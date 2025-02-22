Top Enterprise Search Software - Thailand

Find the right software and services.
Enterprise search software streamlines the systematic retrieval of stored data, whether it's internal data within an organization or external sources like applications and websites. These solutions organize and refine data, empowering users to securely access and locate information across diverse sources such as databases, documents, applications, websites, and intranets. It benefits users across various roles and teams within an organization, as accessing data from multiple databases and shared sources is integral to achieving numerous tasks in a business environment. Additionally, enterprise search software can offer search as a service functionalities, enabling businesses to securely expose specific data and information sources, like product catalogs, videos, and marketing content, to external platforms such as mobile applications and websites.
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks is an AI productivity platform that helps companies make their information accessible and actionable for every employee. Its Dash AI knowledge assistant instantly answers work-related questions, generates relevant content, finds documents, messages, tasks, and more. In addition to its web interface, Dash AI also has a robust Slack integration. It can be added to company Slack channels where it can auto-respond to frequently asked questions. Dashworks currently integrates with 20+ applications across a company's tech stack.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
Raffle
raffle.ai
Search made human and simple to use Innovative companies use Raffle's software and API to enhance their search capabilities, facilitate knowledge sharing, and gain deep insights into customers' and employees' behavior and needs. Our search solutions - including Website Search, Workplace Search, and In-App Search - make it easy for companies to organize and optimize their existing content. With Raffle Search, you can streamline your search process and make the most of your data. We use AI to improve companies’ customer and employee understanding through tracking interactions and utilizing behavior analytics for data insights such as trending questions, knowledge gaps, and resolution rates, thereby enhancing communication and support.
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. The solution for websites to pave the way for better search experiences and improved conversions. It intends to redefine how customers navigate through customers' websites with a search-as-a-service that leaves no stone unturned. Increase relevance across mediums with tailored search.
QBox
qbox.ai
QBox is an excellent tool that provides a comprehensive and customizable application for testing conversational AI applications. It simplifies and accelerates the testing process, improves accuracy, and helps users deliver high-quality digital assistants. QBox analyzes and benchmarks your chatbot training data by visualizing and understanding where it does and doesn’t perform, and why (for your chosen NLP provider). It will test, understand and Fix your chatbot model – all in a matter of minutes. QBox, helps improve your chatbot’s accuracy, giving you 100% confidence to deploy.
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda is a groundbreaking Ops Intelligence Platform that provides companies with a comprehensive understanding of their internal digital footprint. Powered by AI, Akooda's engine analyzes core business elements including processes, people, customers, and resources to deliver insights that answer critical business questions. This platform allows teams to connect and collaborate seamlessly, streamlining operations and enabling faster decision-making.Akooda integrates with existing SaaS tools, eliminating the need for manual data entry and ensuring that all business units and disciplines can communicate effectively. The platform prioritizes security and privacy, providing essential tools to enhance productivity while maintaining data protection.With Akooda, users can quickly access information across their company's digital footprint, including communication channels, project management apps, HRIS systems, and CRM platforms. Real-time alerts inform users of anomalies and potential challenges, allowing them to address issues proactively. Customizable dashboards, metrics, events, and objectives provide an in-depth understanding of key business areas, such as customer churn and pricing.Akooda is designed to focus on what's truly important, delivering a curated view of essential information personalized for each user. The platform seamlessly integrates with existing workflows and offers plugins for popular tools like Slack, ensuring a smooth transition for teams.Testimonials from satisfied customers highlight Akooda's effectiveness in improving operational efficiency, decision-making capabilities, and resource allocation. By unlocking hidden opportunities and providing actionable insights, Akooda empowers companies to thrive in a fast-paced, data-driven environment.Overall, Akooda revolutionizes operations intelligence, providing companies with the tools they need to gain deep insights into their internal processes and drive business success.
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of your platform and ensure the best results thanks to AI-powered Search, Recommender, and Product Listing. Give your visitors the ultimate tools to discover your products as efficiently as possible. Luigi's Box is software that you and your customers will enjoy using.
