Top Encryption Software - Dominica
Encryption software employs cryptography to safeguard the confidentiality and integrity of data. Businesses utilize this software to ensure that only authorized parties can access the information, minimizing the risk of exposure or breaches. By transforming readable data into an encrypted, unintelligible format, encryption software makes the data nearly impossible for unauthorized users to decipher. Companies can implement encryption across communications, databases, and various types of files or storage systems. It can be applied to data at rest, data in transit, and data in use, making it especially valuable for protecting sensitive information, such as personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and payment card industry (PCI) data.
Tresorit
tresorit.com
Tresorit is an end-to-end encrypted, zero-knowledge content collaboration platform that enables security-conscious companies to manage, sync, sign, and share their files safely. Unlike other public cloud vendors, Tresorit has no access to users’ files, which ensures maximum confidentiality. - Uncomp...
Stackfield
stackfield.com
Stackfield is an All-in-One Collaboration Tool from Germany with all the features teams need to work together: Task and project management, video conferencing, team chat, collaborative work on documents and more. Stackfield is not only DSGVO compliant, but meets the highest privacy and data security...
Bitdefender GravityZone
bitdefender.com
GravityZone is a business security solution built from ground-up for virtualization and cloud to deliver security services to physical endpoints, mobile devices, virtual machines in public cloud and xchange mail servers. GravityZone is one product with a unified management console available in the c...
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Defend your organization from cyberattacks with Sophos adaptive defenses and expertise at your service. Protect the future of your business with confidence.
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) lets you operate on sensitive data without the cost or liability of securing the data. VGS also helps you achieve PCI, SOC2, and other compliance certifications. VGS is a sensitive data custodian that provides turnkey security with no changes to existing products or systems....
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru makes military-grade encryption remarkably easy. From the world's biggest banks to the smallest healthcare practices, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes take control of their data with flexible, end-to-end encryption for your everyday business apps. Built on the open-standard Trusted Dat...
WatchGuard
watchguard.com
For over 20 years, WatchGuard has pioneered cutting-edge cyber security technology and delivered it as easy-to-deploy and easy-to-manage solutions. Our unique approach to network security focuses on bringing best-in-class, enterprise-grade security to any organization, regardless of size or technica...
Progress
progress.com
Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology profes...
Ubiq
ubiqsecurity.com
The Ubiq platform is an API-based developer platform that enables developers to quickly build customer-side data encryption (your data stays with you) into any application, across multiple programming languages, without requiring prior encryption knowledge or expertise. And as new cryptography and e...
Heimdal
heimdalsecurity.com
Heimdal® is a fast-growing cybersecurity company focused on continuous technological innovation. Since its establishment in 2014 in Copenhagen, based on the winning idea of CTF World Champions, Heimdal has experienced spectacular growth by proactively building products that anticipate threatscape tr...
SlashID
slashid.dev
SlashID is the composable identity platform to improve identity security without user friction. SlashID Gate adds authentication, authorization,rate limiting and CAPTCHA-less bot detections to your APIs and workloads in minutes. Gate can also enforce passkeys and SSO on any internal application with...
Actifile
actifile.com
Our mission is to make Data Privacy Risk Management accessible for organizations of all sizes Actifile was founded by IT veterans who believe that data and privacy regulation are creating a growing risk to small security teams – mainly due to data that resides and moves everywhere as part of the org...
ShareSecret
sharesecret.co
Safely share passwords, tokens, credit cards, and anything else in ShareSecret's short-term, auto-expiring encrypted vault.
Protegrity
protegrity.com
Protegrity’s data protection solutions and products can improve your business capabilities through protected and dynamic data sharing. Our comprehensive range of methods enable you to unlock your data and bring it to life. The Protegrity Data Protection Software provides the most comprehensive range...