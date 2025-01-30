Top Encryption Software - British Indian Ocean Territory

Heimdal

heimdalsecurity.com

Heimdal® is a fast-growing cybersecurity company focused on continuous technological innovation. Since its establishment in 2014 in Copenhagen, based on the winning idea of CTF World Champions, Heimdal has experienced spectacular growth by proactively building products that anticipate threatscape trends. The company offers a multi-layered security suite that combines threat prevention, patch and asset management, endpoint rights management, and antivirus and mail security which together secure customers against cyberattacks and keep critical information and intellectual property safe. Heimdal has been recognized as a thought leader in the industry and has won multiple international awards both for its solutions and for its educational content creation. The Heimdal line of products currently consists of 10 products and 2 services. The former category encompasses Threat Prevention Endpoint, Threat Prevention Network, Patch & Asset Management, Privileged Access Management, Application Control, Next-Gen Endpoint Antivirus, Ransomware Encryption Protection, Email Security, Email Fraud Prevention, and Remote Desktop. The latter is represented by Endpoint Detection & Response, as well as eXtended Detection & Response, or EDR and XDR for short. Currently, Heimdal’s cybersecurity solutions are deployed in more than 45 countries and supported regionally from offices in 15+ countries, by 175+ highly qualified specialists. Heimdal is ISAE 3000 certified and secures more than 2 million endpoints for over 10,000 companies. The company supports its partners without concessions on the basis of predictability and scalability. The common goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem and a strategic partnership.