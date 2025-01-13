App store for web apps
Top Employee Scheduling Software - St. Pierre & Miquelon
Employee scheduling software streamlines the creation, maintenance, and tracking of employee schedules. By implementing such a system, companies can enhance productivity and teamwork, gaining better insight into overall workforce capacity. These systems usually monitor vacations, sick days, and other personal time off. Many tools also feature automatic alerts to prevent scheduling conflicts. Over time, the collected scheduling data can be integrated with financial systems like payroll software. Additionally, employee scheduling software often provides analytics to help manage and coordinate tasks effectively.
SubItUp
subitup.com
SubItUp is an industry-leading, intelligent and customizable online employee scheduling platform built around your business. SubItUp streamlines and improves your scheduling processes by first using a team of experts to understand them. Our workforce experts then help you configure SubItUp to automate collection of availability and schedule generation, eliminate scheduling conflicts across your enterprise, build time clocks that work for your team, communicate time-and-attendance data to your payroll software, and meet the highest accessibility and compliance standards along the way. It's time to get your time back. It's time to automate the management of your workforce. And, it's time to focus on all of the other tasks you need to do every day. SubItUp's proprietary platform was developed from the ground up to maximize the time you spend dealing with business-related tasks and minimizing workforce management issues.
Rotageek
rotageek.com
Smart workforce scheduling to improve productivity, profitability and happiness. Whether you're scheduling staff on the shop floor or rostering doctors, support your people with a world-class scheduling and workforce management solution. Rotageek are changing scheduling, for good.
Netchex
netchex.com
With Netchex's HR and Payroll Managemnt Solution, you can make your processes easier than ever and ensure the job is always done right.
VeriDoc Sign
veridocsign.com
VeriDoc Sign is the solution to all your problems when it comes to documents and electronic signature verification. VeriDoc Sign uses patented verification technology, developed over the years by VeriDoc Global. It provides blockchain-secured electronic signature solutions to organizations across the globe. VeriDoc Sign offers electronic signature and document solutions to some of the leading companies in both the public and private sectors. Our blockchain verification technology is patented in over 90 countries globally, assisting organizations with the best e-signature solution within reasonable pricing. We thrive to provide the best services to our clients which includes, Organizations can save valuable time by eliminating unnecessary waiting hours. With VeriDoc Sign, your organization will have improved efficiency and greater productivity. The benefits of VeriDoc e-signature solutions allow unending users to have access to verify important documents and send them to the required people. You can’t go wrong with VeriDoc Sign’s tools that provide you with the advantage to verify timestamps and hashes for electronically signed documents on the blockchain. Just scan a QR code with your mobile and you can see the original document on the verification page. Other features of VeriDoc Sign that you just can’t miss: Access control Legally Admissible Tamper-proof blockchain security Affordable
Playvox
playvox.com
Playvox is the leading customer service agent performance optimization software. Playvox integrates with most major contact center platforms and allows teams to view, analyze, and manage their entire quality assurance process in one convenient platform. Streamline your QA process, motivate, coach, and train your agents, and empower your entire team with transparent, real-time metrics. Monitor service, measure KPIs, and finally ditch the spreadsheets.
Harri
harri.com
Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience technologies. The Harri Platform is built for companies with service at the heart of their business and includes solutions for talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement, and compliance. Harri enables organizations to intelligently recruit, retain, and manage the best talent to run and improve their businesses. It serves over 55,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. Harri has forged relationships with many of the world’s top hospitality brands by staying laser-focused on its mission to improve the employee experience for frontline teams. Harri welcomed notable customers like Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and launched system-wide implementations for Subway in the U.S. and McDonald’s in the U.K. The company’s active user base doubled annually, facilitating 7.2M job applications, 2.6M messages, and the creation of 237K job listings.
Superworks
superworks.com
We at SUPERWORKS specialize in revolutionizing enterprises, helping them create dynamic workplaces that foster enhanced productivity. Our approach is centered around prioritizing people, ensuring that every individual feels motivated, valued, and fulfilled in their professional environment. At our core, we are driven by a vision to lead the technological evolution and provide our clients with the essential tools for future success. We believe in empowering businesses to achieve exponential growth through the power of software as a service (SaaS). Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that not only simplify business operations but also streamline processes, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness across the board.
