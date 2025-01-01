Top Encryption Software

Find the right software and services.
Encryption software employs cryptography to safeguard the confidentiality and integrity of data. Businesses utilize this software to ensure that only authorized parties can access the information, minimizing the risk of exposure or breaches. By transforming readable data into an encrypted, unintelligible format, encryption software makes the data nearly impossible for unauthorized users to decipher. Companies can implement encryption across communications, databases, and various types of files or storage systems. It can be applied to data at rest, data in transit, and data in use, making it especially valuable for protecting sensitive information, such as personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and payment card industry (PCI) data.
Tresorit
tresorit.com
Tresorit is a secure file collaboration platform offering end-to-end encryption, allowing users to manage, share, and sync files while ensuring data privacy.
Stackfield
stackfield.com
Stackfield is a collaborative tool for task management, team chat, video conferencing, and document sharing, focusing on privacy, data security, and project efficiency.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Bitdefender GravityZone
bitdefender.com
Bitdefender GravityZone is a security solution for protecting endpoints, mobile devices, and servers with features like antimalware and firewall, deployable in cloud or on-premises.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.
Progress
progress.com
The Progress app provides tools for developing and managing applications across platforms, integrating systems, and enhancing user engagement with responsive digital experiences.
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) manages sensitive data securely, aiding compliance and risk reduction for organizations using payment information.
Ubiq
ubiqsecurity.com
Ubiq is an API platform that enables developers to easily integrate data encryption into applications without needing prior encryption knowledge.
SlashID
slashid.dev
SlashID is a digital identity management app that provides secure user authentication and seamless identity access across platforms.
Heimdal
heimdalsecurity.com
Heimdal is a cybersecurity app that provides malware detection, web protection, ransomware defense, and endpoint management across multiple operating systems.
WatchGuard
watchguard.com
WatchGuard provides comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, including firewalls and threat management, designed for ease of use and management for various organizations.
ShareSecret
sharesecret.co
ShareSecret allows users to securely share and manage sensitive information like passwords and tokens in an encrypted vault that auto-expires.
Protegrity
protegrity.com
Protegrity is a data protection platform that secures sensitive information through encryption and access control, ensuring data privacy and compliance across various environments.
Actifile
actifile.com
Actifile automates data discovery, monitoring, and protection to mitigate external and insider threats, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations.
