Top Employee Scheduling Software - Vatican City

Employee scheduling software streamlines the creation, maintenance, and tracking of employee schedules. By implementing such a system, companies can enhance productivity and teamwork, gaining better insight into overall workforce capacity. These systems usually monitor vacations, sick days, and other personal time off. Many tools also feature automatic alerts to prevent scheduling conflicts. Over time, the collected scheduling data can be integrated with financial systems like payroll software. Additionally, employee scheduling software often provides analytics to help manage and coordinate tasks effectively.
SubItUp
subitup.com
SubItUp is an industry-leading, intelligent and customizable online employee scheduling platform built around your business. SubItUp streamlines and improves your scheduling processes by first using a team of experts to understand them. Our workforce experts then help you configure SubItUp to automate collection of availability and schedule generation, eliminate scheduling conflicts across your enterprise, build time clocks that work for your team, communicate time-and-attendance data to your payroll software, and meet the highest accessibility and compliance standards along the way. It's time to get your time back. It's time to automate the management of your workforce. And, it's time to focus on all of the other tasks you need to do every day. SubItUp's proprietary platform was developed from the ground up to maximize the time you spend dealing with business-related tasks and minimizing workforce management issues.
Rotageek
rotageek.com
Rotageek is a workforce scheduling app that optimizes staff allocation based on demand, enhances employee satisfaction, and streamlines scheduling processes.
Netchex
netchex.com
Netchex is an HR and payroll management app for small to medium-sized businesses, simplifying payroll, compliance, and employee management processes.
VeriDoc Sign
veridocsign.com
VeriDoc Sign is the solution to all your problems when it comes to documents and electronic signature verification. VeriDoc Sign uses patented verification technology, developed over the years by VeriDoc Global. It provides blockchain-secured electronic signature solutions to organizations across the globe. VeriDoc Sign offers electronic signature and document solutions to some of the leading companies in both the public and private sectors. Our blockchain verification technology is patented in over 90 countries globally, assisting organizations with the best e-signature solution within reasonable pricing. We thrive to provide the best services to our clients which includes, Organizations can save valuable time by eliminating unnecessary waiting hours. With VeriDoc Sign, your organization will have improved efficiency and greater productivity. The benefits of VeriDoc e-signature solutions allow unending users to have access to verify important documents and send them to the required people. You can’t go wrong with VeriDoc Sign’s tools that provide you with the advantage to verify timestamps and hashes for electronically signed documents on the blockchain. Just scan a QR code with your mobile and you can see the original document on the verification page. Other features of VeriDoc Sign that you just can’t miss: Access control Legally Admissible Tamper-proof blockchain security Affordable
Playvox
playvox.com
Playvox is the leading customer service agent performance optimization software. Playvox integrates with most major contact center platforms and allows teams to view, analyze, and manage their entire quality assurance process in one convenient platform. Streamline your QA process, motivate, coach, and train your agents, and empower your entire team with transparent, real-time metrics. Monitor service, measure KPIs, and finally ditch the spreadsheets.
Harri
harri.com
Harri is a platform that helps hospitality businesses manage recruitment, employee scheduling, and team communication efficiently.
Superworks
superworks.com
Superworks is an HRMS app that automates payroll, manages employee data, tracks performance, and streamlines HR processes for small to medium-sized businesses.
Coast
coastapp.com
Coast is a work order management app that helps teams manage tasks, communications, and schedules efficiently from any device.
Celayix
celayix.com
Celayix is an AI-powered workforce management platform that offers employee scheduling, time and attendance tracking, and various workforce management solutions. This tool is especially useful for large businesses in healthcare, security, retail, and other sectors looking to improve scheduling efficiency and save time and money. Celayix scheduling can help cut scheduling time effort up to 95% as it generates schedules in minutes based on employees' availability, skills, and performance. The tool offers an automatic replacement feature for managing sick calls, no-shows, and last-minute changes, and can recover up to $2,600 per employee per year in absenteeism costs. With Celayix, businesses can easily manage employee schedules, track attendance, and find qualified replacements for sudden changes. The platform offers various integrations and resources, including blogs, case studies, infographics, and videos to provide users with all the necessary information about the tool. Celayix offers various feature packages to suit different needs and budgets, with a free trial to help users evaluate the tool before making a decision. Customers can get in touch with Celayix support through the support page or contact the company directly. Overall, businesses looking for a comprehensive workforce management software can benefit from Celayix's AI-powered solutions.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.
