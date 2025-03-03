Find the right software and services.
Employee referral software facilitates HR personnel, recruitment professionals, and hiring managers in managing employee referral programs (ERPs). These platforms enable employees to refer friends, utilize their networks, and engage in company-wide hiring initiatives. By encouraging employees to act as brand advocates, these tools enhance employee engagement through features like gamification, fostering social sharing. Additionally, they streamline the recruitment process by administering referral bonuses effectively. This software typically supports multi-device accessibility, empowering employees to refer qualified candidates conveniently, regardless of location. Integration with applicant tracking systems (ATS) or core HR software further enhances its utility and seamless operation within organizational frameworks.
Comeet
comeet.co
Comeet is an applicant tracking system and hiring platform for small- and medium-sized companies that are primed for high growth. The award-winning, cloud-based, platform is extremely collaborative and offers hiring teams a simple easy-to-use design, dynamic configurability, automated workflows, and much more. Comeet is enterprise-grade and feature-rich. Perfect for sourcing, coordinating, communicating, sharing, scheduling, preparing, engaging, evaluating, hiring and reporting.
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 businesses today trust Hireology to find and hire the people they need.
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is the next generation of recruitment software. Easy to implement and built with the latest technologies, the platform was designed to streamline and simplify recruitment processes from sourcing to onboarding and beyond. Hire better and faster by funneling your recruitment channels into one intuitive platform. Leverage AI tools and social media enrichment features, manage your team remotely and improve collaboration, take advantage of a full reporting suite, compliance tools (GDPR, CCPA, PDPA,...), a complete API, post jobs on thousands of free and premium channels much and more. Transform the way you recruit with the ultimate cloud-based hiring tool and drive your recruitment metrics to new highs!
Teamable
teamable.com
The future of recruiting, today. Find and engage with great talent. Whether it's passive sourcing, nurture and messaging, or referrals, we help companies hire the right people for their team.
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting and HR. Workable is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a suite of products that leverage our proprietary AI developed from processing 260 million candidates and more than 1.5 million hires. Workable’s mission is to 10x your company’s HR productivity. Workable Recruiting is a world-class Applicant Tracking System that makes recruiters and hiring managers better. Workable AI helps with most time-consuming tasks such as sourcing, screening, emailing, generating job descriptions & interview kits, and more. Workable is tightly integrated with all the major job boards and offers all the features the best recruiting teams are looking for. Workable HR enables end-to-end employee management with a highly configurable system that securely handles employee data, manages time off, integrates with payroll, and more, all in one place. Jobs by Workable is a job board that connects millions of candidates with opportunities at Workable-powered companies. Workable has helped over 27,000 companies across more than 100 countries find, hire, and manage top talent. We deliver unprecedented productivity improvements in HR and recruiting, ensuring our customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.
WorkTaps
worktaps.com
Employee Referral Software for the hourly workforce. Engaging employees to help find top-quality hires; faster.
The Muse
themuse.com
The Muse helps companies hire a diverse mix of right-fit talent by narrating their employer brand story through compelling content and brand amplification campaigns, resulting in lowering hiring costs, faster fill times, and enhanced retention rates compared to traditional job boards. The Muse's talent sourcing and engagement platform offers an end-to-end recruiting solution that combines scalable brand amplification tools, authentic brand storytelling content, and targeted access to our curated and diverse community of 5 million knowledge workers.
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. Build your program in days not weeks, using Referral Factory's drag-and-drop campaign builder. Referral Factory offers advanced white label customisation without writing a line of code! Create referral programs, affiliate programs, ambassador programs, refer to win competitions, and more! * Access to 100+ editable referral program templates, designed by marketing experts. * Integrates with HubSpot, Stripe, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Intercom, Zoho, Zapier and more. * Referral Factory also offers webhook functionality, an advanced API, and multiple Zapier triggers to help you get your new referrals straight into the workflows you already use. * Widgets, pop-ups, embeds and pages to promote your referral program. * Access to 200+ referral rewards and incentives. Vouchers, digital cash cards, donations, issue your own, reward through zapier, and much more. * Advanced referral analytics so you can track the ROI of your referral program in real time. * Fully GDPR compliant. With the option to host your own data for an additional charge, this feature is particularly popular with enterprise companies that want to avoid going through compliance to allow another vendor to host their customer data. Prices range from $95 to $1400 per month, so there is a plan for all types of businesses. All plans have access to 24/7 support on chat and video. FREE onboarding on all plans, meaning Referral Factory's support team will help you build your referral program, promote it, and integrate it with the business tools you already use. Referral Factory has been listed as the #1 Referral Software to use, both by Influencer Marketing Hub and Growth Marketing Pro. Over 300 000 referrals generated for our customers in 2023!