Coast
coastapp.com
Coast is the all-in-one workspace for teams that want a better to manage team communications, tasks, checklists, scheduling, and workflows. From your phone to your desktop, Coast is easily accessible from anywhere at any time.Thousands of teams and businesses use Coast to replace emails, texting, spreadsheets, and paper checklists & schedules. By having all your employees working in one place, Coast improves your team's productivity and accountability, and saves hours of time every week.
Celayix
celayix.com
Celayix is an AI-powered workforce management platform that offers employee scheduling, time and attendance tracking, and various workforce management solutions. This tool is especially useful for large businesses in healthcare, security, retail, and other sectors looking to improve scheduling efficiency and save time and money. Celayix scheduling can help cut scheduling time effort up to 95% as it generates schedules in minutes based on employees' availability, skills, and performance. The tool offers an automatic replacement feature for managing sick calls, no-shows, and last-minute changes, and can recover up to $2,600 per employee per year in absenteeism costs. With Celayix, businesses can easily manage employee schedules, track attendance, and find qualified replacements for sudden changes. The platform offers various integrations and resources, including blogs, case studies, infographics, and videos to provide users with all the necessary information about the tool. Celayix offers various feature packages to suit different needs and budgets, with a free trial to help users evaluate the tool before making a decision. Customers can get in touch with Celayix support through the support page or contact the company directly. Overall, businesses looking for a comprehensive workforce management software can benefit from Celayix's AI-powered solutions.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is a future-ready HCM suite that automates HR processes, simplifies human interactions and delivers actionable insights to build better workplaces. In our pursuit to set everything HR on autopilot, we have successfully streamlined HR functions across the entire employee lifecycle, saving millions of hours for 1100+ enterprises. This count includes names from 20+ industries— Timex, ABP, Lux Cozi, Droom, Amar Ujala, Haier, Bikanervala, Weikfield, Burberry, Harvest Gold, Studds, Nippon Steel, Annapurna, Nissin, TravelXp, Career Launcher, and Paynearby are some to name a few. The best part? We gift our users a MOBILE APP at zero cost to help them experience the true power of HR automation anywhere, anytime. We differentiate ourselves in the HR software market with the following salient functionalities- ✅ First ever Gmail-inspired Inbox for HR to guide your day ✅ Innovative task insights to get work done in time ✅ Intuitive global search box to trace & access any information and a system that doesn’t just promise but actually SHOWS YOU ITS REAL ROI. Being the first HCM that takes real-time actions on all HR tasks, discouraging backlogs with subtle reminders, we set you up for success by automating all operational tasks. To know more, visit our website- https://hrone.cloud/
Sloneek
sloneek.com
Sloneek is a modern HR system that contains everything you need to manage the entire journey of your employees. Try it for 14 days for free!
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee journey and is fully customizable. Start out with standard features or adapt every process to your organization’s unique needs – the choice is yours. Attract talent and reduce time to hire with recruiting features, such as our drag-and-drop career page builder and customizable candidate funnels. Turn enthusiastic newbies into loyal brand advocates with personalized onboarding journeys. And simplify core HR tasks, such as absence management, payroll, performance reviews, time tracking, and more. Our solution is built on Salesforce, allowing you to benefit from the power and security of the world’s leading CRM platform. But even if you aren’t using Salesforce, we’ll provide you with access. Add some flair to your organization – and achieve HR harmony.
Surfboard
teamsurfboard.com
Meet Surfboard, the home of your customer support strategy. Leading brands teams like Ruggable, Beauty Pie, and Grow Therapy use Surfboard’s workforce management platform to manage the growth and evolution of their support teams internationally. Surfboard offers a smart, modern WFM to streamline and consolidate operations from forecasting to capacity planning, scheduling and performance analytics. Identify hidden costs and inefficiencies across your entire support function. Unlock the profit-driving opportunity of proactive customer care alongside human and AI service resourcing.