Sloneek
sloneek.com
Sloneek is a modern HR system that contains everything you need to manage the entire journey of your employees. Try it for 14 days for free!
flair HR
flair.hr
flair HR is an all-in-one solution for managing HR and recruitment processes, including onboarding, absence management, and payroll, with customizable features.
Surfboard
teamsurfboard.com
Meet Surfboard, the home of your customer support strategy. Leading brands teams like Ruggable, Beauty Pie, and Grow Therapy use Surfboard’s workforce management platform to manage the growth and evolution of their support teams internationally. Surfboard offers a smart, modern WFM to streamline and consolidate operations from forecasting to capacity planning, scheduling and performance analytics. Identify hidden costs and inefficiencies across your entire support function. Unlock the profit-driving opportunity of proactive customer care alongside human and AI service resourcing.
Quinyx
quinyx.com
Quinyx is a workforce management app that streamlines scheduling, attendance tracking, and labor forecasting to improve productivity and employee engagement.
ZoomShift
zoomshift.com
ZoomShift provides a simplified and cloud-based way to create and manage employee schedules. It allows you to manage employee availability, time off requests, overtime, and shift conflicts. It also lets you publish work schedules and send notifications to employees.
MakeShift
makeshift.ca
MakeShift is the only people first cloud scheduling solution that improves the scheduling experience for managers and employees alike. It's easy to set up and even easier to use. You'll create schedules faster, track attendance more accurately, and communicate with staff in real time regardless of the size of your team. Our customers experience fewer unfilled shifts, better work-life balance, happier employees, and a healthier bottom line. It's People First scheduling and businesses love it! Sign up today to save time, reduce labor costs, and increase employee engagement --> makeshift.ca MakeShift offers a free 14-day trial.
Workforce
workforce.com
Workforce.com is an HCM app for hourly workers that manages onboarding, scheduling, attendance, and payroll in real-time via mobile and desktop.
Ubeya
ubeya.com
Ubeya has developed a SaaS B2B platform that brings the tech revolution to the world of temporary jobs. It connects businesses that manage flexible workers, and allows them to manage, outsource, rate and pay their entire workforce. It bridges the gap between staffing firms, businesses and shift workers by automating and optimizing work processes, scheduling, communication, payroll and compliance. Ubeya unifies scattered communication channels, increases workers’ retention, and reduces no show rate, to reshape flexible work experience. Ubeya’s platform helps hundreds of businesses worldwide become more resilient and adaptive to change, resulting in growth, operational excellence and happy workforces.
WorkAxle
workaxle.com
WorkAxle is an end-to-end Workforce Management System designed to make managing your deskless and workers easy and efficient. It is a high-level multifaceted system that can handle complex workforce management challenges, at any scale.
Workfeed
workfeed.io
Employers and managers use Workfeed to create schedules that strike the perfect balance between the needs of their workforce and the demands of their business. By doing so, they pave the way towards optimized labor costs, a best-in-class work environment, and outstanding business results. Bottom line, Workfeed's customers save up to 80% time and thousands of $, while increasing employee satisfaction, flexibility, and retention.
busybusy
busybusy.com
busybusy is the leading construction time tracking and job costing software. Leverage GPS to efficiently track field time, equipment, materials, and progress. Simplify payroll, manage employee schedules, and generate daily reports in one easy-to-use app. busybusy’s job site data is instantly available to your team, allowing you to see what’s happening anytime, anywhere. Voted #1 by employees for ease of use and reliability, join 75,000+ happy customers who’ve ditched outdated paper timesheets. The #1 Mobile Time Tracking and Job Costing App for Construction, and all industries with employees out in the field. Make GPS Time Tracking & scheduling a breeze with an easy-to-use, reliable app. Favorite features include GPS Time Tracking, Supervisor Time Tracking, Scheduling, Photos & Notes, Budgets, PTO, Safety Reports, Daily Project Reports, Work Accomplished, and more. We offer a 90-day money-back guarantee, no contract, & bill based on usage, ensuring great customer service!
SocialSchedules
socialschedules.com
SocialSchedules is an award winning employee scheduling and time clock software for hourly employees. Product demo: https://youtu.be/3Q5p71_Dsis Build your work schedule in minutes, make changes to it easily and share it with your team in a click. Free iOS & Android apps mean you can edit & check the schedule on the go. Your employees always have the most updated version. Track time off, forecast sales for more cost effective schedules, integrate with your POS and find replacements fast. Features like group messaging, shift swapping & shift reminders make life easier. Track employee time and attendance without the hassle and easily export timesheet data to payroll. Employees can clock in from their phone or tablet onsite. Curb time theft and use GPS and photo clock ins ensure employees only clock in when and where they're scheduled to work. Stay compliant with local labor laws by tracking paid & unpaid breaks. Make sure employees take breaks and get notified if an employee misses their break.
