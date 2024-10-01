App store for web apps
Top Employee Referral Software - Gabon
Employee referral software facilitates HR personnel, recruitment professionals, and hiring managers in managing employee referral programs (ERPs). These platforms enable employees to refer friends, utilize their networks, and engage in company-wide hiring initiatives. By encouraging employees to act as brand advocates, these tools enhance employee engagement through features like gamification, fostering social sharing. Additionally, they streamline the recruitment process by administering referral bonuses effectively. This software typically supports multi-device accessibility, empowering employees to refer qualified candidates conveniently, regardless of location. Integration with applicant tracking systems (ATS) or core HR software further enhances its utility and seamless operation within organizational frameworks.
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is the next generation of recruitment software. Easy to implement and built with the latest technologies, the platform was designed to streamline and simplify recruitment processes from sourcing to onboarding and beyond. Hire better and faster by funneling your recruitment channels into one ...
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting a...
Teamable
teamable.com
The future of recruiting, today. Find and engage with great talent. Whether it's passive sourcing, nurture and messaging, or referrals, we help companies hire the right people for their team.
Comeet
comeet.co
Comeet is an applicant tracking system and hiring platform for small- and medium-sized companies that are primed for high growth. The award-winning, cloud-based, platform is extremely collaborative and offers hiring teams a simple easy-to-use design, dynamic configurability, automated workflows, and...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. Build your program in days not weeks, using Referral Factory's drag-and-drop campaign builder. Referral Facto...
recruitiflow
recruitiflow.com
Recruitiflow is a digital platform for the digitalization of employee referral programs. It enables users to use personalized video and text chats to reach out to potential new employees. It also offers an employee portal for creating individual referral links. The platform can be seamlessly integra...
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 busi...
Suitable
suitable.ai
Suitable AI is a talent referral marketplace that enables companies to quickly hire top talent through our extensive network of 1500+ talent partners, recruiting agencies and independent recruiters. Agencies and recruiters leverage Suitable AI to access validated open positions from companies around...
The Muse
themuse.com
The Muse helps companies hire a diverse mix of right-fit talent by narrating their employer brand story through compelling content and brand amplification campaigns, resulting in lowering hiring costs, faster fill times, and enhanced retention rates compared to traditional job boards. The Muse's tal...
Phenom
phenom.com
Powered by AI, the Phenom Intelligenct Talent Experience platform is a single solution that helps candidates find and choose you faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, and managers build stronger teams.
WorkTaps
worktaps.com
Employee Referral Software for the hourly workforce. Engaging employees to help find top-quality hires; faster.
Intrro
intrro.com
Meet Intrro, the employee referral platform that matches recommended talent in your employee's network to your jobs, automating referrals directly to your ATS. Why did we create Intrro? We all know that existing ways of recruiting are suffering from diminishing returns and employee referrals, when d...
Refari
refari.co
The story of Refari started with Referrals. We have second to none candidate referral technology which helps you leverage your Candidates, Network, Alumni or Employees for greater recruitment success. Our unique social referral process combined with referral transparency drives referrer advocacy, tu...
ERIN
erinapp.com
ERIN is an employee referral and internal mobility platform that drives 5x more hires from employee referrals and cuts turnover in half. ERIN engages employees with automated notifications, easy referrals, internal mobility features, and gamification features to keep them participating in talent acq...
Sense
sensehq.com
Sense—the leading AI-powered Talent Engagement Platform— redefines the recruitment process by seamlessly blending personalized, omnichannel candidate experiences with enhanced recruiter efficiency. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations, Sense offers a comprehensive suite of features, including Recruit...