SearchStax
searchstax.com
Powerful Search Made Easy SearchStax is the easiest and fastest way for marketers and developers to deliver the most powerful, relevant and robust search experiences. We offer end-to-end software solutions ranging from managed hosted Solr infrastructure on the backend to advanced and personalized site search on the frontend. SearchStax Managed Search - Fully-Managed Solr Service in Any Cloud .SearchStax Managed Search is a fully-managed SaaS solution that automates, manages and scales Solr infrastructure in public or private clouds: • Implement faster with less risk • Focus resources on building better search • Spend less time managing and supporting Solr SearchStax Site Search - Make Website Search Easy. SearchStax Site Search delivers advanced, modern and personalized search for your website or custom application. Improve the search experience, Increase customer satisfaction and conversions, and reduce no-result searches. Deliver exceptional site search experiences: • Best-In-class search experience for your website • Actionable search insights for managers and executives • Self-service tools for the Marketing team • Quick implementation for Developers We are headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a distributed team located around the world.
Site Search 360
sitesearch360.com
Smart, fast, highly customizable search for your website. - Index your site pages, products, YouTube videos, FAQs, and documents (PDF, DOC, XLS, PPT). - - Use our powerful crawler, provide a sitemap, upload a feed, use our API, or combine all methods at once to successfully index your content. - Get intelligent results. We use semantic reasoning to enhance our engine. This means if your dog-loving visitors search for “puppy” or “pooch” they’ll still find dog-related pages. Add unlimited custom synonyms. - Set it up your way. Search across domains or even different platforms. Hide unwanted pages, group your results into custom categories for easier navigation, add filters and sorting options. - Enjoy blazingly fast search suggestions and results. Nobody likes waiting. Our search provides instant autocomplete suggestions guiding searchers to the best results. - Get insightful analytics. Want to know what is searched, what results get clicked, and how often? Our analytics tell you just that so you can stay on top of trends and demands, and customize your search to your visitors and shoppers to help you increase your sales conversions. - Make it your own. The style of the search box is completely customizable with our click-and-preview Search Designer or custom CSS. No coding knowledge required. Match it with your site’s look and feel. - Take control of your search. You decide what content to show. Pin selected pages to the top, add custom results, redirect or rewrite your queries, and show structured data – just what your users need to see. - Integrate smoothly and easily. From reading this sentence to having your new search running on your site can take less than 5 minutes. All you need is one block of JavaScript! - Not sure about coding? We have plugins for WordPress, Lightspeed, Cloudflare, Magento, Shopware, Duda, Oxid, Weebly - and the list keeps growing. Your site platform isn't covered yet? We have the best-in-class support to guide you through the implementation.
Cludo
cludo.com
Cludo makes search easy for both you and your end users. Designed to simplify the lives of web and marketing teams through automation and meaningful data, it combines powerful analytics, insights, and tools to optimize the way you understand and communicate with your digital audience. Cludo optimizes the way organizations and their customers connect with and use information. Its easy-to-use site search platform empowers you to easily customize and gain deep insights from your website’s search functionality. Whether you're looking for increased relevance or better analytics, Cludo offers a better way to search. Headquartered in Copenhagen, with offices in Minneapolis and London, Cludo’s intelligent search and insights SaaS product is compatible with any website and CMS, and is backed by an exceptional commitment to customer happiness.
Hawksearch
hawksearch.com
Hawksearch is an Artificial Intelligence driven personalized search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to ensure brands have innovative tools to deliver an accurate, relevant search experiences enabling users to find the relevant results for their needs in context, no matter the device, platform, or language. Having completed over 800+ implementations, Hawksearch is utilized for delivering engaging and personalized search experiences through our innovative features, which enable marketers, merchandisers and developers to accomplish their goals. Hawksearch's advanced machine learning and automation handle all the reactive and day-to-day monitoring allowing your team to focus on the big picture solution. Our conversion analyzer is built to understand your customer's keywords and convert them into phrases contained in your data. With built in metric families and libraries, you no longer need to have hundreds of synonyms to handle unit of measure and other metrics.
ExpertRec
expertrec.com
Expertrec's custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. It is also a great google site search replacement Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correctExpertrec's affordable custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correct 3. Custom crawler. 4. Index behind login pages. 5. Voice search. 6. Search UI editor. 3. Custom crawler. 4. Index behind login pages. 5. Voice search. 6. Search UI editor.
