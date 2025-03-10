Top Encryption Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Encryption software employs cryptography to safeguard the confidentiality and integrity of data. Businesses utilize this software to ensure that only authorized parties can access the information, minimizing the risk of exposure or breaches. By transforming readable data into an encrypted, unintelligible format, encryption software makes the data nearly impossible for unauthorized users to decipher. Companies can implement encryption across communications, databases, and various types of files or storage systems. It can be applied to data at rest, data in transit, and data in use, making it especially valuable for protecting sensitive information, such as personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and payment card industry (PCI) data.
Bitdefender GravityZone
bitdefender.com
Bitdefender GravityZone is a security solution for protecting endpoints, mobile devices, and servers with features like antimalware and firewall, deployable in cloud or on-premises.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Stackfield
stackfield.com
Stackfield is a collaborative tool for task management, team chat, video conferencing, and document sharing, focusing on privacy, data security, and project efficiency.
Tresorit
tresorit.com
Tresorit is a secure file collaboration platform offering end-to-end encryption, allowing users to manage, share, and sync files while ensuring data privacy.
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) manages sensitive data securely, aiding compliance and risk reduction for organizations using payment information.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.
WatchGuard
watchguard.com
WatchGuard provides comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, including firewalls and threat management, designed for ease of use and management for various organizations.
Progress
progress.com
The Progress app provides tools for developing and managing applications across platforms, integrating systems, and enhancing user engagement with responsive digital experiences.
Protegrity
protegrity.com
Protegrity’s data protection solutions and products can improve your business capabilities through protected and dynamic data sharing. Our comprehensive range of methods enable you to unlock your data and bring it to life. The Protegrity Data Protection Software provides the most comprehensive range of protection no matter where your data rests, moves, or is used including on-prem, in the cloud, and everywhere in between.
Heimdal
heimdalsecurity.com
Heimdal is a cybersecurity app that provides malware detection, web protection, ransomware defense, and endpoint management across multiple operating systems.
ShareSecret
sharesecret.co
Safely share passwords, tokens, credit cards, and anything else in ShareSecret's short-term, auto-expiring encrypted vault.
Ubiq
ubiqsecurity.com
Ubiq is an API platform that enables developers to easily integrate data encryption into applications without needing prior encryption knowledge.
Actifile
actifile.com
Actifile helps organizations automate their Data Discovery, Monitoring and Protection needs, addressing external data threats (like ransomware), insider threats (like shadow IT) and assist in complying with Data Privacy regulations. Actifile’s approach to protecting data focuses on two main aspects: * Identify and quantify the risk: Identify, discover and track sensitive data, both in storage and in motion to/from applications (both company sanctioned and shadow IT). * Limit the liability associated with data theft: Protect data from theft using automatic encryption, reducing the liability and regulatory implications associated with a data theft incident (such as ransomware). Such an approach works seamlessly in today’s multi-cloud, multi SaaS application and fits those that are seeking to empower their employees while securing and protecting their most important assets - DATA! Actifile supports multiple use cases and frameworks and is successfully deployed worldwide, supporting a growing range of privacy regulations including HIPAA , GDPR and NIFRA, to CMMC and CCPA.
SlashID
slashid.dev
SlashID is a digital identity management app that provides secure user authentication and seamless identity access across platforms.
