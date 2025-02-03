Top Employer of Record (EOR) Software - Singapore

Find the right software and services.
Employer of Record (EOR) software enables businesses to hire employees in other countries without needing to establish a legal entity in those regions. These platforms facilitate the entire hiring process, from sourcing and screening to managing payroll, benefits, and compliance. Employees can use the software to request time off, complete onboarding, and perform other tasks. Although the original company directs assignments and manages performance, the EOR acts as the legal employer, assuming all associated risks and liabilities. The EOR handles crucial HR responsibilities, including benefits administration, tax management, compliance with local labor laws, and payroll processing. This solution is perfect for companies aiming to expand globally without the complexities of setting up a local entity, allowing them to hire quickly and in full compliance with international regulations.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
Lano
lano.io
Global EOR and payroll, simplified. Onboard and pay people in 170+ countries, and stay 100% compliant. You find the talent, we’ll take care of everything else.
Rivermate
rivermate.com
At Rivermate, we make it easy for businesses like yours to hire and manage employees all over the world with our Employer of Record (EOR) service. Our platform simplifies global employment by handling the complex tasks involved in hiring in over 135 countries. We take care of local laws, payroll, benefits, and taxes, so you can focus on finding the best talent for your team, no matter where they are located. With our user-friendly platform and best-in-class service, you can easily onboard new employees, track time off and expenses, and manage payroll in one central location. Our team of global payroll experts is always available to assist you on your global hiring journey. Effortlessly hire remote employees in 135 countries - in just a few clicks. We take care of the payroll, compliance, benefits and HR, so you can focus on your business.
RecruitGo
recruitgo.com
RecruitGo is an end-to-end solution for hiring remotely. Find candidates, hire via our employer service, manage everything from our platform
Teamed
teamed.global
Teamed is the global employer of record (EOR) platform that helps small and medium size companies to hire, pay and care for world-class teams anywhere in the world. So, whether you're an established company or a budding startup, Teamed's advanced but user-friendly platform offers reliable advantages such as: Global payroll expertise: Seamlessly process payroll in 50+ currencies, ensuring accurate and compliant payments worldwide. Local tax & compliance: Rely on Teamed's legal experts to navigate the intricate web of global regulations, mitigating risks and ensuring full compliance. Effortless onboarding: Onboard employees within hours, not weeks, with our same-day onboarding process. 24/5 support: Get expert assistance whenever you need it, addressing the complexities of global hiring with a dedicated (and human!) support team. Transparent pricing: Access critical features without the hefty costs, with plans starting from £199 per month. Book a demo for a personal guide to the Teamed platform and let's make global hiring easy, together.
RemotePass
remotepass.com
RemotePass is the most powerful and easy-to-use global onboarding and payroll platform for global teams. Our vision is to create a world where anyone can work from anywhere while having access to benefits and financial services. By taking the complexity out of the process, we’re reinventing payroll and benefits for forward-looking companies and remote teams. For companies, our all-in-one solution helps you to control the entire remote working lifecycle, enabling you to onboard, pay, and manage remote teams in 150 countries — effortlessly. For teams and contractors, RemotePass ensures that you get paid on time and in a payment method and currency of your choosing, and our super app gives seamless access to leading financial services and benefits — no matter where you are in the world. Our team is laser-focused on the user experience, and we operate a complex product with a consumer grade UX. We care deeply about enabling HR and finance teams to avoid manual work and remain compliant, so that you can focus on attracting and retaining top global talent. Book a demo today to find out how RemotePass can make your onboarding and payroll truly effortless. RemotePass: Onboard and pay anyone, from anywhere.
Playroll
playroll.com
With Playroll's EOR, hire compliantly without setting up a business entity and handle all employment functions from a single automated platform. Better than a traditional employer of record, Playroll does the financial, administrative and legal heavy lifting for you, owning the complexities of a global workforce from one single platform.
Remofirst
remofirst.com
Remofirst employs your full-time employees and/or contractors on your behalf in 180+ countries. No need to spend months and tens of thousands of dollars setting-up a local entity to work with your top talent. Pay, manage, and onboard full-time employees and/or contractors using locally compliant contracts while avoiding misclassification risks, passing compliance audits, and managing your international workforce in one place.
Velocity Global
velocityglobal.com
Velocity Global accelerates the future of work beyond borders. Its global work platform simplifies the employer and talent experience to work with anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Employers and talent engage with just a click through its proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. As the largest global Employer of Record (also known as International PEO) in 185 countries and all 50 United States, more than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. The company offers additional services including Independent Contractor Compliance to assess a workforce, and Agent of Record (AoR) to streamline payments to contractors. Velocity Global was named a “Leader” in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents.
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. The 1-click payroll application allows you to execute your payroll and transfer money, not just for your local Employees but also for Global Contractors. Our integrations with Slack, Excel, Google Suite, and Whatsapp make accessing your HRMS delightfully convenient and chat-friendly. Our flexible and completely configurable platform, combined with 24*7 customer support will make people management super easy for your organization.