Constructor
constructor.io
The Product Discovery Platform that drives attractive product discovery moments in every channel across the entire shopper journey—from Search and Browse to Recommendations and Guided Selling. Built on the latest AI/ML search technology, Constructor's Native Commerce Core learns from every customer interaction, optimizes against your priority ecommerce metrics, and empowers merchandising teams with controls and insights to drive unparalleled business outcomes. The secret sauce? Where other solutions start with open-source keyword matching engines and bolt AI on top, we are the only product discovery solution with a proprietary, native core that is specifically built for ecommerce. Constructor’s advanced algorithms, transformers and large language models all work together to deliver real-time, personalized experiences that decode complex patterns and understand user intent. That’s why we’ve never lost an A/B test when it comes to driving business metrics that matter, like revenue, conversion rate, and profit margin. Our customers' successes speak for themselves: Grove Collaborative achieved a 20.07X ROI and Bonobos saw 9% increase in search revenue over legacy tools. But don't take our word for it. Make us prove your success even before you sign a contract. Test Constructor on your sites or apps with our Proof Schedule, a 4-week revenue opportunity assessment using your real catalog and your real traffic. For free.
Hebbia
hebbia.ai
Hebbia is an AI-powered search engine that helps users find accurate answers to their questions quickly and efficiently. It enables users to search for broad market research, targeted information extraction and more with an AI Analyst that understands the user's needs. Hebbia's neural search uses cutting-edge AI technology to retrieve answers that humans may overlook, allowing for faster and more reliable research results. Hebbia was founded in August 2020 and has since raised two rounds of financing and hired a diverse team of talented people from around the world. Hebbia also offers open positions for highly passionate and curious individuals who want to make a difference. The company is committed to providing users with the best search experience possible and is dedicated to reinventing the way we work.
Outmind
outmind.ai
Outmind gives you instant access to your documents, emails, conversations... to make you gain time, quality and efficiency. With Outmind, you don't re-create existing documents: you can start from internal reference items. Our machine-learning algorithms automatically show the best results for each query. When you need more information than shared, Outmind also identifies the most relevant internal contacts according to their contributions. This will allow you to avoid soliciting the wrong people unnecessarily.
ReactiveSearch
reactivesearch.io
ReactiveSearch.io enables businesses to build the best app search experience with industry leading UI components, a control plane to deploy changes in realtime and provides actionable analytics for search. It works out of the box with Elasticsearch and OpenSearch.
Findr
usefindr.com
Universal search for all your apps. Findr is an AI-powered search assistant that helps you search across all your apps, at once. With Findr, you can: 1. Cut down time spent on searching for information. 2. Stop asking for links and documents - improve team collaboration and productivity. 3. Gather references about a topic from a single view with centralized data search
TeamSlide
teamsli.de
TeamSlide is a slide search and library solution with a PowerPoint add-in. Access all of your slides, images, and videos without ever leaving PowerPoint. TeamSlide checks your presentations for version control, prompting you when there are out-of-date slides. Seamlessly connect TeamSlide to SharePoint, Box, OneDrive, Google Drive, or any other content management system. Maximize the value of your content and build better presentations through TeamSlide's slide library capabilities.
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the work of thousands of rules. Letting you automatically personalise the user experience, fast. Site-search Turn your search box into a helpful sales associate – without the overbearing hovering. - Predictive personalisation - Autocomplete - Learning new words - Spellcheck - Automated ranking & sorting - Content search - Dynamic faceting - Related results Our search increases AOV and conversion rate by 30% on average. Some customers we work with are Not On The High Street, Webhallen, Office Depot among others.
Miso.ai
miso.ai
Miso democratizes the machine learning superpowers of platforms like Google and Amazon so any team can rapidly build scalable and unified search, discovery, and engagement for their entire user journey. And unlike traditional solutions, Miso can personalize 100% anonymously — no tracking users or mining data.
