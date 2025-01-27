Top Encryption Key Management Software - Antarctica

Ubiq

The Ubiq platform is an API-based developer platform that enables developers to quickly build customer-side data encryption (your data stays with you) into any application, across multiple programming languages, without requiring prior encryption knowledge or expertise. And as new cryptography and encryption innovations emerge, we adopt them into our platform, so you don't have to. CLIENT LIBRARIES We offer fully interoperable client libraries for all major programming languages, enabling interaction with our API layer. API LAYER Our extensible API layer interfaces with our client libraries and enables interaction with our SaaS-based encryption platform. ENCRYPTION PLATFORM We eliminate the guesswork, jargon, and complexity of cryptography and encryption, through an elegant and simple developer dashboard, powered by scalable cloud-based infrastructure that provides key management and tamper-proof, FIPS 140-2 Level 3-compliant hardware security modules (HSM) for secure key storage.