Quinyx
quinyx.com
Quinyx helps companies balance the needs of their business, customers, and frontline employees to improve productivity, retention, and profitability. Our All-in-One Frontline Platform streamlines labor forecasting, optimize schedule management, and improves employee engagement. The result? Drastic overtime reduction and improved bottom line. Managers have more time to lead their teams, and employees are more productive and engaged. Businesses relying on a frontline workforce looking to optimize their business, manage their workforce and engage their frontline workers. With Quinyx everyone wins. Manager spend less time on admin and more time to lead their teams, while frontline workers can finally plan their lives better and feel connected to their employer. And the best part? HQ can easily optimize labor forecasting to improve profitability and benefit both employees and the business. https://Quinyx.com
ZoomShift
zoomshift.com
ZoomShift provides a simplified and cloud-based way to create and manage employee schedules. It allows you to manage employee availability, time off requests, overtime, and shift conflicts. It also lets you publish work schedules and send notifications to employees.
MakeShift
makeshift.ca
MakeShift is the only people first cloud scheduling solution that improves the scheduling experience for managers and employees alike. It's easy to set up and even easier to use. You'll create schedules faster, track attendance more accurately, and communicate with staff in real time regardless of the size of your team. Our customers experience fewer unfilled shifts, better work-life balance, happier employees, and a healthier bottom line. It's People First scheduling and businesses love it! Sign up today to save time, reduce labor costs, and increase employee engagement --> makeshift.ca MakeShift offers a free 14-day trial.
Workforce
workforce.com
Everything you need for daily operations, backed by robust HR and payroll. Workforce.com is the HCM for hourly workers. Manage onboarding, schedules, attendance, timesheets, performance, tasks, and more, all in a single system. Through both a mobile app and a desktop portal, keep track of when and where employees work, labor costs, time-off, and engagement, all in real-time. Automatically generate and approve payroll-ready timesheets through a GPS-located mobile time clock. Use industry-leading AI to build and populate smarter schedules in a single click. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Uruguay, and the Philippines, Workforce.com has 8,000+ customers worldwide and leads the market in providing modern workforce management solutions for the world’s most trusted brands.
Ubeya
ubeya.com
Ubeya has developed a SaaS B2B platform that brings the tech revolution to the world of temporary jobs. It connects businesses that manage flexible workers, and allows them to manage, outsource, rate and pay their entire workforce. It bridges the gap between staffing firms, businesses and shift workers by automating and optimizing work processes, scheduling, communication, payroll and compliance. Ubeya unifies scattered communication channels, increases workers’ retention, and reduces no show rate, to reshape flexible work experience. Ubeya’s platform helps hundreds of businesses worldwide become more resilient and adaptive to change, resulting in growth, operational excellence and happy workforces.
WorkAxle
workaxle.com
WorkAxle is an end-to-end Workforce Management System designed to make managing your deskless and workers easy and efficient. It is a high-level multifaceted system that can handle complex workforce management challenges, at any scale.
Workfeed
workfeed.io
Employers and managers use Workfeed to create schedules that strike the perfect balance between the needs of their workforce and the demands of their business. By doing so, they pave the way towards optimized labor costs, a best-in-class work environment, and outstanding business results. Bottom line, Workfeed's customers save up to 80% time and thousands of $, while increasing employee satisfaction, flexibility, and retention.
busybusy
busybusy.com
busybusy is the leading construction time tracking and job costing software. Leverage GPS to efficiently track field time, equipment, materials, and progress. Simplify payroll, manage employee schedules, and generate daily reports in one easy-to-use app. busybusy’s job site data is instantly available to your team, allowing you to see what’s happening anytime, anywhere. Voted #1 by employees for ease of use and reliability, join 75,000+ happy customers who’ve ditched outdated paper timesheets. The #1 Mobile Time Tracking and Job Costing App for Construction, and all industries with employees out in the field. Make GPS Time Tracking & scheduling a breeze with an easy-to-use, reliable app. Favorite features include GPS Time Tracking, Supervisor Time Tracking, Scheduling, Photos & Notes, Budgets, PTO, Safety Reports, Daily Project Reports, Work Accomplished, and more. We offer a 90-day money-back guarantee, no contract, & bill based on usage, ensuring great customer service!