GoSearch
gosearch.ai
GoSearch is a generative AI enterprise search platform from the makers of GoLinks. GoSearch connects 100+ personal and company applications to provide a single, unified interface to search — powered by generative AI for insights summarized from multiple sources. Whether the query is “how to reset my password” or “q4 roadmap,” GoSearch works like Google to surface resources based on relevance: internal documents, people, tasks, chat conversations, and more. Generative AI summarizes relevant context and information contained within personal and company resources to deliver a comprehensive answer — including the right people and places in your organization where you can uncover additional knowledge. GoSearch’s built-in conversational assistant, GoAI, transforms your search into an interactive chat that supports follow-ups and returns outputs from both your organization’s connected apps and external knowledge from ChatGPT. Streamline communication and take knowledge management to a new level of efficiency with GoSearch. Learn more at www.gosearch.ai and get your custom demo at www.gosearch.ai/sales.
Meilisearch
meilisearch.com
Meilisearch empowers developers and business teams to create the most intuitive search experience that increases search-based conversions
Vectara
vectara.com
Vectara is an LLM-powered conversational search and knowledge discovery platform which allows businesses to have intelligent conversations over their own data (think ChatGPT but for your data). Developer-first, the platform provides a simple API and gives developers access to cutting-edge NLU (natural language understanding) technology with industry-leading relevance. With Vectara’s “Grounded Generation,” businesses can quickly, safely, and affordably integrate best-in-class semantic search and question-answering into their application, knowledge base, site, chatbot, or support helpdesk. Features like “Instant Indexing,” “Cross Attentional Neural Re-ranking,” and “Abstractive Summarization'' ensure the latest information is always accessible and only the most relevant answers are presented to the user. Furthermore, results are summarized in natural language with citations provided, enabling users to understand and trust the veracity of answers. Because Vectara only indexes your own business data, the risk of hallucination is all but eliminated, i.e. the answers generated are grounded in factual truth - customer data, which is transferred and stored in encrypted form, is never used to train Vectara models. Web and application developers can sign up at no cost, with generous data limits, to easily add semantic search capabilities to their applications. Vectara’s powerful end-to-end platform is self-optimizing and easily consumed via simple APIs, getting businesses up and running in just a few minutes and without requiring the addition of any specialized engineers or infrastructure. Getting your data indexed is equally simple, thanks to support for all the standard document types and data formats found in the enterprise. Visit Vectara.com for more information.
Bonsai
bonsai.io
Bonsai keeps your search evergreen with expert deployment, ongoing maintenance, and maximum data security for Elasticsearch or OpenSearch.
Instaclustr
instaclustr.com
Fully Hosted and Managed Service for OpenSearch OpenSearch is a powerful search and analytics suite that allows for data ingest, logging, search, aggregation, viewing, and analysis. These capabilities enable a wide range of valuable use cases such as logging and application search. Instaclustr Managed OpenSearch is a 100% open source solution, which means you’ll get the benefits of community innovation and vendor choice, while also benefiting from our easy-to- use automated platform and expert support. Incorporate our Managed OpenSearch solution into your current workflows in minutes and free up your valuable resources to focus on the rest of your application stack.
SeekStorm
seekstorm.com
SeekStorm is a Search as a Service. Our search API offers web-scale, real-time, full text, instant search for your data and documents. SeekStorm is a Crawler as a Service. A high-performance, focused crawler turns any website into JSON docs with structured data 20x speed and 200x payload compared to Lucene 30x more queries & docs per $ spent than other SaaS
Search.io
search.io
Add search and discovery powered by machine learning to your website, e-commerce store, or app in minutes. Fully-hosted, free 14-day trial.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia powers 1.75 Trillion search requests a year or more than 30 Billion a week enabling more than 17,000 customers in 150+ countries to build blazing fast and relevant search and discovery experiences for their in-app users and/or online visitors (using any web, mobile or voice device) – by surfacing the desired content instantly and at scale. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com. (Exponea was acquired by Bloomreach in 2021.)
Command E
getcommande.com
Your Everything Search. Command E thinks just as fast as you do. Meet your newest and quickest way to access absolutely everything on your computer and in your cloud.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technologies to unify disparate content and data, to automate the delivery of relevant, personalized information. Coveo provides solutions for ecommerce, customer service, and workforce proficiency. The company is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms.
