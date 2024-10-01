App store for web apps
Top Employer of Record (EOR) Software - Germany
Employer of Record (EOR) software enables businesses to hire employees in other countries without needing to establish a legal entity in those regions. These platforms facilitate the entire hiring process, from sourcing and screening to managing payroll, benefits, and compliance. Employees can use the software to request time off, complete onboarding, and perform other tasks. Although the original company directs assignments and manages performance, the EOR acts as the legal employer, assuming all associated risks and liabilities. The EOR handles crucial HR responsibilities, including benefits administration, tax management, compliance with local labor laws, and payroll processing. This solution is perfect for companies aiming to expand globally without the complexities of setting up a local entity, allowing them to hire quickly and in full compliance with international regulations.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experienc...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Multiplier
usemultiplier.com
Want to make employing talent in another country easier? Multiplier is your solution—our technology allows you to seamlessly onboard, pay your employees, comply with regulatory laws, and provide benefits across borders, and stay connected with your global teams.
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. ...
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a multi-product solution offering global payroll, benefits, compliance support, time tracking, HR tools and more with award-winning support by HR certified experts. We handle the nitty gritty so you can focus on what matters: building your business and your team.
Ontop
getontop.com
A 3-1 global payroll solution. With Ontop, you can start building your global team with just a few clicks. Manage and pay your international teams anywhere in the world. Scale your business globally, and offer your international talent built-in financial services. - Streamline your payroll managemen...
Worksome
worksome.com
Powerful external workforce management: Redefining the contractor experience. Build, manage and retain your external workforce with the only tool built to manage independent contractors with robust compliance and fast payments.
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a fast-growing global employment and payroll platform, which enables companies like yours to employ and pay exceptional talent anywhere in the world, compliantly. Skuad is built for the new world of work, where large enterprises and emerging startups can access the best talent globally, to ...
Oyster
oysterhr.com
With Oyster's EOR, hire compliantly without setting up a business entity and handle all employment functions from a single automated platform. Better than a traditional employer of record, Oyster deploys deep employment insights and a team of legal and HR experts to ensure compliance in 180+ countri...
Rivermate
rivermate.com
At Rivermate, we make it easy for businesses like yours to hire and manage employees all over the world with our Employer of Record (EOR) service. Our platform simplifies global employment by handling the complex tasks involved in hiring in over 135 countries. We take care of local laws, payroll, be...
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. Th...
HireArt
hireart.com
Everything you need to manage your own contract workforce. Build and manage a modern contract workforce with a single tool. Employer of Record, On-Demand Sourcing, Vendor Management, and Freelancer Management, all in the same self-serve UI.
RecruitGo
recruitgo.com
RecruitGo is an end-to-end solution for hiring remotely. Find candidates, hire via our employer service, manage everything from our platform
RemotePass
remotepass.com
RemotePass is the most powerful and easy-to-use global onboarding and payroll platform for global teams. Our vision is to create a world where anyone can work from anywhere while having access to benefits and financial services. By taking the complexity out of the process, we’re reinventing payroll ...
Remofirst
remofirst.com
Remofirst employs your full-time employees and/or contractors on your behalf in 180+ countries. No need to spend months and tens of thousands of dollars setting-up a local entity to work with your top talent. Pay, manage, and onboard full-time employees and/or contractors using locally compliant con...
Plane
plane.com
Plane (formerly Pilot) manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring US and international employees and contractors. Easily hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in the US and worldwide, in one secure, cloud-based platform. Using Plane, you can send payments to c...
Borderless AI
hireborderless.com
Borderless AI is a unique global payroll solution that leverages the power of generative AI to automate and speed up the process of onboarding, managing, and paying international team members. Why unique? We've blended intuitive technology with high-touch service so organizations can quickly and com...
Omnipresent
omnipresent.com
Omnipresent is a global EOR solution that empowers you to focus on growing a world-class business and team. As your partner, we give you the flexibility to hire the best international talent, without having to set up a costly local entity. As your Employer of Record, we make remote hiring easy for y...
WorkMotion
workmotion.com
WorkMotion transforms workplaces by making it easier than ever to hire internationally regardless of national borders. Known for our German efficiency, we’re one of the leading European players bridging the gap between employers and global talent. With our solutions, we enable companies to grow thei...
Teamed
teamed.global
Teamed is the global employer of record (EOR) platform that helps small and medium size companies to hire, pay and care for world-class teams anywhere in the world. So, whether you're an established company or a budding startup, Teamed's advanced but user-friendly platform offers reliable advantages...
Playroll
playroll.com
With Playroll's EOR, hire compliantly without setting up a business entity and handle all employment functions from a single automated platform. Better than a traditional employer of record, Playroll does the financial, administrative and legal heavy lifting for you, owning the complexities of a glo...
Velocity Global
velocityglobal.com
Velocity Global accelerates the future of work beyond borders. Its global work platform simplifies the employer and talent experience to work with anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Employers and talent engage with just a click through its proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, backed by pe...
Lano
lano.io
Global EOR and payroll, simplified. Onboard and pay people in 170+ countries, and stay 100% compliant. You find the talent, we’ll take care of everything else.