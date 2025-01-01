Top Employer of Record (EOR) Software

App store for web apps

Employer of Record (EOR) Software
Employer of Record (EOR) software enables businesses to hire employees in other countries without needing to establish a legal entity in those regions. These platforms facilitate the entire hiring process, from sourcing and screening to managing payroll, benefits, and compliance. Employees can use the software to request time off, complete onboarding, and perform other tasks. Although the original company directs assignments and manages performance, the EOR acts as the legal employer, assuming all associated risks and liabilities. The EOR handles crucial HR responsibilities, including benefits administration, tax management, compliance with local labor laws, and payroll processing. This solution is perfect for companies aiming to expand globally without the complexities of setting up a local entity, allowing them to hire quickly and in full compliance with international regulations.

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Deel

deel.com

Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.

Remote

remote.com

Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.

Justworks

justworks.com

Justworks is a platform that simplifies HR tasks, providing payroll, benefits, compliance support, and employee tools for small to medium-sized businesses.

Worksome

worksome.com

Worksome is a freelance management tool for sourcing, contracting, paying, and managing independent contractors while ensuring compliance with labor laws.

Ontop

getontop.com

Ontop is a global payroll solution that allows businesses to manage and pay international teams quickly and efficiently from one platform.

Multiplier

usemultiplier.com

Multiplier simplifies global workforce management by facilitating hiring, payroll, compliance, and benefits across multiple countries.

Borderless AI

hireborderless.com

Borderless AI is a global payroll solution that automates onboarding and payment for international workers while providing HR tools and EOR services.

Skuad

skuad.io

Skuad is a global employment and payroll platform that helps companies hire and pay talent in over 160 countries, managing onboarding and payroll compliantly.

Plane

plane.com

Plane manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring employees and contractors globally, facilitating payments and paperwork without local entity setup.

Oyster

oysterhr.com

Oyster is a global employment platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees internationally without needing a local business entity.

Rivermate

rivermate.com

Rivermate simplifies global employment by managing hiring, payroll, benefits, and compliance for businesses in over 135 countries through an Employer of Record service.

Asanify

asanify.com

Asanify is an HR management app that streamlines processes like payroll, attendance, and compliance for organizations, offering a user-friendly platform with automation features.

RemotePass

remotepass.com

RemotePass is a global onboarding and payroll platform that helps companies manage remote teams across 150 countries, streamlining payroll, compliance, and benefits.

Remofirst

remofirst.com

Remofirst manages full-time employees and contractors globally, handling payroll, compliance, and onboarding in over 180 countries without the need for local entities.

Omnipresent

omnipresent.com

Omnipresent is a global EOR app that simplifies international hiring and payroll management, ensuring compliance in over 160 countries without needing local entities.

HireArt

hireart.com

HireArt is an app for managing contract workforce, offering tools for Employer of Record, sourcing, vendor management, and freelancer management in one interface.

RecruitGo

recruitgo.com

RecruitGo is a recruitment app that simplifies remote hiring by managing job postings, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling on a single platform.

Playroll

playroll.com

Playroll automates global HR tasks, including payroll, compliance, and employee management, without needing a local business entity.

WorkMotion

workmotion.com

WorkMotion is an HR platform that simplifies hiring and managing remote teams globally, ensuring compliance with local laws and efficient onboarding.

Teamed

teamed.global

Teamed is an employer of record platform that enables companies to hire, pay, and manage employees globally with payroll, legal, and onboarding support.

Velocity Global

velocityglobal.com

Velocity Global is a platform for hiring, managing, and paying employees and contractors internationally, simplifying compliance and payroll in over 185 countries.

Lano

lano.io

Lano simplifies global hiring and payroll management, ensuring compliance while supporting businesses in onboarding employees across 170+ countries.