SocialSchedules
socialschedules.com
SocialSchedules is an award winning employee scheduling and time clock software for hourly employees. Product demo: https://youtu.be/3Q5p71_Dsis Build your work schedule in minutes, make changes to it easily and share it with your team in a click. Free iOS & Android apps mean you can edit & check the schedule on the go. Your employees always have the most updated version. Track time off, forecast sales for more cost effective schedules, integrate with your POS and find replacements fast. Features like group messaging, shift swapping & shift reminders make life easier. Track employee time and attendance without the hassle and easily export timesheet data to payroll. Employees can clock in from their phone or tablet onsite. Curb time theft and use GPS and photo clock ins ensure employees only clock in when and where they're scheduled to work. Stay compliant with local labor laws by tracking paid & unpaid breaks. Make sure employees take breaks and get notified if an employee misses their break.
Novagems
novage.ms
Novagems mobile & web-based Security Guard & Cleaning Management software connects your frontline to back-office giving you an overview of entire operations in one place. Our Security Guard Management allows users to schedule shifts, view GPS verified clock in/out, get access to Geo fencing & Incident report technology, and perform checkpoints tours in real-time. Analyze all info available in the form of reports backed by data to visualize trends & get actionable insights to improve operations.
Workee
workee.net
Workee is a software that already helps 6,000 freelancers and professionals to manage their businesses online (like private teachers, tutors, coaches, designers, freelance writers, and many more). Workee creates a personal website with built-in booking, scheduling, and payments in less than 1 minute, allowing you to get booked and paid directly and autopilot work and client management out of the box. Workee helps freelancers who already have clients to work with them more effectively and scale business out of the box. According to our users, Workee saves 10 hours per week and thousands of dollars per month. Workee has two plans: Starter and Pro. Workee Starter plan is free without a monthly subscription and 0% transaction fees from Workee. It is designed for professionals who are just getting started and includes the following: Basic Templates for a personal website 1 Schedule for an availability 2 Time Slots for appointments 2 Workee Projects for one-time jobs and services 3 Invoices per month Workee Pro plan is available with a monthly subscription and 0% transaction fees from Workee. The pro plan is perfect for professionals and active users seeking advanced features and customization options. Here's why the Pro plan is a great fit: 1. Pro website templates. Enhance business branding with almost dozens of new professional templates and styles, custom colors, and branding. 2. Custom SEO. Get organic traffic and stand out with branding. Set up custom titles and descriptions for a personal Workee website. 3. Unlimited Schedules, Time Slots, Invoices, and Projects. 4. Professional Booking rules. Limit when you can get the next booking, add automatic breaks between calls, and limit the maximum number of sessions per day.
Aplano
aplano.de
Aplano is an online scheduling software which works on all devices and in real time. Managers schedule shifts easily by involving employees into the planning processes. The software covers absence- and availability-management and allows employees to track their working our via Smartphone or Tablet. Additionally past shifts can be evaluated in list views. Employees can swap shifts between each other, apply for open shifts, insert availabilities or send applications for their vacation. Aplano also calculates overtime and creates an hourly - account for each week, so that managers can schedule workers more dynamically.
Shiftee
shiftee.io
Shiftee is a complete workforce management software with powerful tools for employee scheduling, shift planning, time and attendance, and leave management, workflow, e-contract, and payroll. With Shiftee, you can build a healthy workplace culture that breeds transparency and productivity. Create a more convenient workforce management environment with Shiftee web and mobile app. [Our Features] • Schedule • Attendance • Leave • Report • Workflow • Employee Information Management • Custom Request • Electronic Signature • Message • Desktop with PC-OFF • Security
Shyfter
shyfter.co
Shift Work Management. Employee scheduling & time attendance app. Fixed or flexible schedules, our planning and schedule management app saves you considerable time. With leaves and absences management and time & attendance, you can track the work time of your employees in a transparent way.
