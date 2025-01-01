App store for web apps

Employee Referral Software
Top Employee Referral Software

Employee referral software facilitates HR personnel, recruitment professionals, and hiring managers in managing employee referral programs (ERPs). These platforms enable employees to refer friends, utilize their networks, and engage in company-wide hiring initiatives. By encouraging employees to act as brand advocates, these tools enhance employee engagement through features like gamification, fostering social sharing. Additionally, they streamline the recruitment process by administering referral bonuses effectively. This software typically supports multi-device accessibility, empowering employees to refer qualified candidates conveniently, regardless of location. Integration with applicant tracking systems (ATS) or core HR software further enhances its utility and seamless operation within organizational frameworks.

Manatal

Manatal

manatal.com

Manatal is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring by managing job openings, candidates, and workflows in one centralized platform.

Workable

Workable

workable.com

Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.

Referral Factory

Referral Factory

referral-factory.com

Referral Factory is a software to create and manage referral and affiliate programs, offering features for tracking performance, customizing campaigns, and integrating with various tools.

Comeet

Comeet

comeet.co

Comeet is a cloud-based applicant tracking system for small and medium businesses, facilitating hiring processes through collaboration, scheduling, and reporting tools.

recruitiflow

recruitiflow

recruitiflow.com

Recruitiflow is a platform that digitizes employee referral programs, allowing users to connect with potential hires via video and text chats, with integration options for HR software.

Teamable

Teamable

teamable.com

Teamable is an employee referral platform that enhances recruitment by leveraging employee networks for candidate sourcing and engagement.

Hireology

Hireology

hireology.com

Hireology is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment, automates tasks, and facilitates onboarding for businesses to attract and manage candidates efficiently.

Phenom

Phenom

phenom.com

Phenom is an AI-powered platform that streamlines talent acquisition and management, enhancing candidate experiences and employee development.

Sense

Sense

sensehq.com

Sense is a talent engagement platform that automates and streamlines the recruitment process, offering features like candidate scoring, interview scheduling, and text messaging.

Suitable

Suitable

suitable.ai

Suitable AI connects companies with a network of 1500+ talent partners to streamline hiring, reduce costs, and ease administrative burdens.

Intrro

Intrro

intrro.com

Intrro is an employee referral platform that automates talent matching from employees' networks to job openings, integrating with ATS for streamlined hiring.

The Muse

The Muse

themuse.com

The Muse app helps companies hire diverse talent by showcasing employer brands and offering a recruiting platform with access to a curated community of knowledge workers.

Refari

Refari

refari.co

Refari is an online recruitment platform that connects recruiters with candidates using referral technology and advanced tools to streamline hiring processes.

WorkTaps

WorkTaps

worktaps.com

WorkTaps is an employee referral software designed for hourly workers, enabling employees to assist in recruiting high-quality candidates more efficiently.

ERIN

ERIN

erinapp.com

ERIN is a referral and mobility platform that simplifies employee referrals, reduces turnover, and automates policies for candidates across multiple countries.

