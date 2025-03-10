Top Employer of Record (EOR) Software

Find the right software and services.
Employer of Record (EOR) software enables businesses to hire employees in other countries without needing to establish a legal entity in those regions. These platforms facilitate the entire hiring process, from sourcing and screening to managing payroll, benefits, and compliance. Employees can use the software to request time off, complete onboarding, and perform other tasks. Although the original company directs assignments and manages performance, the EOR acts as the legal employer, assuming all associated risks and liabilities. The EOR handles crucial HR responsibilities, including benefits administration, tax management, compliance with local labor laws, and payroll processing. This solution is perfect for companies aiming to expand globally without the complexities of setting up a local entity, allowing them to hire quickly and in full compliance with international regulations.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Deel
deel.com
Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a platform that simplifies HR tasks, providing payroll, benefits, compliance support, and employee tools for small to medium-sized businesses.
Worksome
worksome.com
Worksome is a freelance management tool for sourcing, contracting, paying, and managing independent contractors while ensuring compliance with labor laws.
Ontop
getontop.com
Ontop is a global payroll solution that allows businesses to manage and pay international teams quickly and efficiently from one platform.
Multiplier
usemultiplier.com
Multiplier simplifies global workforce management by facilitating hiring, payroll, compliance, and benefits across multiple countries.
Borderless AI
hireborderless.com
Borderless AI is a global payroll solution that automates onboarding and payment for international workers while providing HR tools and EOR services.
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a global employment and payroll platform that helps companies hire and pay talent in over 160 countries, managing onboarding and payroll compliantly.
Plane
plane.com
Plane manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring employees and contractors globally, facilitating payments and paperwork without local entity setup.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
Oyster is a global employment platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees internationally without needing a local business entity.
Rivermate
rivermate.com
Rivermate simplifies global employment by managing hiring, payroll, benefits, and compliance for businesses in over 135 countries through an Employer of Record service.
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is an HR management app that streamlines processes like payroll, attendance, and compliance for organizations, offering a user-friendly platform with automation features.
RemotePass
remotepass.com
RemotePass is a global onboarding and payroll platform that helps companies manage remote teams across 150 countries, streamlining payroll, compliance, and benefits.
Remofirst
remofirst.com
Remofirst manages full-time employees and contractors globally, handling payroll, compliance, and onboarding in over 180 countries without the need for local entities.
Omnipresent
omnipresent.com
Omnipresent is a global EOR app that simplifies international hiring and payroll management, ensuring compliance in over 160 countries without needing local entities.
HireArt
hireart.com
HireArt is an app for managing contract workforce, offering tools for Employer of Record, sourcing, vendor management, and freelancer management in one interface.
RecruitGo
recruitgo.com
RecruitGo is a recruitment app that simplifies remote hiring by managing job postings, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling on a single platform.
Playroll
playroll.com
Playroll automates global HR tasks, including payroll, compliance, and employee management, without needing a local business entity.
WorkMotion
workmotion.com
WorkMotion is an HR platform that simplifies hiring and managing remote teams globally, ensuring compliance with local laws and efficient onboarding.
Teamed
teamed.global
Teamed is the global employer of record (EOR) platform that helps small and medium size companies to hire, pay and care for world-class teams anywhere in the world. So, whether you're an established company or a budding startup, Teamed's advanced but user-friendly platform offers reliable advantages such as: Global payroll expertise: Seamlessly process payroll in 50+ currencies, ensuring accurate and compliant payments worldwide. Local tax & compliance: Rely on Teamed's legal experts to navigate the intricate web of global regulations, mitigating risks and ensuring full compliance. Effortless onboarding: Onboard employees within hours, not weeks, with our same-day onboarding process. 24/5 support: Get expert assistance whenever you need it, addressing the complexities of global hiring with a dedicated (and human!) support team. Transparent pricing: Access critical features without the hefty costs, with plans starting from £199 per month. Book a demo for a personal guide to the Teamed platform and let's make global hiring easy, together.
Velocity Global
velocityglobal.com
Velocity Global accelerates the future of work beyond borders. Its global work platform simplifies the employer and talent experience to work with anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Employers and talent engage with just a click through its proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. As the largest global Employer of Record (also known as International PEO) in 185 countries and all 50 United States, more than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. The company offers additional services including Independent Contractor Compliance to assess a workforce, and Agent of Record (AoR) to streamline payments to contractors. Velocity Global was named a “Leader” in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents.
Lano
lano.io
Global EOR and payroll, simplified. Onboard and pay people in 170+ countries, and stay 100% compliant. You find the talent, we’ll take care of everything else.