TeamUltim
teamultim.com
TeamUltim is a web app for personnel management and shift scheduling, which perfectly fits the needs of small and medium-sized businesses in retail, catering, sports, hospitality and professional services. Schedule shifts, manage paid time-offs and absences, let your team swap shifts and get comprehensive reporting on all of this with TeamUltim.
StaffAny
staffany.com
At StaffAny, we help many of our favourite brick-and-mortar stores optimize their scheduling and HR administration through our integrated scheduling and time tracking SaaS with our mobile and web application. In addition to managing hourly workers, StaffAny tracks staff performance and automates end-of-month timesheet consolidations. Our job today is to connect the HR and Operations department internally within organizations. With StaffAny, businesses can better performance, cut operating costs, and make time to do what matters to them the most.
Planday
planday.com
Planday is a workforce management platform that enables shift-based businesses of almost any size and vertical to manage their workforce all in one web-based system. Manage employee schedules, working hours, shift-swaps, vacation requests and payroll all in one place. Planday also has a fully integrated employee communication function, so managers can text or email employees quickly.
7shifts
7shifts.com
7shifts is an all-in-one restaurant team management platform that helps operators: 1) Make more profitable decisions. You'll get the insights you need to make the best team and operating decisions every day. Hit your labor targets with schedule enforcement, optimal labor tracking, and real-time reporting. 2) Improve operating efficiency. We'll help get your operations in order and cut down on easy-to-avoid mistakes. Proactively manage compliance, run payroll with ease, and track tasks with digital checklists. 3) Get time back. With all that improved efficiency, you'll have more free time to spend on creating great guest experiences. Easier scheduling, centralized communication, and automated tip calculations are at your fingertips. 4) Improve team retention. You'll gain access to the tools you need to help build strong teams. Keep a pulse on team engagement, sentiment, and satisfaction to reduce turnover by 13%. Here’s how your restaurant can benefit from 7shifts: - Save up to 4 hours per week creating and managing your staff schedules - Reduce time spent on scheduling by 80% - Save up to $250 per month in managers time - Reduce labor costs to save up to $3,000 annually - Reduce calls and texts from staff by 70% - Create schedules with 95% labor accuracy - Forecast your future sales with 95% accuracy - Save $1,000s per month in reduced labor costs from more efficient schedule - Save $1,000’s per month in early clock ins and labor overages It's never been easier to manage your team's work schedules, time clocking, team communication, labor compliance, payroll, tips and more, all from one single place. 7shifts can be found in restaurants of all sizes—from mom-and-pop shops to national chains like Bareburger, Highway 55, and Five Guys. Join the 1,500,000+ restaurant pros already using 7shifts to simplify their team management.
Assembled
assembled.com
Assembled is a workforce management platform that gives modern support teams more accuracy in staffing, more ease and control in schedule creation, and better cross-team visibility into the data that helps them improve performance and advocate for themselves. We integrate with most major contact platforms, Google Calendar, and Slack for a workflow that meets you and your team where you already are. Today, our solution helps customer-centric brands like Stripe, Webflow, Imperfect Produce, and Etsy craft world-class customer experiences. The Assembled difference: → Speedy onboarding and gold-star success and support → Fast, intuitive, and fully customizable scheduling → Meaningful cross-team visibility → Powerful, accurate, and actionable forecasting → Centralized, robust, and relevant reporting
Avaza
avaza.com
Avaza provides an integrated suite of functionality for running your client-focused business. This includes Project Management & Collaboration, Team Chat, Resource Scheduling, Time Tracking, Expense Management, Quoting & Invoicing. Each of these modules can be used together or independently to suit a wide range of businesses. Avaza is particularly useful for consulting & professional services companies that need all these functions, and enjoy having a single source of truth & powerful reporting. Avaza is built in the cloud and available on any device.
