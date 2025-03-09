Top Employee Referral Software - Vatican City

ERIN

ERIN is an employee referral and internal mobility platform that drives 5x more hires from employee referrals and cuts turnover in half. ERIN engages employees with automated notifications, easy referrals, internal mobility features, and gamification features to keep them participating in talent acquisition more effectively and more frequently. ERIN’s intuitive mobile app and website allow employees to make referrals in less than 30 seconds, track their bonuses, and grow their own careers at your company! The best part is that your talent acquisition team changes absolutely nothing about how they operate today, they can continue to work out of the ATS to manage candidates. ERIN is 100% automated and integrates easily with your existing ATS and HRIS. From referral to payday, there is no admin time required. Is your policy riddled with special exclusions? Additional incentives for diversity hires? Tiered payments focused on retention? Different currencies in different countries? No problem! ERIN is designed to automate every detail of your policy, allowing you to manage referrals automatically and in every country you operate in.