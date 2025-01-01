App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Enterprise Content Delivery Network (eCDN) Software - Panama
An Enterprise Content Delivery Network (eCDN) utilizes private infrastructure to distribute content within a corporate firewall. Unlike traditional CDNs, which are designed for broad-scale content delivery over long distances, eCDNs focus on delivering high-quality content efficiently within corporate networks. They optimize video routing to ensure that content is delivered from the closest source to the user, enhancing performance and minimizing bandwidth consumption. While both CDNs and eCDNs tackle similar challenges, they cater to different needs. Traditional CDNs excel in delivering high-bandwidth media to large audiences outside corporate networks, ensuring a stable flow of data across vast distances. In contrast, eCDNs are tailored for distributing content among employees within the same corporate network, leveraging internal resources for efficient and secure content delivery.
Submit New App
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Space...
Medianova
medianova.com
Medianova provides global CDN solutions and cloud platforms, experienced in streaming, encoding, caching, microcaching, hybrid CDN and web site acceleration. With its footprint in 20 countries and 100% SSD powered anycast network, Medianova is one of the fastest https secure CDNs in Europe and in Mi...
Chinafy
chinafy.com
Chinafy is a SaaS-based platform that re-engineers and re-architects websites to achieve faster web performance in China. It is the only Web Compatibility platform to date that is able to achieve virtually onshore performance, offshore. The platform bolts onto websites to help them load fast, fully,...
Imgix
imgix.com
Images are the most important connective tissue of the Internet, informing peoples’ buying decisions, linking content to people, and people to each other. Most businesses wrongly view images as a long-solved problem despite the visual media landscape becoming more complicated and diverse than ever i...