Breathe
breathehr.com
Breathe is a multi-award-winning simple and secure people software that helps UK SMEs move their core people processes online – saving time, giving peace of mind, and enabling businesses wherever they are working. Breathe is the trusted by more than 15,000 UK-based small businesses and charities to manage more than 400,000 people. Breathe is endorsed and recommended by a network of more than 600 partners. Organisations that use Breathe include AgeUK, Huel, The Wildlife Trust, Scrub Daddy, Dryrobe, RSPCA and more. Features include: Product features include: - Holiday & Leave Management - Sickness & Absence Monitoring - Performance Management - Expense Management - Employee Scheduling - Time Tracking - Employee Database & Analytics - Unlimited Document Storage - Rota, Time & Attendance Start your 14-day trial today and see how Breathe’s intuitive products can help you and your business.
Clockify
clockify.me
The most popular free time tracker for teams Clockify help businesses of all sizes, digital agencies, NGOs, and educational institutions track productivity and billable work hours across projects. The platform enables managers to specify time duration for each project, track employees' hourly rates, view ongoing activities, and visualize time breakdown for various tasks. Clockify also lets administrators generate, share, and export customizable reports in PDF, Excel, and CSV formats. Available across platforms: Web, Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and Linux
ClockShark
clockshark.com
Get jobs done faster. Running a field service or construction business takes coordination and a great team. With ClockShark's all-in-one toolkit you get the industry's #1 timesheet app, plus everything you need to finish jobs quickly and accurately while getting paid faster.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on business growth while also freeing up employees to be more productive, professional, and satisfied. Save time and increase productivity with mobile-first custom checklists, forms, and reports; Schedule shifts and track work hours with GPS time clock; Simplify employee communication, enhance professional skills, manage daily tasks and so much more, all in one app. Ensure a secure and easy login for system admins with Active Directory Single Sign-On (SSO).
Deputy
deputy.com
Deputy is the ultimate workforce manager, offering you the best technology in a web and mobile app based solution. Simplifying your scheduling, timesheets, tasking, employee communication and administrative tasks. With brilliant apps and one click payroll integration we make your life easier. Let Deputy give you visibility and control over your business and workforce management.
DeskTime
desktime.com
DeskTime is an easy-to-use automatic employee productivity monitoring software that allows managers to keep an eye on their team’s work without micromanaging every aspect of their employees’ day. We believe managers shouldn’t have to spend their time worrying about employee productivity, and employees shouldn’t be bogged down by tiresome manual time tracking methods. The solution is easy: DeskTime. DeskTime allows managers to establish a culture of transparency and honesty in their team while enabling employees to set clear boundaries about their work/life balance. With DeskTime’s productivity monitoring features, managers can learn their team’s work habits, schedule employee shifts, manage absences, and track specific projects or tasks. This will make it easy to oversee the team’s work progress and ensure that no employee is overworked or underutilized. DeskTime's features include: - fully automatic online and offline time tracking - project management - shift and absence scheduling - optional screenshots - custom reports - and much more Take the stress out of your workdays and bring transparency into your workplace with our automatic employee time tracking app.
Findmyshift
findmyshift.com
Employee scheduling software made simple. Create employee schedules, manage shift requests, track your labor costs and communicate with your employees.
Homebase
joinhomebase.com
100,000+ small (but mighty) businesses use Homebase to manage their hourly teams, with employee scheduling, time clocks, and more.
