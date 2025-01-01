App store for web apps

Employee Recognition Software
Top Employee Recognition Software

Employee recognition software enhances company culture by enabling teams to celebrate employees' achievements and significant milestones. These tools allow team members to acknowledge each other for exceptional work on projects, embodying company values, or personal events such as birthdays or anniversaries. The software often includes features for peer recognition and rewards, managing the distribution of points, gifts, gift cards, messages, digital badges, or certificates. While an HR team member might oversee the software's administration, any employee can use the platform to recognize and commend their colleagues.

Connecteam

Connecteam

connecteam.com

Connecteam is a mobile workforce management app that helps deskless teams manage scheduling, time tracking, communication, and tasks efficiently.

Keka HR

Keka HR

keka.com

Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.

Workvivo

Workvivo

workvivo.com

Workvivo is an employee experience platform that enhances communication and engagement, enabling employees to connect, share, and recognize achievements within organizations.

Zimyo

Zimyo

zimyo.com

Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.

FlowyTeam

FlowyTeam

flowyteam.com

FlowyTeam is a productivity management app that offers tools for strategy planning, project management, employee engagement, and performance analytics.

Kudoboard

Kudoboard

kudoboard.com

Kudoboard is a digital platform for creating collaborative group cards to celebrate employee milestones and achievements with messages, photos, and videos.

KudosLink

KudosLink

kudoslink.com

KudosLink is an employee recognition platform that fosters workplace relationships by enabling appreciation and feedback to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction.

Motivosity

Motivosity

motivosity.com

Motivosity is a recognition and rewards platform that enhances employee engagement through peer appreciation and social connections.

Xoxoday

Xoxoday

xoxoday.com

Xoxoday Plum is a digital platform for automating global rewards and incentive programs, integrating with various tools to enhance customer and employee engagement.

Assembly

Assembly

joinassembly.com

Assembly is a platform that improves employee engagement by facilitating recognition, rewards, communication, and collaboration within organizations.

Workhuman

Workhuman

workhuman.com

Workhuman is a cloud-based platform that enhances workplace culture through employee recognition, rewards, and insights to improve engagement and collaboration.

Bonusly

Bonusly

bonus.ly

Bonusly is an employee recognition platform that enables peer-to-peer appreciation, rewards, and tracking of engagement to enhance workplace culture.

Pingboard

Pingboard

pingboard.com

Pingboard is a platform for remote employee connection, offering organizational charts, directories, and engagement tools to enhance communication and collaboration.

Awardco

Awardco

award.co

Awardco is an employee recognition and rewards platform that enhances workplace culture and engagement through customizable reward options and integrations.

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

Snappy is a gifting app that helps individuals and companies send personalized gifts, allowing recipients to choose what they want for any occasion.

CorporateGift.com

CorporateGift.com

corporategift.com

CorporateGift.com is a platform for automating and managing corporate gifting, offering various customizable gifts and seamless integration with business tools.

Crewhu

Crewhu

crewhu.com

Crewhu is a platform for MSPs that tracks customer feedback, employee recognition, and gamification to enhance engagement and productivity.

HeyTaco

HeyTaco

heytaco.chat

HeyTaco is a recognition app that enables peer-to-peer appreciation and rewards within Slack and other platforms, promoting team morale and connection.

Nectar

Nectar

nectarhr.com

Nectar is an employee recognition and rewards platform that facilitates appreciation among peers and managers, offering a variety of rewards and integration with tools like Slack.

Compt

Compt

compt.io

Compt is a customizable perk stipend software that helps companies manage employee benefits while ensuring IRS compliance and supporting global teams.

Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace

quantumworkplace.com

Quantum Workplace is an employee engagement platform that helps organizations collect feedback, recognize achievements, and improve workplace culture.

Engagedly

Engagedly

engagedly.com

Engagedly is a performance management software that simplifies performance reviews and enhances employee engagement through feedback, goal management, and analytics.

Giftpack

Giftpack

giftpack.ai

Giftpack is an AI-powered gifting platform that personalizes and streamlines the process of selecting and sending gifts globally for any occasion.

Vantage Circle

Vantage Circle

vantagecircle.com

Vantage Circle is an employee engagement platform offering rewards, recognition tools, and wellness programs to improve workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

Cooleaf

Cooleaf

cooleaf.com

Cooleaf is an employee engagement platform that facilitates recognition, feedback, and surveys to enhance workplace culture and measure employee experience.

Peoplelogic

Peoplelogic

peoplelogic.ai

Peoplelogic offers performance management tools, engagement tracking, and employee insights to improve team productivity and retention for growing businesses.

