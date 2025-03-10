Find the right software and services.
Employee recognition software enhances company culture by enabling teams to celebrate employees' achievements and significant milestones. These tools allow team members to acknowledge each other for exceptional work on projects, embodying company values, or personal events such as birthdays or anniversaries. The software often includes features for peer recognition and rewards, managing the distribution of points, gifts, gift cards, messages, digital badges, or certificates. While an HR team member might oversee the software's administration, any employee can use the platform to recognize and commend their colleagues.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile workforce management app that helps deskless teams manage scheduling, time tracking, communication, and tasks efficiently.
Keka HR
keka.com
Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform that enhances communication and engagement, enabling employees to connect, share, and recognize achievements within organizations.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
FlowyTeam is a productivity management app that offers tools for strategy planning, project management, employee engagement, and performance analytics.
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard is a digital platform for creating collaborative group cards to celebrate employee milestones and achievements with messages, photos, and videos.
KudosLink
kudoslink.com
KudosLink is an employee recognition platform that fosters workplace relationships by enabling appreciation and feedback to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction.
Motivosity
motivosity.com
Motivosity is a recognition and rewards platform that enhances employee engagement through peer appreciation and social connections.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum is a digital platform for automating global rewards and incentive programs, integrating with various tools to enhance customer and employee engagement.
Assembly
joinassembly.com
Assembly is a platform that improves employee engagement by facilitating recognition, rewards, communication, and collaboration within organizations.
Workhuman
workhuman.com
Workhuman is a cloud-based platform that enhances workplace culture through employee recognition, rewards, and insights to improve engagement and collaboration.
Bonusly
bonus.ly
Bonusly is an employee recognition platform that enables peer-to-peer appreciation, rewards, and tracking of engagement to enhance workplace culture.
Pingboard
pingboard.com
Pingboard is a platform for remote employee connection, offering organizational charts, directories, and engagement tools to enhance communication and collaboration.
Awardco
award.co
Awardco is an employee recognition and rewards platform that enhances workplace culture and engagement through customizable reward options and integrations.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy is a gifting app that helps individuals and companies send personalized gifts, allowing recipients to choose what they want for any occasion.
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
CorporateGift.com is a platform for automating and managing corporate gifting, offering various customizable gifts and seamless integration with business tools.
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is a platform for MSPs that tracks customer feedback, employee recognition, and gamification to enhance engagement and productivity.
HeyTaco
heytaco.chat
HeyTaco is a recognition app that enables peer-to-peer appreciation and rewards within Slack and other platforms, promoting team morale and connection.
Nectar
nectarhr.com
Nectar is an employee recognition and rewards platform that facilitates appreciation among peers and managers, offering a variety of rewards and integration with tools like Slack.
Compt
compt.io
Compt is a customizable perk stipend software that helps companies manage employee benefits while ensuring IRS compliance and supporting global teams.
Quantum Workplace
quantumworkplace.com
Quantum Workplace is an employee engagement platform that helps organizations collect feedback, recognize achievements, and improve workplace culture.
Engagedly
engagedly.com
Engagedly is a performance management software that simplifies performance reviews and enhances employee engagement through feedback, goal management, and analytics.
Vantage Circle
vantagecircle.com
Vantage Circle is an employee engagement platform offering rewards, recognition tools, and wellness programs to improve workplace culture and employee satisfaction.
Cooleaf
cooleaf.com
Cooleaf is an employee engagement platform that facilitates recognition, feedback, and surveys to enhance workplace culture and measure employee experience.
Peoplelogic
peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic offers performance management tools, engagement tracking, and employee insights to improve team productivity and retention for growing businesses.
Giftpack
giftpack.ai
Giftpack is an AI-powered gifting platform that personalizes and streamlines the process of selecting and sending gifts globally for any occasion.
Winningtemp
winningtemp.com
Winningtemp is an employee engagement platform that collects feedback and provides insights to improve employee satisfaction and retention.
StarMeUp
starmeup.com
StarMeUp is a performance management platform that facilitates feedback processes, goal setting, and reviews to enhance employee productivity and engagement.