HotSchedules
hotschedules.com
HotSchedules is the restaurant and hospitality industry’s leading employee scheduling solution because it’s the fastest and easiest way to manage your schedule and communicate with your team. Team members love it because they can swap, pick-up, or release shifts in the mobile app with one click. Work-life balance is easily managed with automatic shift pick-ups when you want more hours, and time off requests for when you don’t. Calendar sync, notifications and messaging keep teams connected and up to date on schedule changes. Managers appreciate the time savings when building schedules and one-click approvals for shift changes. The labor forecasting and compliance management features help managers control costs and minimize compliance risk. And most importantly, staying connected with broadcast and one-to-one messaging makes for a happy and productive team culture. HotSchedules is part of a complete Workforce Management solution powered by the Fourth Intelligence platform. Additional modules include: Time & Attendance - Process payroll quickly and accurately with our integrated app for generating aggregated punch data while flagging exceptions for missing breaks, overtime, and more. Keep payroll compliant with special pay calculations for meals, breaks, and predictive scheduling. Additional savings are realized when adding the WebClock option for geofencing and overtime and missed clock-in alerts. LogBook - Based on the gold standard Manager’s Redbook, our digital LogBook eliminates the endless back and forth communications with consolidated shift notes, task lists, messages, and more. Communicate critical information between shifts and assign tasks right from your phone improving employee performance, and accountability. Labor Forecasting - Save money and improve experiences at the same time through smarter scheduling. Managers maintain higher accuracy between forecasted, scheduled, budgeted, and actual hours with our next-level forecasting solution. Earned Wage Access/On-Demand Pay – Fuego is an on-demand pay app exclusively available to HotSchedule users. One of the most requested benefits in 2023, employers who adopt EWA will not only help alleviate financial strain on low-income and non-tipped employees, but experience a 20-40% increase in retention, a decreased in dropped shifts, and can eliminate the use of paper checks—all at no additional cost. Reporting & Analytics - Our complete reporting and analytics solution reveals operational insights by consolidating scheduling, time and attendance, labor forecasting, and POS data in one place. Out-of-the-box dashboards reveal aggregated labor data for regional or corporate analysis while store-level reporting helps managers keep track of KPIs from shift-to-shift.
OnTheClock
ontheclock.com
Created in 2004, OnTheClock is an easy-to-use employee time clock system designed to help small businesses save time by improving timecard accuracy and following compliance time tracking laws. OnTheClock’s time tracking features provide additional convenience by streamlining the payroll process and offering a variety of payroll integrations. Time data is collected in real-time, empowering you to view time cards to see who’s on the clock and being productive. Payroll Integrations: OnTheClock offers a variety of payroll integrations for your convenience, such as QuickBooks, Gusto, Tomson Reuters, and more. Time Clock Features: Small businesses and employees will enjoy the latest features in time clock technology, including GPS, geofencing, biometric, and IP recognition. Additional features include PTO tracking, employee scheduling, project & job costing, tips, bonuses, and commission tracking, timecard audit log, mobile app, hourly and salary options, reports, and much more. Admins and Managers can quickly create departments and jobs by assigning specific employees for proper and accurate billing. Customer Support: Enjoy OnTheClock’s American-based support from a time tracking enthusiast who is always willing to help. Take advantage of OnTheClock with convenient contact methods, including live chat, ticket submission, email, and phone.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
Shyftplan
shyftplan.com
shyftplan is the first cloud native solution for automated shift scheduling. The solution is scalable to thousands of employees, even for complex cases. It takes more than 20 factors into account, for example levels of qualifications of your employees, availabilities and even your machine utilization. shyftplan's powerful AI calculates the correlation between the factors and suggests the ideal shift schedule. This makes shift planning transparent, fair and very time efficient for your team.
Sling
getsling.com
Sling is a scheduling, time tracking and communication software for companies where employees work in shifts. Sling incorporates scheduling, messaging, time tracking, task management and reporting functionalities and allows managers and employees alike to organize all aspects of their work on a single platform.
Tinq
tinq.com
Tinq is a multi-platform team management solution for all businesses. From time-tracking, scheduling shifts, and preparing custom reports for payroll, managers and employees can seamlessly collaborate on the cloud.
When I Work
wheniwork.com
When I Work is an easy way for businesses to schedule, track time and attendance, and communicate with their hourly employees. Put the schedule and time clock in every employee's pocket with free iOS and Android apps. Keep track of time off, employee availability, and manage shift swaps with just a few clicks. Integrate with your payroll provider to streamline the process and avoid human error. Get started with a 14-day free trial now.
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is the leading Digital Frontline Workplace platform. Featuring Task Management, Communications, Learning, Self Service and an exclusive open shift marketplace technology designed to work with your current WFM solution. Trusted by iconic brands including Shell, Ulta, Couche-Tard, TJX, AEO, Woolworths, and more, WorkJam delivers all you need to align the frontline.
