App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Employee Scheduling Software - Dominica
Employee scheduling software streamlines the creation, maintenance, and tracking of employee schedules. By implementing such a system, companies can enhance productivity and teamwork, gaining better insight into overall workforce capacity. These systems usually monitor vacations, sick days, and other personal time off. Many tools also feature automatic alerts to prevent scheduling conflicts. Over time, the collected scheduling data can be integrated with financial systems like payroll software. Additionally, employee scheduling software often provides analytics to help manage and coordinate tasks effectively.
Submit New App
Homebase
joinhomebase.com
100,000+ small (but mighty) businesses use Homebase to manage their hourly teams, with employee scheduling, time clocks, and more.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on busines...
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issue...
Clockify
clockify.me
The most popular free time tracker for teams Clockify help businesses of all sizes, digital agencies, NGOs, and educational institutions track productivity and billable work hours across projects. The platform enables managers to specify time duration for each project, track employees' hourly rates,...
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is the leading Digital Frontline Workplace platform. Featuring Task Management, Communications, Learning, Self Service and an exclusive open shift marketplace technology designed to work with your current WFM solution. Trusted by iconic brands including Shell, Ulta, Couche-Tard, TJX, AEO, Wo...
Deputy
deputy.com
Deputy is the ultimate workforce manager, offering you the best technology in a web and mobile app based solution. Simplifying your scheduling, timesheets, tasking, employee communication and administrative tasks. With brilliant apps and one click payroll integration we make your life easier. Let De...
When I Work
wheniwork.com
When I Work is an easy way for businesses to schedule, track time and attendance, and communicate with their hourly employees. Put the schedule and time clock in every employee's pocket with free iOS and Android apps. Keep track of time off, employee availability, and manage shift swaps with just a ...
Legion
legion.co
Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform. It enables businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedu...
Sling
getsling.com
Sling is a scheduling, time tracking and communication software for companies where employees work in shifts. Sling incorporates scheduling, messaging, time tracking, task management and reporting functionalities and allows managers and employees alike to organize all aspects of their work on a sing...
Planday
planday.com
Planday is a workforce management platform that enables shift-based businesses of almost any size and vertical to manage their workforce all in one web-based system. Manage employee schedules, working hours, shift-swaps, vacation requests and payroll all in one place. Planday also has a fully integr...
Zoho Shifts
zoho.com
Schedule faster.Plan ahead. Reclaim your time. Zoho Shifts is your dedicated shift scheduling tool. With its powerful, easy-to-use features, you can draft work schedules, track team hours, and communicate with employees from any device.
HotSchedules
hotschedules.com
HotSchedules is the restaurant and hospitality industry’s leading employee scheduling solution because it’s the fastest and easiest way to manage your schedule and communicate with your team. Team members love it because they can swap, pick-up, or release shifts in the mobile app with one click. Wor...
7shifts
7shifts.com
7shifts is an all-in-one restaurant team management platform that helps operators: 1) Make more profitable decisions. You'll get the insights you need to make the best team and operating decisions every day. Hit your labor targets with schedule enforcement, optimal labor tracking, and real-time repo...
ClockShark
clockshark.com
Get jobs done faster. Running a field service or construction business takes coordination and a great team. With ClockShark's all-in-one toolkit you get the industry's #1 timesheet app, plus everything you need to finish jobs quickly and accurately while getting paid faster.
OnTheClock
ontheclock.com
Created in 2004, OnTheClock is an easy-to-use employee time clock system designed to help small businesses save time by improving timecard accuracy and following compliance time tracking laws. OnTheClock’s time tracking features provide additional convenience by streamlining the payroll process and ...
Findmyshift
findmyshift.com
Employee scheduling software made simple. Create employee schedules, manage shift requests, track your labor costs and communicate with your employees.
Zoho Workerly
zoho.com
Zoho Workerly for Temporary Staffing. Zoho Workerly's employee scheduling software enables agencies to manage their client and temp database, schedule jobs based on client requirements, generate timesheets, and send out invoices all within a single interface.
Breathe
breathehr.com
Breathe is a multi-award-winning simple and secure people software that helps UK SMEs move their core people processes online – saving time, giving peace of mind, and enabling businesses wherever they are working. Breathe is the trusted by more than 15,000 UK-based small businesses and charities to ...
Avaza
avaza.com
Avaza provides an integrated suite of functionality for running your client-focused business. This includes Project Management & Collaboration, Team Chat, Resource Scheduling, Time Tracking, Expense Management, Quoting & Invoicing. Each of these modules can be used together or independently to suit ...