Plane
plane.com
Plane (formerly Pilot) manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring US and international employees and contractors. Easily hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in the US and worldwide, in one secure, cloud-based platform. Using Plane, you can send payments to contractors in 240+ countries at optimal exchange rates. Plane believes that international contractors should have the same payroll experience that US employees enjoy. We send payments directly to contractors’ bank accounts, so that they can withdraw money from their own accounts, without the hassle or withdrawal fees of an e-wallet. Want to hire employees instead of contractors? With Plane, you can easily hire full-time employees in 100+ countries without having to set up local entities. Plane handles employment paperwork, tax withholding, and more, so that you don’t have to. Unlike many EORs, Plane believes in simple pricing, with no hidden fees. You pay a flat monthly fee. Not sure whether to hire a team member as an employee or a contractor? Plane has supported both options from day one, and our expert team is happy to guide you to the best option for your needs, without an agenda.
Borderless AI
hireborderless.com
Borderless AI is a unique global payroll solution that leverages the power of generative AI to automate and speed up the process of onboarding, managing, and paying international team members. Why unique? We've blended intuitive technology with high-touch service so organizations can quickly and compliantly engage and pay workers around the world.
Omnipresent
omnipresent.com
Omnipresent is a global EOR solution that empowers you to focus on growing a world-class business and team. As your partner, we give you the flexibility to hire the best international talent, without having to set up a costly local entity. As your Employer of Record, we make remote hiring easy for you anywhere in the world. We handle all employment administration and compliance duties in 160 countries, while equipping your employees with the tools and support they need to feel part of your team. We understand your time is valuable, and you need a partner that you can trust to keep things as simple as possible so that you can keep running your business. Employ Anywhere. Be Omnipresent.
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. With Deel, companies make global payroll possible by leveraging Deel's in-house back office and locally-owned entities. Workers, managers, and leaders can update withdrawal details, visualize team structure, oversee total payroll spending, and complete dozens of other tasks through Deel’s modern self-serve interface. Today, Deel serves more than 20,000 customers from SMBs to publicly traded companies, helping over 120,000 workers get paid from anywhere. Create localized legal contracts, track time off, grant bonuses, manage equity, and more. Book a demo for a personal guide to Deel's platform and unlock your global workforce today.
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a fast-growing global employment and payroll platform, which enables companies like yours to employ and pay exceptional talent anywhere in the world, compliantly. Skuad is built for the new world of work, where large enterprises and emerging startups can access the best talent globally, to grow their business and build diverse distributed teams. There are no upfront fees, hidden costs, or long-term lock-ins involved. Hire in 160+ countries || Pay in 100+ currencies || Get 24x5 expert support
Worksome
worksome.com
Powerful external workforce management: Redefining the contractor experience. Build, manage and retain your external workforce with the only tool built to manage independent contractors with robust compliance and fast payments.
WorkMotion
workmotion.com
WorkMotion transforms workplaces by making it easier than ever to hire internationally regardless of national borders. Known for our German efficiency, we’re one of the leading European players bridging the gap between employers and global talent. With our solutions, we enable companies to grow their teams globally without having the need to set up a local entity. Our platform automates time-consuming onboarding processes, global payroll and enables companies to onboard talent from 160+ countries in a quick, easy and compliant way. If you want to know more, book a demo here: https://workmotion.com/book-a-demo/
Oyster
oysterhr.com
With Oyster's EOR, hire compliantly without setting up a business entity and handle all employment functions from a single automated platform. Better than a traditional employer of record, Oyster deploys deep employment insights and a team of legal and HR experts to ensure compliance in 180+ countries.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experience with robust global employment solutions. Our unmatched intellectual property protections and top-tier security measures give you peace of mind on a global scale. Plus, Remote offers a flat-rate pricing model with no hidden fees, helping you manage your budget effectively while focusing on driving business growth.
Ontop
getontop.com
A 3-1 global payroll solution. With Ontop, you can start building your global team with just a few clicks. Manage and pay your international teams anywhere in the world. Scale your business globally, and offer your international talent built-in financial services. - Streamline your payroll management, finding everything in one place. - Pay your entire workforce with a single click. Choose from a variety of payment methods, tailored to meet your financial needs. - Create contracts in under 5 minutes. Customize, filter, and update the details of your team in seconds.
Multiplier
usemultiplier.com
Want to make employing talent in another country easier? Multiplier is your solution—our technology allows you to seamlessly onboard, pay your employees, comply with regulatory laws, and provide benefits across borders, and stay connected with your global teams.
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a multi-product solution offering global payroll, benefits, compliance support, time tracking, HR tools and more with award-winning support by HR certified experts. We handle the nitty gritty so you can focus on what matters: building your business and your team.
HireArt
hireart.com
Everything you need to manage your own contract workforce. Build and manage a modern contract workforce with a single tool. Employer of Record, On-Demand Sourcing, Vendor Management, and Freelancer Management, all in the same self-serve UI.