Sense
sensehq.com
Sense—the leading AI-powered Talent Engagement Platform— redefines the recruitment process by seamlessly blending personalized, omnichannel candidate experiences with enhanced recruiter efficiency. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations, Sense offers a comprehensive suite of features, including Recruiting Automation, Talent CRM, Campaigns, Candidate Scoring & Matching, AI Chatbot, Text Messaging, Interview Scheduling, and Referrals. Optimize every step of the talent acquisition journey with Sense, where cutting-edge technology converges with intuitive functionality.
Phenom
phenom.com
Powered by AI, the Phenom Intelligenct Talent Experience platform is a single solution that helps candidates find and choose you faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, and managers build stronger teams.
ERIN
erinapp.com
ERIN is an employee referral and internal mobility platform that drives 5x more hires from employee referrals and cuts turnover in half. ERIN engages employees with automated notifications, easy referrals, internal mobility features, and gamification features to keep them participating in talent acquisition more effectively and more frequently. ERIN’s intuitive mobile app and website allow employees to make referrals in less than 30 seconds, track their bonuses, and grow their own careers at your company! The best part is that your talent acquisition team changes absolutely nothing about how they operate today, they can continue to work out of the ATS to manage candidates. ERIN is 100% automated and integrates easily with your existing ATS and HRIS. From referral to payday, there is no admin time required. Is your policy riddled with special exclusions? Additional incentives for diversity hires? Tiered payments focused on retention? Different currencies in different countries? No problem! ERIN is designed to automate every detail of your policy, allowing you to manage referrals automatically and in every country you operate in.
Refari
refari.co
The story of Refari started with Referrals. We have second to none candidate referral technology which helps you leverage your Candidates, Network, Alumni or Employees for greater recruitment success. Our unique social referral process combined with referral transparency drives referrer advocacy, turning your network into a promotion powerhouse that drives awareness of your roles for you.
Intrro
intrro.com
Meet Intrro, the employee referral platform that matches recommended talent in your employee's network to your jobs, automating referrals directly to your ATS. Why did we create Intrro? We all know that existing ways of recruiting are suffering from diminishing returns and employee referrals, when done correctly, are one of the most effective sources or hires. However, because it's still largely a memory-based process, recruiters have to constantly nag their employee's to see consistent results. Intrro’s modern AI-assisted platform automatically surfaces talent likely to be known in your co-worker's networks, making it easy for employees to recommend and then introduce them to the recruiting team. With Intrro’s automation of the referral process, your recruiting team can spend more time speaking to receptive candidates and less time chasing leads, whilst giving hiring managers access to a broader, verified, and more diverse pool of talent. The best part? We integrate with a variety of ATS's, making your hiring process as streamlined as possible.
Suitable
suitable.ai
Suitable AI is a talent referral marketplace that enables companies to quickly hire top talent through our extensive network of 1500+ talent partners, recruiting agencies and independent recruiters. Agencies and recruiters leverage Suitable AI to access validated open positions from companies around the world. With Suitable AI, partners can earn 10x income with zero cost of marketing and business development. With Suitable AI, companies are able to find candidates faster, reduce their agency spend by up to 3x and substantially minimize the administrative burden of their hiring managers & talent acquisition team. A single contract with Suitable AI eliminates the administrative hassles of empaneling agencies. Suitable is backed by leading angels and VCs in the US.
recruitiflow
recruitiflow.com
Recruitiflow is a digital platform for the digitalization of employee referral programs. It enables users to use personalized video and text chats to reach out to potential new employees. It also offers an employee portal for creating individual referral links. The platform can be seamlessly integrated into existing HR software. The pricing model is available on request.
