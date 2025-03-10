Top Encryption Software

Actifile

Actifile helps organizations automate their Data Discovery, Monitoring and Protection needs, addressing external data threats (like ransomware), insider threats (like shadow IT) and assist in complying with Data Privacy regulations. Actifile’s approach to protecting data focuses on two main aspects: * Identify and quantify the risk: Identify, discover and track sensitive data, both in storage and in motion to/from applications (both company sanctioned and shadow IT). * Limit the liability associated with data theft: Protect data from theft using automatic encryption, reducing the liability and regulatory implications associated with a data theft incident (such as ransomware). Such an approach works seamlessly in today’s multi-cloud, multi SaaS application and fits those that are seeking to empower their employees while securing and protecting their most important assets - DATA! Actifile supports multiple use cases and frameworks and is successfully deployed worldwide, supporting a growing range of privacy regulations including HIPAA , GDPR and NIFRA, to CMMC and CCPA.