Novagems
novage.ms
Novagems mobile & web-based Security Guard & Cleaning Management software connects your frontline to back-office giving you an overview of entire operations in one place. Our Security Guard Management allows users to schedule shifts, view GPS verified clock in/out, get access to Geo fencing & Incident report technology, and perform checkpoints tours in real-time. Analyze all info available in the form of reports backed by data to visualize trends & get actionable insights to improve operations.
Workee
workee.net
Workee is a software that already helps 6,000 freelancers and professionals to manage their businesses online (like private teachers, tutors, coaches, designers, freelance writers, and many more). Workee creates a personal website with built-in booking, scheduling, and payments in less than 1 minute, allowing you to get booked and paid directly and autopilot work and client management out of the box. Workee helps freelancers who already have clients to work with them more effectively and scale business out of the box. According to our users, Workee saves 10 hours per week and thousands of dollars per month. Workee has two plans: Starter and Pro. Workee Starter plan is free without a monthly subscription and 0% transaction fees from Workee. It is designed for professionals who are just getting started and includes the following: Basic Templates for a personal website 1 Schedule for an availability 2 Time Slots for appointments 2 Workee Projects for one-time jobs and services 3 Invoices per month Workee Pro plan is available with a monthly subscription and 0% transaction fees from Workee. The pro plan is perfect for professionals and active users seeking advanced features and customization options. Here's why the Pro plan is a great fit: 1. Pro website templates. Enhance business branding with almost dozens of new professional templates and styles, custom colors, and branding. 2. Custom SEO. Get organic traffic and stand out with branding. Set up custom titles and descriptions for a personal Workee website. 3. Unlimited Schedules, Time Slots, Invoices, and Projects. 4. Professional Booking rules. Limit when you can get the next booking, add automatic breaks between calls, and limit the maximum number of sessions per day.
Aplano
aplano.de
Aplano is an online scheduling software that allows managers and employees to manage shifts, track work hours, and handle absences in real time on any device.
Shiftee
shiftee.io
Shiftee is a complete workforce management software with powerful tools for employee scheduling, shift planning, time and attendance, and leave management, workflow, e-contract, and payroll. With Shiftee, you can build a healthy workplace culture that breeds transparency and productivity. Create a more convenient workforce management environment with Shiftee web and mobile app. [Our Features] • Schedule • Attendance • Leave • Report • Workflow • Employee Information Management • Custom Request • Electronic Signature • Message • Desktop with PC-OFF • Security
Shyfter
shyfter.co
Shift Work Management. Employee scheduling & time attendance app. Fixed or flexible schedules, our planning and schedule management app saves you considerable time. With leaves and absences management and time & attendance, you can track the work time of your employees in a transparent way.
TeamUltim
teamultim.com
TeamUltim is a web app for personnel management and shift scheduling, which perfectly fits the needs of small and medium-sized businesses in retail, catering, sports, hospitality and professional services. Schedule shifts, manage paid time-offs and absences, let your team swap shifts and get comprehensive reporting on all of this with TeamUltim.
StaffAny
staffany.com
At StaffAny, we help many of our favourite brick-and-mortar stores optimize their scheduling and HR administration through our integrated scheduling and time tracking SaaS with our mobile and web application. In addition to managing hourly workers, StaffAny tracks staff performance and automates end-of-month timesheet consolidations. Our job today is to connect the HR and Operations department internally within organizations. With StaffAny, businesses can better performance, cut operating costs, and make time to do what matters to them the most.
Incentivefox
incentivefox.com
Incentivefox is a relationship marketing firm that provides a best-in-class, customizable referral and incentive platform to track and reward leads generated by targeted sales campaigns. Its multi-solution technology automates enrollment, tracking, and reward management for customers and employees at a lower acquisition cost. Clients can strengthen company culture and increase revenue by leveraging behavior as the model for growth through easy-to-use tools that blend seamlessly into any new or existing program.
Sage HR
sage.hr
Sage HR is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines attendance, performance, and recruitment for small and medium-sized businesses.
7shifts
7shifts.com
7shifts is a restaurant management app for scheduling, communication, labor tracking, and compliance, designed to streamline operations and improve efficiency.