Perkfix
perkfix.com
Perkfix is a software tool that enables companies to efficiently manage and provide employee perks on a large scale.
GroupTogether
grouptogether.com
GroupTogether allows teams to create and sign online group cards, share photos, add memes and GIFs, and contribute to group gifts.
Bonfyre
bonfyreapp.com
Bonfyre is an employee engagement platform that integrates various tools to enhance communication and recognition, helping organizations improve company culture and save costs.
Fringe
fringe.us
Fringe is a wellbeing marketplace offering customizable employee benefits and recognition programs in one platform to enhance engagement and satisfaction.
Bucketlist
bucketlistrewards.com
Bucketlist is an employee recognition app that allows managers and employees to acknowledge achievements and rewards, promoting a culture of appreciation.
Woliba
woliba.io
Woliba is a mobile platform that integrates wellness, engagement, recognition, and rewards into a single solution for organizations, enhancing workplace connectivity and employee satisfaction.
GoProfiles
goprofiles.io
GoProfiles is an AI-driven employee engagement platform that enhances team collaboration through peer recognition, detailed employee profiles, and an organizational chart.
Recognition
rewardable.co.uk
Rewardable is a free and easy to use rewards platform that allows people to send rewards, payouts and incentives to anyone, anywhere, for free.
Accolader
accolader.io
Accolader is a free peer award system with a Pro version available. Accolader is built on what works to increase happiness and engagement: awards with social, shared recognition rather than rewards. A focus has been placed on simplicity, in both administration and usage.
Group Cards
groupcards.app
At Group Cards we help our customers build happier, more productive teams. We have delivered over 5 million messages of appreciation to people worldwide - each one a little burst of joy and connection. With Group Cards you can send a group greeting card, with unlimited pages and signatures, collect money for a gift and even have your Group Card printed as a book.
Applauz
applauz.me
Minimize Turnover and Propel Productivity to New Heights with Applauz. Applauz is an award-winning employee recognition platform equipped with all the essential tools to support and reinforce an active and flourishing company culture. Effortlessly enable coworkers and managers to recognize each other with meaningful messages of appreciation. Celebrate achievements by recognizing employees with personalized company badges and redeemable Applauz Rewards Points. Stay connected with your team's sentiments through Applauz's Pulse Surveys, empower your team with incentivized goals, offer custom company perks, celebrate service milestones with Applauz's personalized work anniversary program, and dive into comprehensive reports and analytics on both team and individual employee engagement levels across your organization. With Applauz, you're not just implementing a recognition platform; you're revolutionizing your approach to employee engagement.
Staffino
staffino.com
Staffino is a customer and employee experience management platform with a strong global presence, proudly catering to clients in over 30 countries and spanning a diverse range of industries. Our cutting-edge online platform has evolved to compete with the world's leading CEM platforms, offering a user-friendly and visually appealing interface for collecting and managing customer and employee feedback. Staffino XM products are expertly designed for businesses of all sizes across various industries seeking to revolutionise their customer and employee experience on both national and international levels. Our comprehensive CX & EX products empower you to deliver unparalleled customer satisfaction, inspire employee motivation, and accelerate revenue growth. CX Products & Services: - Closed Loop Feedback Management - Retention Case Monitoring - NPS, CSAT, CES & Other CX Metrics - Semantic Engine - Personalised CX Dashboards - Mastery Shopping® - CX Consulting - Performance Management Assessment - Customer Experience Surveys EX Products & Services: - Employee Recognition & Motivation - Employee Gamification - Employee Performance - Employee Engagement
Espresa
espresa.com
Drive employee experience and engagement programs in new and meaningful ways with Espresa’s leading product, global Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSA). And, with LSA Plus, you have even more ways to power inclusive flexibility with integrated total wellbeing, recognition, and community. Give your employees freedom of choice while using the HR tech engine that supports People Teams with attraction and retention, minimal administration, and with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) built in. Espresa is a software platform and vendor network for providing onsite workplace services that help companies attract and retain the best people while measurably increasing their productivity.