Skello
skello.io
Skello is a European company with one mission: to reinvent shifted work through a collaborative solution which enables the whole team to better anticipate, organize and communicate. In short, Skello is a workforce management solution for shift based workplaces that enables teams to tackle the hassle...
Rotageek
rotageek.com
Smart workforce scheduling to improve productivity, profitability and happiness. Whether you're scheduling staff on the shop floor or rostering doctors, support your people with a world-class scheduling and workforce management solution. Rotageek are changing scheduling, for good.
Agendrix
agendrix.com
Agendrix is a staff scheduling and workforce management software designed to help businesses of all sizes improve their scheduling processes, streamline employee communication, and simplify time and attendance tracking. Some of the key features of Agendrix include: - Staff scheduling: Create, manage...
DeskTime
desktime.com
DeskTime is an easy-to-use automatic employee productivity monitoring software that allows managers to keep an eye on their team’s work without micromanaging every aspect of their employees’ day. We believe managers shouldn’t have to spend their time worrying about employee productivity, and employe...
Quinyx
quinyx.com
Quinyx helps companies balance the needs of their business, customers, and frontline employees to improve productivity, retention, and profitability. Our All-in-One Frontline Platform streamlines labor forecasting, optimize schedule management, and improves employee engagement. The result? Drastic o...
Buddy Punch
buddypunch.com
Cloud based time clock solution that pre-populates reports for payroll. Punching in & out is intuitive for your employees & easy for you to view & export time. Employees can clock in using a browser or our Google, iOS, & Android apps. You can view who's working, their GPS position or even limit wher...
Shyftplan
shyftplan.com
shyftplan is the first cloud native solution for automated shift scheduling. The solution is scalable to thousands of employees, even for complex cases. It takes more than 20 factors into account, for example levels of qualifications of your employees, availabilities and even your machine utilizatio...
Surfboard
teamsurfboard.com
Meet Surfboard, the home of your customer support strategy. Leading brands teams like Ruggable, Beauty Pie, and Grow Therapy use Surfboard’s workforce management platform to manage the growth and evolution of their support teams internationally. Surfboard offers a smart, modern WFM to streamline and...
Netchex
netchex.com
With Netchex's HR and Payroll Managemnt Solution, you can make your processes easier than ever and ensure the job is always done right.
Harri
harri.com
Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience technologies. The Harri Platform is built for companies with service at the heart of their business and includes solutions for talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement, and compliance. Harri enables organizations to inte...
MakeShift
makeshift.ca
MakeShift is the only people first cloud scheduling solution that improves the scheduling experience for managers and employees alike. It's easy to set up and even easier to use. You'll create schedules faster, track attendance more accurately, and communicate with staff in real time regardless of t...
Papershift
papershift.com
Papershift helps you manage & automate employee rota planning, leave management, and staff time tracking on the cloud. With over 200,000+ users, Papershift is Europe's most loved workforce planning software.
Shiftee
shiftee.io
Shiftee is a complete workforce management software with powerful tools for employee scheduling, shift planning, time and attendance, and leave management, workflow, e-contract, and payroll. With Shiftee, you can build a healthy workplace culture that breeds transparency and productivity. Create a m...
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is a future-ready HCM suite that automates HR processes, simplifies human interactions and delivers actionable insights to build better workplaces. In our pursuit to set everything HR on autopilot, we have successfully streamlined HR functions across the entire employee lifecycle, saving milli...
Novagems
novage.ms
Novagems mobile & web-based Security Guard & Cleaning Management software connects your frontline to back-office giving you an overview of entire operations in one place. Our Security Guard Management allows users to schedule shifts, view GPS verified clock in/out, get access to Geo fencing & Incide...
Bizimply
bizimply.com
Make every shift run like clockwork Employee Scheduling, Time Tracking, Human Resources and Shift Management Software Enter your email 4.7/5 Read our reviews 3 solutions in one Great Individually. Better together. Workforce Management Empower managers with a great workforce management solution...
Aplano
aplano.de
Aplano is an online scheduling software which works on all devices and in real time. Managers schedule shifts easily by involving employees into the planning processes. The software covers absence- and availability-management and allows employees to track their working our via Smartphone or Tablet. ...
Workforce
workforce.com
Everything you need for daily operations, backed by robust HR and payroll. Workforce.com is the HCM for hourly workers. Manage onboarding, schedules, attendance, timesheets, performance, tasks, and more, all in a single system. Through both a mobile app and a desktop portal, keep track of when and w...
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee j...