Assembled
assembled.com
Assembled is a workforce management platform that gives modern support teams more accuracy in staffing, more ease and control in schedule creation, and better cross-team visibility into the data that helps them improve performance and advocate for themselves. We integrate with most major contact platforms, Google Calendar, and Slack for a workflow that meets you and your team where you already are. Today, our solution helps customer-centric brands like Stripe, Webflow, Imperfect Produce, and Etsy craft world-class customer experiences. The Assembled difference: → Speedy onboarding and gold-star success and support → Fast, intuitive, and fully customizable scheduling → Meaningful cross-team visibility → Powerful, accurate, and actionable forecasting → Centralized, robust, and relevant reporting
Avaza
avaza.com
Avaza is a cloud-based software for managing projects, team communication, time tracking, expenses, and invoicing for client-focused businesses.
Breathe
breathehr.com
Breathe is HR management software for UK SMEs, helping to manage employee data, attendance, leave, and performance efficiently.
Clockify
clockify.me
Clockify is a time tracking app that helps users monitor productivity and billable hours across projects through various tools like timesheets and reporting.
ClockShark
clockshark.com
ClockShark is a time tracking and scheduling app for construction and field service businesses, enabling accurate project management and employee time tracking.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile workforce management app that helps deskless teams manage scheduling, time tracking, communication, and tasks efficiently.
Deputy
deputy.com
Deputy is a workforce management app that simplifies scheduling, time tracking, communication, and payroll integration for businesses.
DeskTime
desktime.com
DeskTime is an automatic time tracking and employee monitoring app that helps managers oversee productivity and manage work schedules efficiently.
Findmyshift
findmyshift.com
Findmyshift is an employee scheduling app that simplifies creating schedules, managing shift requests, and tracking labor costs for businesses.
Homebase
joinhomebase.com
Homebase is an app for small businesses to manage hourly teams with features for scheduling, time tracking, and payroll management.
HotSchedules
hotschedules.com
HotSchedules is an employee scheduling app for the restaurant and hospitality industries, enabling shift management, communication, and compliance support.
OnTheClock
ontheclock.com
OnTheClock is a time tracking app for small businesses that simplifies payroll, manages employee time, and offers features like PTO tracking and payroll integrations.
Planday
planday.com
Planday is a workforce management app that helps businesses manage employee scheduling, payroll, and communication in a single platform.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is a customer service platform that consolidates support across channels, automates workflows, and enhances agent productivity with AI tools and extensive integrations.
Shyftplan
shyftplan.com
shyftplan is the first cloud native solution for automated shift scheduling. The solution is scalable to thousands of employees, even for complex cases. It takes more than 20 factors into account, for example levels of qualifications of your employees, availabilities and even your machine utilization. shyftplan's powerful AI calculates the correlation between the factors and suggests the ideal shift schedule. This makes shift planning transparent, fair and very time efficient for your team.
Sling
getsling.com
Sling is a software for managing employee scheduling, time tracking, messaging, and task management in shift-based workplaces.
Tinq
tinq.com
Tinq is a multi-platform team management solution for all businesses. From time-tracking, scheduling shifts, and preparing custom reports for payroll, managers and employees can seamlessly collaborate on the cloud.
When I Work
wheniwork.com
When I Work is an app for businesses to schedule employees, track attendance, and facilitate communication with hourly staff via mobile access.
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is a digital platform that connects deskless employees, enhancing communication, task management, and training across various industries.
Zoho Shifts
zoho.com
Zoho Shifts is a shift scheduling app that helps manage employee schedules, track hours, and handle leave requests via mobile devices.
Zoho Workerly
zoho.com
Zoho Workerly is an employee scheduling app for staffing agencies, enabling job scheduling, timesheet generation, and invoicing in a single platform.
Legion
legion.co
Legion is a workforce management app that helps businesses optimize labor efficiency, automate scheduling, and enhance employee engagement with features like performance tracking and instant pay.
Bizimply
bizimply.com
Bizimply is a workforce management platform for the hospitality industry, offering tools for employee scheduling, time tracking, payroll management, and staff communication.
Buddy Punch
buddypunch.com
Buddy Punch is a cloud-based time tracking app that allows employees to clock in/out and helps businesses manage payroll, scheduling, and PTO accrual.
Agendrix
agendrix.com
Agendrix is a staff scheduling and workforce management software that simplifies scheduling, time tracking, and employee communication for businesses of all sizes.
Skello
skello.io
Skello is a workforce management app that simplifies scheduling and communication for shift-based workplaces, helping managers and employees organize tasks effectively.
Papershift
papershift.com
Papershift is a cloud-based app for managing employee scheduling, leave, and time tracking, streamlining workforce management for businesses.
