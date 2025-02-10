Top Enterprise Search Software - Senegal

Site Search 360

sitesearch360.com

Smart, fast, highly customizable search for your website. - Index your site pages, products, YouTube videos, FAQs, and documents (PDF, DOC, XLS, PPT). - - Use our powerful crawler, provide a sitemap, upload a feed, use our API, or combine all methods at once to successfully index your content. - Get intelligent results. We use semantic reasoning to enhance our engine. This means if your dog-loving visitors search for “puppy” or “pooch” they’ll still find dog-related pages. Add unlimited custom synonyms. - Set it up your way. Search across domains or even different platforms. Hide unwanted pages, group your results into custom categories for easier navigation, add filters and sorting options. - Enjoy blazingly fast search suggestions and results. Nobody likes waiting. Our search provides instant autocomplete suggestions guiding searchers to the best results. - Get insightful analytics. Want to know what is searched, what results get clicked, and how often? Our analytics tell you just that so you can stay on top of trends and demands, and customize your search to your visitors and shoppers to help you increase your sales conversions. - Make it your own. The style of the search box is completely customizable with our click-and-preview Search Designer or custom CSS. No coding knowledge required. Match it with your site’s look and feel. - Take control of your search. You decide what content to show. Pin selected pages to the top, add custom results, redirect or rewrite your queries, and show structured data – just what your users need to see. - Integrate smoothly and easily. From reading this sentence to having your new search running on your site can take less than 5 minutes. All you need is one block of JavaScript! - Not sure about coding? We have plugins for WordPress, Lightspeed, Cloudflare, Magento, Shopware, Duda, Oxid, Weebly - and the list keeps growing. Your site platform isn't covered yet? We have the best-in-class support to guide you through the implementation.