Glean
glean.com
Glean empowers you to discover the information you need. Our dynamic, AI-powered technology searches across the entire breadth of your company and into the depths of your content to quickly uncover the knowledge your employees need when they need it. Glean seamlessly delivers relevant and highly personalized results by understanding the context, language, behavior, and employee relationships unique to your organization. Furthermore, our search safely and securely encompasses the entire breadth of your company and requires minimal overhead to integrate. With lightning-fast implementation, it's easy to use and ready to go right out of the box. With connections to the apps employees already know and love, onboarding is a breeze. Gone are the days of endlessly searching for answers through various software applications—Glean them instead.
Google Cloud Search
cloudsearch.google.com
Google Cloud Search is an AI-powered assistant which aid users to quickly find relevant information, as and when they need it across all associated Google apps, including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Google Contacts and others alike.
Guru
getguru.com
Enterprise AI Search, Intranet, and Wiki in one platform. Guru lives in tools you already use, so no need to context switch. Find info across any app, have an expert help if you can't find it, and let Guru proactively identify knowledge gaps, duplicate knowledge, and translate it to 100 languages..kind of like a smart friend for you and the rest of your company.
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is a next-gen intranet that helps teams manage knowledge and internal communications in one unified place. Offering a template-based page builder, as well as integrations and universal search across all company tools, Happeo is easy to use and scale for companies of any size. That's why market leaders like Doctolib, GANT, and Marqeta rely on Happeo to keep their teams informed, aligned, and productive. With adoption rates 3x industry average, Happsters are on a mission to help organizations grow in extraordinary ways.
Onna
onna.com
Onna enables enterprises to quickly gain business value from their unstructured data. Onna’s Data Management Platform provides a central workflow that spans across today’s workplace applications like Slack, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and more, producing a unified set of actionable data. By connecting and unifying disparate data sources, legal and IT teams enhance key use cases like eDiscovery, internal investigations, and information governance. With teams across North America and Europe, Onna supports some of the world’s leading companies, including Dropbox, Electronic Arts, Lyft, Carvana, and NewsCorp.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText software applications manage content or unstructured data for large companies, government agencies, and professional service firms. OpenText aims its products at addressing information management requirements, including management of large volumes of content, compliance with regulatory requirements, and mobile and online experience management.OpenText employs over 14,000 people worldwide and is a publicly traded company, listed on the NASDAQ (OTEX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (OTEX).
Qatalog
qatalog.com
Qatalog eliminates your work chaos. No more constant pings, no more trivial meetings, and no more scouring for the latest doc. Our work hub connects the tools of modern collaboration — wikis, project management, team chat, and more — and lets you use them in concert with each other. It connects people and teams in the same way, so they can be in sync when they're not in the same place. It’s the new way of work.
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands already use Raptor for higher conversion rates, more efficient workflows, and better user experiences. For more information, visit https://www.raptorservices.com/
Yext
yext.com
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator.
Collato
collato.com
Collato is an AI-powered search engine tool designed to connect and organize scattered information from various sources used by product teams. With Collato, users can find answers to their product-related questions with zero effort and in real-time. The tool offers a visual map where users can connect their tools such as Confluence, Jira, Figma or Google Drive to eliminate information silos and to find everything in one place. The smart algorithm of Collato makes it possible to search for context-specific links, files, and designs through a simple question search input. Instead of browsing through endless documents, the tool generates instant, bite-sized, and auto-generated summaries of relevant information from different sources that users can skim through efficiently. Collato is designed with a seamless setup and scaling process. Users can connect an individual doc or an entire tool and invite team members to join through a simple link. Collato also offers a secure platform, storing data on certified data servers hosted in Germany and is GDPR-compliant. The tool is free to use, and it offers stakeholders access to visual and tailored content necessary for their projects.
Clerk.io
clerk.io
Clerk.io is an all-in-one e-commerce personalization platform that improves the performance and profitability of your webstore while saving you time and driving growth for your business. By using industry-leading artificial intelligence to power hyper-relevance throughout your customer journey, we automate higher conversion rates, basket sizes, and order values. At Clerk, we're dedicated to giving our customers all the tools they need to get the most out of our e-commerce personalization platform. We help our customers grow their sales through dynamic product recommendations, personalized emails, efficient site search, and audience segmentation: all with our cookieless solution. We’re here to empower our customers across the globe to deliver personalized shopping experiences for their users. Many details about our goods and services are available on our website, including regular product updates. We recognize how critical it is to update you on the most recent product changes and features so you can always stay updated. To better understand the solutions available and how they might benefit your organization, we also give user examples for the various products. Our case studies show how other businesses have increased their sales using Clerk's AI-driven technology. In addition to our resources, we provide dedicated help via our website, giving you quick access to our group of professional tech experts. Our team is committed to giving you the best advice and assistance possible so you can make the most of our platform. We are confident that our AI-driven customization solutions may assist you in achieving your professional objectives, so let us help you grow your business and reach your business goals.
