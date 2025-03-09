Top Employee Scheduling Software - Vatican City

Workee

workee.net

Workee is a software that already helps 6,000 freelancers and professionals to manage their businesses online (like private teachers, tutors, coaches, designers, freelance writers, and many more). Workee creates a personal website with built-in booking, scheduling, and payments in less than 1 minute, allowing you to get booked and paid directly and autopilot work and client management out of the box. Workee helps freelancers who already have clients to work with them more effectively and scale business out of the box. According to our users, Workee saves 10 hours per week and thousands of dollars per month. Workee has two plans: Starter and Pro. Workee Starter plan is free without a monthly subscription and 0% transaction fees from Workee. It is designed for professionals who are just getting started and includes the following: Basic Templates for a personal website 1 Schedule for an availability 2 Time Slots for appointments 2 Workee Projects for one-time jobs and services 3 Invoices per month Workee Pro plan is available with a monthly subscription and 0% transaction fees from Workee. The pro plan is perfect for professionals and active users seeking advanced features and customization options. Here's why the Pro plan is a great fit: 1. Pro website templates. Enhance business branding with almost dozens of new professional templates and styles, custom colors, and branding. 2. Custom SEO. Get organic traffic and stand out with branding. Set up custom titles and descriptions for a personal Workee website. 3. Unlimited Schedules, Time Slots, Invoices, and Projects. 4. Professional Booking rules. Limit when you can get the next booking, add automatic breaks between calls, and limit the maximum number of sessions per day.