CardClan
cardclan.io
Make everyone feel appreciated! CardClan takes the hassle out of showing your appreciation to employees and clients. Celebrate milestones, such as birthdays, anniversaries, and even retirement with customized cards that are sure to make recipients smile. With our easy-to-use tools, you can go above and beyond in expressing gratitude - no matter their location around the world!
Caroo
caroo.com
We envision a world where people experience deep connection at work through recognition. Our platform uncovers deep behavioral understanding of individual employee recognition needs, provides insight on when to recognize and makes it easy to send rewards employees actually want. All in one place. We believe… - Every employee deserves to be acknowledged for their impact - Recognition is most meaningful when it’s tailored to the individual - Recognition doesn’t have to be cumbersome or exorbitantly expensive to be truly magical - A culture of recognition should exist everywhere in an organization Caroo is woman and veteran founded and partners with various charities including Feeding America. Since 2015, Caroo has donated over 20 million meals and counting to families in need. To learn more, visit Caroo.com.
Qarrot
qarrot.com
Recognition software that actually improves employee performance! Designed for the needs of growing businesses, Qarrot powers outcome-based rewards and recognition to improve culture and drive better employee performance. - Empower your managers and employees with point and badge-based recognition - Motivate individual and team performance with goal-based awards - Celebrate birthdays and work-anniversaries with milestone awards - Increase your program's visibility & engagement with a real-time and public social feed - Stay on top of your program with reporting & analytics - Redeem for rewards from anywhere in just a few clicks With Qarrot, you have the flexibility to design a recognition program tailored to your company's business objectives and values. Qarrot provides an affordable tool for growing companies to empower their managers and employees to send points and badge-based recognitions, to motivate individual and team performance with performance-based awards, to celebrate birthdays and work-anniversaries with automated milestone awards, to increase their program's visibility with an engaging public social feed and to offer your employees a rewards catalog of thousands of leading brands. Qarrot also simplifies your life by making your program easy to administer: control your costs with role-based budgets, delegate your program management by setting up multiple administrator seats, customize your rewards offering with company-provided, measure and understand employee engagement with detailed dashboards and reports, and so much more!
Perkbox
perkbox.com
Perkbox is a global rewards and benefits platform that helps companies care for, connect with, and celebrate their employees, no matter where they are or what they want. The platform assists organizations in aligning their people with their purpose. Trusted by over 4,000 businesses across the globe, the Perkbox platform helps keep employees motivated, supported, and engaged. It empowers teams with the choice in how they would most like to be rewarded, recognized, and celebrated. From personalized rewards and recognition to meaningful benefits and well-being support, there is something for everyone, regardless of their location or preferences. The global mobile app provides a seamless experience on the go for all employees and has been proven to save businesses time and money while improving team performance. With over 10 years of expertise, Perkbox is designed to help organizations take their employee value proposition to the next level.
Teamphoria
teamphoria.com
Teamphoria is employee engagement software that builds and measures an engaged workforce and company culture. It’s the first software platform to provide real-time employee engagement metrics and allow organizations to monitor and boost culture organization-wide. Features focus on increasing recognition, improving communication, capturing feedback, and enhancing performance to help companies be happier, more successful, and more productive. Teamphoria allows you to increase productivity and employee engagement through custom tools and analysis to motivate and recognize your staff.
ERIN
erinapp.com
ERIN is an employee referral and internal mobility platform that drives 5x more hires from employee referrals and cuts turnover in half. ERIN engages employees with automated notifications, easy referrals, internal mobility features, and gamification features to keep them participating in talent acquisition more effectively and more frequently. ERIN’s intuitive mobile app and website allow employees to make referrals in less than 30 seconds, track their bonuses, and grow their own careers at your company! The best part is that your talent acquisition team changes absolutely nothing about how they operate today, they can continue to work out of the ATS to manage candidates. ERIN is 100% automated and integrates easily with your existing ATS and HRIS. From referral to payday, there is no admin time required. Is your policy riddled with special exclusions? Additional incentives for diversity hires? Tiered payments focused on retention? Different currencies in different countries? No problem! ERIN is designed to automate every detail of your policy, allowing you to manage referrals automatically and in every country you operate in.