nuclia
nuclia.com
Embed AI search and generative answers to your product. Nuclia API lets you get 100% out-of-the-box AI search and generative answers from documents, texts, and videos while keeping your data privacy and avoiding hallucinations.
Unleash
getunleash.io
Friends don't let friends build their own feature flag system. Unleash feature management is built with large enterprises in mind so you don't have to build it yourself. We are open source, private, secure, and ready for the most complex setups out of the box.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is how the world’s most sophisticated companies remove uncertainty from their decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense quickly delivers relevant insights from a trustworthy universe of public and private content—including equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients’ own research content. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 1,000 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, India, and Singapore.
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica is building the world’s largest augmented workforce using Conversational AI. We make every connection personal. Conversica is the leading provider of Conversational AI helping companies attract, acquire and grow revenue across the customer lifecycle. Our omnichannel AI Assistants engage in human-like, two-way dialogue in real-time or on buyers’ time to boost productivity, increase performance, and ultimately drive revenue opportunities. With built-in best practices battle-tested over a decade of experience and 1 billion interactions, Conversica AI Assistants help Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success teams work smarter to meet customer expectations. Empower your revenue teams with true, sophisticated AI-powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP), deep learning capabilities, and business process automation. With 98% accuracy, our AI Assistants are more accurate than a human. Revenue leaders cannot afford to be satisfied with the status quo. AI Assistants make the impossible possible by touching every lead at scale, accelerating opportunities, and increasing team performance without increasing headcount. Reach the next level of growth by catering to customer expectations for prompt, persistent, and personalized communications at scale.
Doofinder
doofinder.com
15% of customers are leaving without finding what they need. Doofinder helps you fix it. Doofinder is an AI-powered smart site search engine for eCommerce that improves search results and product visibility. Our app delivers personalized search results based on individual, real-time preferences in less than 25 milliseconds without increasing your load speed. - Empower your customers to find exactly what they're looking for with Doofinder's advanced search technology, reducing bounce rates and increasing the chances of a sale. - Get a deeper understanding of your customer's behaviors and needs by analyzing search results - Transform your eCommerce search experience with precise results, even when the search is messy - Make informed decisions and anticipate customer demand and new trends with our powerful search result analysis +20% conversions, just by improving search: It's that simple. Over 10,000 happy customers can't be wrong. Our solution is easy to use, as it can be quickly and easily integrated with any web or e-commerce solution, as well as custom-built sites, giving you the flexibility you need. No coding required, easy to install and start using.
AddSearch
addsearch.com
AddSearch provides lightning-fast, effortless, and customizable personalized site search for any website, e-commerce or web application. Use the Crawler or Indexing API to index the content and keep it up-to-date. Use the full implementation service to save your developers' time and get full advantage of AddSearch's search expertise. With nearly 2000 customers globally, in Media, Telecommunications, Government, Education, e-commerce and many more, AddSearch is a proven best-of-breed site search solution. With fast go-to-market, empowering AI-based features and analytics, AddSearch has everything you need to reach your business results with search. AddSearch features include: - Autocomplete - Smart results ranking - Including / Excluding content - Advanced search analytics with 1-year retention - Filters and facets - Search personalization - Custom SSO - Audit logs - Recommendation Engine - Automated synonyms suggestions - Organizational User Management - Works with any CMS - Implementations with a crawler or API - SLA up to 99.999% - Fast turnaround time
Aiven
aiven.io
Acting as a central hub for all database needs, Aiven offers relational and non-relational database services along with a visualization suite and high-throughput message broker. Our service offering includes Kafka, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Opensearch, Elasticsearch, Cassandra, Redis, InfluxDB, M3 and Grafana. All Aiven services are billed by the hour based on actual usage with no hidden fees. Start your 30-day trial today!
