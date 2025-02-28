Top Encryption Key Management Software - Tonga

Find the right software and services.
Encryption key management software is designed to oversee the administration, distribution, and storage of encryption keys. Effective management guarantees that these keys—and, consequently, the encryption and decryption of sensitive information—are accessible only to authorized individuals. IT and security professionals rely on these tools to safeguard access to highly sensitive data. This software also offers features to protect keys while they are stored and includes backup capabilities to prevent data loss. Moreover, it facilitates the secure distribution of keys to authorized parties and enforces policies governing key sharing.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud, founded in 2009, is a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, providing services to thousands of enterprises, developers, and governments organizations in more than 200 countries and regions. Committed to the success of its customers, Alibaba Cloud provides reliable and secure cloud computing and data processing capabilities as a part of its online solutions. In January 2017, Alibaba Cloud became the official cloud services partner of the Olympics.
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (formerly Box.net), is an American internet company based in Redwood City, California. The company focuses on cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. Official clients and apps are available for Windows, macOS, and several mobile platforms. Box was founded in 2005. Box makes it easy for businesses to collaborate, share and manage content online.
Doppler
doppler.com
Doppler’s developer-first secrets management platform empowers teams to seamlessly orchestrate, govern, and control secrets across any environment at scale. Thousands of companies of all sizes—from startups to enterprises rely on Doppler to keep their secrets and app configuration in sync across devices, environments, and team members. Goodbye .env files.
Egnyte
egnyte.com
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Egnyte’s simple, turnkey solution is easy for IT leaders to manage and control a full spectrum of content risks – from accidental data deletion, to data exfiltration, to regulatory compliance, to proper lifecycle management, privacy and much more – all while giving business users the tools they need to work faster and smarter, from any cloud, any device, anywhere.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru makes military-grade encryption remarkably easy. From the world's biggest banks to the smallest healthcare practices, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes take control of their data with flexible, end-to-end encryption for your everyday business apps. Built on the open-standard Trusted Data Format, Virtru software is easy to use and integrates seamlessly with Google Workspace/Gmail and Microsoft 365/Outlook, Google Drive, and enterprise apps like Salesforce, Confluence, and Zendesk. Granular access controls, self-hosted key management options, DLP, and audit help our customers meet even the strictest privacy and compliance requirements, including ITAR, CMMC 2.0, CJIS, HIPAA, and GLBA/FTC Safeguards. Encrypt sensitive information with a single click, without leaving your existing workflows, because Virtru integrates directly within the apps you already use every day.
Equinix Deploy
deploy.equinix.com
Deploy in minutes, not months. Improve application performance and supercharge your network with automated, as-a-service infrastructure at Equinix. Deploy globally and then connect privately to thousands of destinations.
Ubiq
ubiqsecurity.com
The Ubiq platform is an API-based developer platform that enables developers to quickly build customer-side data encryption (your data stays with you) into any application, across multiple programming languages, without requiring prior encryption knowledge or expertise. And as new cryptography and encryption innovations emerge, we adopt them into our platform, so you don't have to. CLIENT LIBRARIES We offer fully interoperable client libraries for all major programming languages, enabling interaction with our API layer. API LAYER Our extensible API layer interfaces with our client libraries and enables interaction with our SaaS-based encryption platform. ENCRYPTION PLATFORM We eliminate the guesswork, jargon, and complexity of cryptography and encryption, through an elegant and simple developer dashboard, powered by scalable cloud-based infrastructure that provides key management and tamper-proof, FIPS 140-2 Level 3-compliant hardware security modules (HSM) for secure key storage.
Akeyless
akeyless.io
Akeyless Security is the company behind Akeyless Platform, a cloud-native SaaS-based approach to help manage enterprise secrets - credentials, certificates, and keys - while effectively phasing out conventional vaults and slashing associated costs by up to 70%. Designed for Infosec and DevOps professionals in enterprise hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the Akeyless platform efficiently controls secrets sprawl and automates secrets management. The platform also provides extensions to Secure Remote Access, Key Management and Password Management solutions. Leveraging patented Distributed Fragments Cryptography (DFC™), Akeyless is a trusted partner of many Fortune 500 companies and enables them to have safe and complete control over their secrets.
Vaultody
vaultody.com
VAULTODY is a custody technology platform that provides a secure MPC wallet infrastructure for seamless and flexible crypto assets management. The platform combines industry-leading protection technologies and intuitive user dashboard for operating with digital assets, sending and receiving transactions, generating hot and warm wallets and more.