Winningtemp

Winningtemp

winningtemp.com

Winningtemp is an employee engagement platform that collects feedback and provides insights to improve employee satisfaction and retention.

StarMeUp

StarMeUp

starmeup.com

StarMeUp is a performance management platform that facilitates feedback processes, goal setting, and reviews to enhance employee productivity and engagement.

Perkfix

Perkfix

perkfix.com

Perkfix is a software tool that enables companies to efficiently manage and provide employee perks on a large scale.

GroupTogether

GroupTogether

grouptogether.com

GroupTogether allows teams to create and sign online group cards, share photos, add memes and GIFs, and contribute to group gifts.

Bonfyre

Bonfyre

bonfyreapp.com

Bonfyre is an employee engagement platform that integrates various tools to enhance communication and recognition, helping organizations improve company culture and save costs.

Fringe

Fringe

fringe.us

Fringe is a wellbeing marketplace offering customizable employee benefits and recognition programs in one platform to enhance engagement and satisfaction.

Bucketlist

Bucketlist

bucketlistrewards.com

Bucketlist is an employee recognition app that allows managers and employees to acknowledge achievements and rewards, promoting a culture of appreciation.

Woliba

Woliba

woliba.io

Woliba is a mobile platform that integrates wellness, engagement, recognition, and rewards into a single solution for organizations, enhancing workplace connectivity and employee satisfaction.

GoProfiles

GoProfiles

goprofiles.io

GoProfiles is an AI-driven employee engagement platform that enhances team collaboration through peer recognition, detailed employee profiles, and an organizational chart.

Recognition

Recognition

rewardable.co.uk

Rewardable is a free rewards platform that enables users to send rewards and payouts to anyone globally.

Accolader

Accolader

accolader.io

Accolader is a free peer award system that encourages social recognition among users to enhance happiness and engagement, with a Pro version available.

Group Cards

Group Cards

groupcards.app

Group Cards allows users to create group greeting cards, collect money for gifts, and have cards printed as a book, fostering team appreciation and connection.

Applauz

Applauz

applauz.me

Applauz is an employee recognition platform that facilitates meaningful appreciation, rewards, and feedback to enhance workplace culture and engagement.

Staffino

Staffino

staffino.com

Staffino is an experience management platform that helps businesses collect and manage customer and employee feedback to improve satisfaction and engagement.

Espresa

Espresa

espresa.com

Espresa is a platform that manages employee benefits and engagement programs, offering flexible lifestyle spending accounts and tools for recognition and wellness.

CardClan

CardClan

cardclan.io

CardClan allows users to create and send customized cards to celebrate milestones and show appreciation to employees and clients, regardless of their location.

Caroo

Caroo

caroo.com

Caroo is a platform that simplifies employee recognition by providing customizable care packages and automating reward processes for organizations.

Qarrot

Qarrot

qarrot.com

Qarrot is an employee recognition platform that enhances performance and culture through customizable rewards, milestone celebrations, and engagement tools.

Perkbox

Perkbox

perkbox.com

Perkbox is an app that provides employee rewards, recognition, and benefits, helping organizations enhance workplace engagement and support.

Teamphoria

Teamphoria

teamphoria.com

Teamphoria is employee engagement software that tracks engagement metrics, facilitates feedback, recognition, and performance reviews to enhance workplace culture and productivity.

ERIN

ERIN

erinapp.com

ERIN is a referral and mobility platform that simplifies employee referrals, reduces turnover, and automates policies for candidates across multiple countries.

Advantage Club

Advantage Club

advantageclub.ai

Advantage Club is an employee engagement platform offering rewards, recognition, perks, financial wellness, and community building to enhance workplace experience.

PerkSweet

PerkSweet

perksweet.com

PerkSweet is an employee engagement and rewards platform that facilitates recognition, rewards, and networking among team members, integrating with Slack for convenience.

PerkUp

PerkUp

perkupapp.com

PerkUp helps users send gifts, rewards, cash incentives, and branded items to employees for birthdays and work anniversaries.

Kudos

Kudos

kudos.com

Kudos is an employee recognition platform that fosters meaningful appreciation and engagement to improve workplace culture and business outcomes.

GroupGreeting

GroupGreeting

groupgreeting.com

GroupGreeting is a digital platform for creating and sending group e-cards that allows multiple users to sign and customize cards for various occasions.

Guusto

Guusto

guusto.com

Guusto is an employee recognition app that enables organizations to reward workers easily and flexibly, enhancing engagement while supporting social impact initiatives.

