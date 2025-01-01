Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Employee recognition software enhances company culture by enabling teams to celebrate employees' achievements and significant milestones. These tools allow team members to acknowledge each other for exceptional work on projects, embodying company values, or personal events such as birthdays or anniversaries. The software often includes features for peer recognition and rewards, managing the distribution of points, gifts, gift cards, messages, digital badges, or certificates. While an HR team member might oversee the software's administration, any employee can use the platform to recognize and commend their colleagues.
Submit New App
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile workforce management app that helps deskless teams manage scheduling, time tracking, communication, and tasks efficiently.
Keka HR
keka.com
Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform that enhances communication and engagement, enabling employees to connect, share, and recognize achievements within organizations.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
FlowyTeam is a productivity management app that offers tools for strategy planning, project management, employee engagement, and performance analytics.
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard is a digital platform for creating collaborative group cards to celebrate employee milestones and achievements with messages, photos, and videos.
KudosLink
kudoslink.com
KudosLink is an employee recognition platform that fosters workplace relationships by enabling appreciation and feedback to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction.
Motivosity
motivosity.com
Motivosity is a recognition and rewards platform that enhances employee engagement through peer appreciation and social connections.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum is a digital platform for automating global rewards and incentive programs, integrating with various tools to enhance customer and employee engagement.
Assembly
joinassembly.com
Assembly is a platform that improves employee engagement by facilitating recognition, rewards, communication, and collaboration within organizations.
Workhuman
workhuman.com
Workhuman is a cloud-based platform that enhances workplace culture through employee recognition, rewards, and insights to improve engagement and collaboration.
Bonusly
bonus.ly
Bonusly is an employee recognition platform that enables peer-to-peer appreciation, rewards, and tracking of engagement to enhance workplace culture.
Pingboard
pingboard.com
Pingboard is a platform for remote employee connection, offering organizational charts, directories, and engagement tools to enhance communication and collaboration.
Awardco
award.co
Awardco is an employee recognition and rewards platform that enhances workplace culture and engagement through customizable reward options and integrations.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy is a gifting app that helps individuals and companies send personalized gifts, allowing recipients to choose what they want for any occasion.
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
CorporateGift.com is a platform for automating and managing corporate gifting, offering various customizable gifts and seamless integration with business tools.
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is a platform for MSPs that tracks customer feedback, employee recognition, and gamification to enhance engagement and productivity.
HeyTaco
heytaco.chat
HeyTaco is a recognition app that enables peer-to-peer appreciation and rewards within Slack and other platforms, promoting team morale and connection.
Nectar
nectarhr.com
Nectar is an employee recognition and rewards platform that facilitates appreciation among peers and managers, offering a variety of rewards and integration with tools like Slack.
Compt
compt.io
Compt is a customizable perk stipend software that helps companies manage employee benefits while ensuring IRS compliance and supporting global teams.
Quantum Workplace
quantumworkplace.com
Quantum Workplace is an employee engagement platform that helps organizations collect feedback, recognize achievements, and improve workplace culture.
Engagedly
engagedly.com
Engagedly is a performance management software that simplifies performance reviews and enhances employee engagement through feedback, goal management, and analytics.
Giftpack
giftpack.ai
Giftpack is an AI-powered gifting platform that personalizes and streamlines the process of selecting and sending gifts globally for any occasion.
Vantage Circle
vantagecircle.com
Vantage Circle is an employee engagement platform offering rewards, recognition tools, and wellness programs to improve workplace culture and employee satisfaction.
Cooleaf
cooleaf.com
Cooleaf is an employee engagement platform that facilitates recognition, feedback, and surveys to enhance workplace culture and measure employee experience.
Peoplelogic
peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic offers performance management tools, engagement tracking, and employee insights to improve team productivity and retention for growing businesses.
Winningtemp
winningtemp.com
Winningtemp is an employee engagement platform that collects feedback and provides insights to improve employee satisfaction and retention.
StarMeUp
starmeup.com
StarMeUp is a performance management platform that facilitates feedback processes, goal setting, and reviews to enhance employee productivity and engagement.
Perkfix
perkfix.com
Perkfix is a software tool that enables companies to efficiently manage and provide employee perks on a large scale.
GroupTogether
grouptogether.com
GroupTogether allows teams to create and sign online group cards, share photos, add memes and GIFs, and contribute to group gifts.
Bonfyre
bonfyreapp.com
Bonfyre is an employee engagement platform that integrates various tools to enhance communication and recognition, helping organizations improve company culture and save costs.
Fringe
fringe.us
Fringe is a wellbeing marketplace offering customizable employee benefits and recognition programs in one platform to enhance engagement and satisfaction.
Bucketlist
bucketlistrewards.com
Bucketlist is an employee recognition app that allows managers and employees to acknowledge achievements and rewards, promoting a culture of appreciation.
Woliba
woliba.io
Woliba is a mobile platform that integrates wellness, engagement, recognition, and rewards into a single solution for organizations, enhancing workplace connectivity and employee satisfaction.
GoProfiles
goprofiles.io
GoProfiles is an AI-driven employee engagement platform that enhances team collaboration through peer recognition, detailed employee profiles, and an organizational chart.
Recognition
rewardable.co.uk
Rewardable is a free rewards platform that enables users to send rewards and payouts to anyone globally.
Accolader
accolader.io
Accolader is a free peer award system that encourages social recognition among users to enhance happiness and engagement, with a Pro version available.
Group Cards
groupcards.app
Group Cards allows users to create group greeting cards, collect money for gifts, and have cards printed as a book, fostering team appreciation and connection.
Applauz
applauz.me
Applauz is an employee recognition platform that facilitates meaningful appreciation, rewards, and feedback to enhance workplace culture and engagement.
Staffino
staffino.com
Staffino is an experience management platform that helps businesses collect and manage customer and employee feedback to improve satisfaction and engagement.
Espresa
espresa.com
Espresa is a platform that manages employee benefits and engagement programs, offering flexible lifestyle spending accounts and tools for recognition and wellness.
CardClan
cardclan.io
CardClan allows users to create and send customized cards to celebrate milestones and show appreciation to employees and clients, regardless of their location.
Caroo
caroo.com
Caroo is a platform that simplifies employee recognition by providing customizable care packages and automating reward processes for organizations.
Qarrot
qarrot.com
Qarrot is an employee recognition platform that enhances performance and culture through customizable rewards, milestone celebrations, and engagement tools.
Perkbox
perkbox.com
Perkbox is an app that provides employee rewards, recognition, and benefits, helping organizations enhance workplace engagement and support.
Teamphoria
teamphoria.com
Teamphoria is employee engagement software that tracks engagement metrics, facilitates feedback, recognition, and performance reviews to enhance workplace culture and productivity.
ERIN
erinapp.com
ERIN is a referral and mobility platform that simplifies employee referrals, reduces turnover, and automates policies for candidates across multiple countries.
Advantage Club
advantageclub.ai
Advantage Club is an employee engagement platform offering rewards, recognition, perks, financial wellness, and community building to enhance workplace experience.
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement and rewards platform that facilitates recognition, rewards, and networking among team members, integrating with Slack for convenience.
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
PerkUp helps users send gifts, rewards, cash incentives, and branded items to employees for birthdays and work anniversaries.
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos is an employee recognition platform that fosters meaningful appreciation and engagement to improve workplace culture and business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
GroupGreeting is a digital platform for creating and sending group e-cards that allows multiple users to sign and customize cards for various occasions.
Guusto
guusto.com
Guusto is an employee recognition app that enables organizations to reward workers easily and flexibly, enhancing engagement while supporting social impact initiatives.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.