Superworks
superworks.com
We at SUPERWORKS specialize in revolutionizing enterprises, helping them create dynamic workplaces that foster enhanced productivity. Our approach is centered around prioritizing people, ensuring that every individual feels motivated, valued, and fulfilled in their professional environment. At our c...
VeriDoc Sign
veridocsign.com
VeriDoc Sign is the solution to all your problems when it comes to documents and electronic signature verification. VeriDoc Sign uses patented verification technology, developed over the years by VeriDoc Global. It provides blockchain-secured electronic signature solutions to organizations across th...
StaffAny
staffany.com
At StaffAny, we help many of our favourite brick-and-mortar stores optimize their scheduling and HR administration through our integrated scheduling and time tracking SaaS with our mobile and web application. In addition to managing hourly workers, StaffAny tracks staff performance and automates end...
Shyfter
shyfter.co
Shift Work Management. Employee scheduling & time attendance app. Fixed or flexible schedules, our planning and schedule management app saves you considerable time. With leaves and absences management and time & attendance, you can track the work time of your employees in a transparent way.
SocialSchedules
socialschedules.com
SocialSchedules is an award winning employee scheduling and time clock software for hourly employees. Product demo: https://youtu.be/3Q5p71_Dsis Build your work schedule in minutes, make changes to it easily and share it with your team in a click. Free iOS & Android apps mean you can edit & check th...
busybusy
busybusy.com
busybusy is the leading construction time tracking and job costing software. Leverage GPS to efficiently track field time, equipment, materials, and progress. Simplify payroll, manage employee schedules, and generate daily reports in one easy-to-use app. busybusy’s job site data is instantly availab...
Ubeya
ubeya.com
Ubeya has developed a SaaS B2B platform that brings the tech revolution to the world of temporary jobs. It connects businesses that manage flexible workers, and allows them to manage, outsource, rate and pay their entire workforce. It bridges the gap between staffing firms, businesses and shift work...
ZoomShift
zoomshift.com
ZoomShift provides a simplified and cloud-based way to create and manage employee schedules. It allows you to manage employee availability, time off requests, overtime, and shift conflicts. It also lets you publish work schedules and send notifications to employees.
Sloneek
sloneek.com
Sloneek is a modern HR system that contains everything you need to manage the entire journey of your employees. Try it for 14 days for free!
Coast
coastapp.com
Coast is the all-in-one workspace for teams that want a better to manage team communications, tasks, checklists, scheduling, and workflows. From your phone to your desktop, Coast is easily accessible from anywhere at any time.Thousands of teams and businesses use Coast to replace emails, texting, sp...
Playvox
playvox.com
Playvox by NICE's powerfully simple workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions transform customer care. We deeply understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating tools that help our customers unlock the full potential in every em...
Tinq
tinq.com
Tinq is a multi-platform team management solution for all businesses. From time-tracking, scheduling shifts, and preparing custom reports for payroll, managers and employees can seamlessly collaborate on the cloud.
TeamUltim
teamultim.com
TeamUltim is a web app for personnel management and shift scheduling, which perfectly fits the needs of small and medium-sized businesses in retail, catering, sports, hospitality and professional services. Schedule shifts, manage paid time-offs and absences, let your team swap shifts and get compreh...
Workee
workee.net
Workee is a software that already helps 6,000 freelancers and professionals to manage their businesses online (like private teachers, tutors, coaches, designers, freelance writers, and many more). Workee creates a personal website with built-in booking, scheduling, and payments in less than 1 minute...
Workfeed
workfeed.io
Employers and managers use Workfeed to create schedules that strike the perfect balance between the needs of their workforce and the demands of their business. By doing so, they pave the way towards optimized labor costs, a best-in-class work environment, and outstanding business results. Bottom lin...
WorkAxle
workaxle.com
WorkAxle is an end-to-end Workforce Management System designed to make managing your deskless and workers easy and efficient. It is a high-level multifaceted system that can handle complex workforce management challenges, at any scale.
SubItUp
subitup.com
SubItUp is an industry-leading, intelligent and customizable online employee scheduling platform built around your business. SubItUp streamlines and improves your scheduling processes by first using a team of experts to understand them. Our workforce experts then help you configure SubItUp to automa...
Celayix
celayix.com
Celayix is an AI-powered workforce management platform that offers employee scheduling, time and attendance tracking, and various workforce management solutions. This tool is especially useful for large businesses in healthcare, security, retail, and other sectors looking to improve scheduling effi...
Assembled
assembled.com
Assembled is a workforce management platform that gives modern support teams more accuracy in staffing, more ease and control in schedule creation, and better cross-team visibility into the data that helps them improve performance and advocate for themselves. We integrate with most major contact pla...