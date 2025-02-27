Top Employee Scheduling Software - Tunisia

HotSchedules

hotschedules.com

HotSchedules is the restaurant and hospitality industry’s leading employee scheduling solution because it’s the fastest and easiest way to manage your schedule and communicate with your team. Team members love it because they can swap, pick-up, or release shifts in the mobile app with one click. Work-life balance is easily managed with automatic shift pick-ups when you want more hours, and time off requests for when you don’t. Calendar sync, notifications and messaging keep teams connected and up to date on schedule changes. Managers appreciate the time savings when building schedules and one-click approvals for shift changes. The labor forecasting and compliance management features help managers control costs and minimize compliance risk. And most importantly, staying connected with broadcast and one-to-one messaging makes for a happy and productive team culture. HotSchedules is part of a complete Workforce Management solution powered by the Fourth Intelligence platform. Additional modules include: Time & Attendance - Process payroll quickly and accurately with our integrated app for generating aggregated punch data while flagging exceptions for missing breaks, overtime, and more. Keep payroll compliant with special pay calculations for meals, breaks, and predictive scheduling. Additional savings are realized when adding the WebClock option for geofencing and overtime and missed clock-in alerts. LogBook - Based on the gold standard Manager’s Redbook, our digital LogBook eliminates the endless back and forth communications with consolidated shift notes, task lists, messages, and more. Communicate critical information between shifts and assign tasks right from your phone improving employee performance, and accountability. Labor Forecasting - Save money and improve experiences at the same time through smarter scheduling. Managers maintain higher accuracy between forecasted, scheduled, budgeted, and actual hours with our next-level forecasting solution. Earned Wage Access/On-Demand Pay – Fuego is an on-demand pay app exclusively available to HotSchedule users. One of the most requested benefits in 2023, employers who adopt EWA will not only help alleviate financial strain on low-income and non-tipped employees, but experience a 20-40% increase in retention, a decreased in dropped shifts, and can eliminate the use of paper checks—all at no additional cost. Reporting & Analytics - Our complete reporting and analytics solution reveals operational insights by consolidating scheduling, time and attendance, labor forecasting, and POS data in one place. Out-of-the-box dashboards reveal aggregated labor data for regional or corporate analysis while store-level reporting helps managers keep track of KPIs from shift-to-shift.