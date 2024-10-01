App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Encryption Key Management Software - Spain
Encryption key management software is designed to oversee the administration, distribution, and storage of encryption keys. Effective management guarantees that these keys—and, consequently, the encryption and decryption of sensitive information—are accessible only to authorized individuals. IT and security professionals rely on these tools to safeguard access to highly sensitive data. This software also offers features to protect keys while they are stored and includes backup capabilities to prevent data loss. Moreover, it facilitates the secure distribution of keys to authorized parties and enforces policies governing key sharing.
Submit New App
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (formerly Box.net), is an American internet company based in Redwood City, California. The company focuses on cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. Official clients and apps are available for Windows, macOS, and several mobile platforms. Box was founded in 2005...
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud is one of the world's largest cloud computing companies, providing scalable, secure, and reliable cloud computing services globally to accelerate digitalization empowered by comprehensive cloud products and solutions.
Egnyte
egnyte.com
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve...
Doppler
doppler.com
Doppler’s developer-first secrets management platform empowers teams to seamlessly orchestrate, govern, and control secrets across any environment at scale. Thousands of companies of all sizes—from startups to enterprises rely on Doppler to keep their secrets and app configuration in sync across dev...
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru makes military-grade encryption remarkably easy. From the world's biggest banks to the smallest healthcare practices, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes take control of their data with flexible, end-to-end encryption for your everyday business apps. Built on the open-standard Trusted Dat...
Ubiq
ubiqsecurity.com
The Ubiq platform is an API-based developer platform that enables developers to quickly build customer-side data encryption (your data stays with you) into any application, across multiple programming languages, without requiring prior encryption knowledge or expertise. And as new cryptography and e...
Vaultody
vaultody.com
VAULTODY is a custody technology platform that provides a secure MPC wallet infrastructure for seamless and flexible crypto assets management. The platform combines industry-leading protection technologies and intuitive user dashboard for operating with digital assets, sending and receiving transact...
Akeyless
akeyless.io
Akeyless Security is the company behind Akeyless Platform, a cloud-native SaaS-based approach to help manage enterprise secrets - credentials, certificates, and keys - while effectively phasing out conventional vaults and slashing associated costs by up to 70%. Designed for Infosec and DevOps profes...
Equinix Deploy
deploy.equinix.com
Deploy in minutes, not months. Improve application performance and supercharge your network with automated, as-a-service infrastructure at Equinix. Deploy globally and then connect privately to thousands of destinations.