Zoho Shifts
zoho.com
Schedule faster.Plan ahead. Reclaim your time. Zoho Shifts is your dedicated shift scheduling tool. With its powerful, easy-to-use features, you can draft work schedules, track team hours, and communicate with employees from any device.
Zoho Workerly
zoho.com
Zoho Workerly for Temporary Staffing. Zoho Workerly's employee scheduling software enables agencies to manage their client and temp database, schedule jobs based on client requirements, generate timesheets, and send out invoices all within a single interface.
Legion
legion.co
Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform. It enables businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Improved Planning: -Strategic Insights -Labor Budgeting -Demand Forecasting Optimizing Execution: -Labor Optimization -Automated Scheduling -Time and Attendance Employee Empowerment: -Frontline Communications -Legion InstantPay -Employee Performance and Rewards
Bizimply
bizimply.com
Make every shift run like clockwork Employee Scheduling, Time Tracking, Human Resources and Shift Management Software Enter your email 4.7/5 Read our reviews 3 solutions in one Great Individually. Better together. Workforce Management Empower managers with a great workforce management solution designed specifically for frontline employees. Track live Time and Attendance, build, cost and […]
Buddy Punch
buddypunch.com
Cloud based time clock solution that pre-populates reports for payroll. Punching in & out is intuitive for your employees & easy for you to view & export time. Employees can clock in using a browser or our Google, iOS, & Android apps. You can view who's working, their GPS position or even limit where they can punch. We integrate with QuickBooks, ADP, Paychex, & SurePayroll while also offering Excel exports. Advanced features such as PTO Accrual Tracking, Punch Rounding, Job Codes, QR Codes, Automatic Breaks, & SSO are all included in our cloud based time clock.
Agendrix
agendrix.com
Agendrix is a staff scheduling and workforce management software designed to help businesses of all sizes improve their scheduling processes, streamline employee communication, and simplify time and attendance tracking. Some of the key features of Agendrix include: - Staff scheduling: Create, manage, and publish work schedules with ease, and quickly make changes as needed. - Time and attendance: Easily track employee work hours and attendance by turning any device into a punch clock that feeds your timesheets automatically. - Employee requests management: Review and approve employee requests submitted directly in the app, including leaves, replacements, and shift swaps. - Communication: Communicate with your team through the platform, and share schedules and messages in real time. - Reporting and analytics: Generate detailed reports and analytics on employee attendance and scheduling data. Thanks to its flexible pricing model, many optional add-ons, and cancel anytime policy, Agendrix's software is made to be affordable and accessible to businesses of all sizes. The platform is cloud-based, meaning that it can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection, and there are no installation or setup fees. With Agendrix’s newest HR module, businesses can onboard new employees more efficiently, centralize employee records and documents, and gather employee feedback through surveys. This helps businesses to streamline their HR processes and ensure that they are complying with regulations and best practices. Additionally, the ability to highlight good work every day through the High fives feature can help businesses to foster a positive work culture and improve employee morale. Overall, Agendrix is a comprehensive and user-friendly workforce management software that streamlines scheduling, internal communication, and workforce management processes. Employees love Agendrix, too, because it helps their managers build schedules that truly meet their needs—which goes a long way toward becoming a business people love to work for.
Skello
skello.io
Skello is a European company with one mission: to reinvent shifted work through a collaborative solution which enables the whole team to better anticipate, organize and communicate. In short, Skello is a workforce management solution for shift based workplaces that enables teams to tackle the hassle of complex scheduling. For managers, Skello optimizes work organization by helping them to make the best decisions in managing their staff costs. For employees, the tool facilitates easy and open communication and simplifies daily life. Skello’s ambition is to be the number one solution for shifted work teams in Europe. To achieve this, Skello raised a €40M Series B round of financing from expert funds in the field (Partech, Aglaé Ventures & XAnge) in order to bring ever more value to our clients through new features and to open up new markets, beyond our historic industries such as hospitality, retail and health.
Papershift
papershift.com
Papershift helps you manage & automate employee rota planning, leave management, and staff time tracking on the cloud. With over 200,000+ users, Papershift is Europe's most loved workforce planning software.