddSearch offers customizable site search solutions for websites and e-commerce, providing features like real-time results, advanced analytics, and integration with various platforms.
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks is an AI productivity platform that helps companies make their information accessible and actionable for every employee. Its Dash AI knowledge assistant instantly answers work-related questions, generates relevant content, finds documents, messages, tasks, and more. In addition to its web interface, Dash AI also has a robust Slack integration. It can be added to company Slack channels where it can auto-respond to frequently asked questions. Dashworks currently integrates with 20+ applications across a company's tech stack.