Advantage Club
advantageclub.ai
AdvantageClub.ai is a global employee engagement platform driving workplace experience and well-being with features like rewards, recognition, perks, flexible employee benefits, and community building on a unified platform. * AdvantageClub.ai is an end-to-end digital Reward & Recognition platform that allows managers and organizations to acknowledge employees for their efforts, all with the click of a button. Through the platform, employees can give high-fives, likes, comments, and more to show their appreciation for their colleagues. The R&R platform is matched with a global reward redemption marketplace that lets employees choose from over 10,000 global brands. * The Perks & Privileges solution allows organizations to add something special to employees’ earnings by offering unique and exclusive corporate offers and deals across the country. Through the Flexible Benefits offering, companies can create multiple types of employee wallets curated to specific marketplaces, such as wellness, work-from-home, and L&D wallets. * The Community and Fun Zone solution brings multiple employee engagement programs under one platform. With programs like intra-corporate games with live leaderboards, peer-to-peer marketplaces, and hobby clubs, this solution offers something unique for bringing employees of every type of organization together. * The Financial Wellness solution helps employees become financially savvy by offering facilities to save, get loans, and receive salary advances at affordable prices and zero interest rates. <> About AdvantageClub.ai AdvantageClub.ai is a global Employee Engagement Platform with features like Rewards, Recognition, Community Building, and FlexBen on a unified platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through exclusive privileges and rewards from its 10,000+ brand partners. Established in 2016, AdvantageClub.ai is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee benefits as a space to create disruption using data mining and analytics. Since then, it has been redefining employee benefits beyond traditional provident fund and corporate discount policies. Currently headquartered in Delaware, AdvantageClub.ai has over 5 million users with an impressive client portfolio featuring BCG, Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, Target, and many more, with a presence in over 100 countries. The company takes pride in providing a scalable, customizable, cost-effective program to elevate employee engagement. Its unified platform offers a wide variety of recognition programs, including milestone/anniversary/years-of-service awards, real-time spot bonuses, automated incentives, peer-to-peer appreciation, onboarding programs, wellness programs, and quarterly & annual performance awards. In 2022, AdvantageClub.ai was awarded ‘Excellence in Global R&R Program,’ ‘Excellence in Employee Engagement,’ and ‘Excellence in Employee Experience’ by the World HRD Congress. With its sole mission to help organizations keep their employees engaged and driven, the Advantage Club App is supported by a robust employee engagement solution that offers a best-in-class experience to its users. The platform is set to revolutionize the industry by directly impacting employee recruitment and retention through an exhaustive employee engagement tool. <> Mission AdvantageClub.ai envisions a world where employees are highly engaged and happy, and every workplace, big or small, has a positive culture of appreciation and recognition. It aims to help organizations build and run employee experience and engagement programs that resonate with their culture and values.
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows your Company to spend directly on employees and show your team you care. PerkSweet integrates seamlessly with Slack. Check us out on the Slack app store!
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes. The modern workplace culture is changing – employees demand meaningful appreciation while traditional milestone and reward programs don't cut it any more. The Kudos platform is the online employee engagement and culture solution that embraces the power of social software to help organizations share meaningful value-based recognition to create an irresistible workplace culture. Engagement programs powered by Kudos see higher employee retention, improved employee happiness, and a boost in overall company performance.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to signing and sending a traditional greeting card from a group is easy to use. Got coworkers who work remotely or friends across the country? No problem! We allow you to gather as many signatures as you’d like by simply sharing a link. You’ll never have to worry about running out of space to sign or losing the card. The days of passing around a manila folder are over! Today GroupGreeting is used by more than 10,000 businesses and has sent out over 50,000,000 messages of appreciation in 195 countries. We value diversity of thought and backgrounds, and strive for a culture that is inclusive, supports personal and professional growth, and empathetic of others.
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology to redeem. 5X IMPACT of your budget - only pay for people who can give recognition, there are no markups, unclaimed gifts are credited back, and 1 day of clean water is donated with every gift sent.
