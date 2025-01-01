Top Encryption Software

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Encryption software employs cryptography to safeguard the confidentiality and integrity of data. Businesses utilize this software to ensure that only authorized parties can access the information, minimizing the risk of exposure or breaches. By transforming readable data into an encrypted, unintelligible format, encryption software makes the data nearly impossible for unauthorized users to decipher. Companies can implement encryption across communications, databases, and various types of files or storage systems. It can be applied to data at rest, data in transit, and data in use, making it especially valuable for protecting sensitive information, such as personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and payment card industry (PCI) data.