Top Employee Recognition Software - Somalia

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Employee recognition software enhances company culture by enabling teams to celebrate employees' achievements and significant milestones. These tools allow team members to acknowledge each other for exceptional work on projects, embodying company values, or personal events such as birthdays or anniversaries. The software often includes features for peer recognition and rewards, managing the distribution of points, gifts, gift cards, messages, digital badges, or certificates. While an HR team member might oversee the software's administration, any employee can use the platform to recognize and commend their colleagues.
Submit New App
Qarrot
qarrot.com
Qarrot is a cloud-based employee rewards and recognition software for growing businesses. Qarrot powers outcome-based rewards and recognition to strengthen culture and improve performance. Built for the needs of both teams and organizations, our software is simple to use, requires minimal set-up, and includes a complete set of features: Manager-to-employee recognition; peer-to-peer recognition; performance-based incentive campaigns; birthday, work-anniversary and years-of-service awards; a rewards catalog of 200+ leading brands; mobile apps for iOS and Android; and integrations with Slack and Microsoft Teams.
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows your Company to spend directly on employees and show your team you care. PerkSweet integrates seamlessly with Slack. Check us out on the Slack app store!
Compt
compt.io
Compt is the #1 perk stipend software that's fully customizable to your company's needs, 100% IRS-compliant, and able to support global teams. With Compt, you can easily offer ready-made and custom perk stipends that delight your employees without the administrative burden it typically takes to manage an employee perk or stipend program. Pick from 25 major categories of spending (e.g. health & wellness, learning & development, meal, cell phone) and invite your people to use their funds, while our software manages the rest. Compt keeps your employees regularly updated on their balance and usage information, maintains full tax compliance, and ensures your HR team has a central and easy-to-use platform to manage perks that’s inclusive and flexible to your business’ unique needs. In addition to perk stipends and spot bonus capabilities, Compt offers an expense management tool. Employees can submit expenses and attach any necessary documentation in the same platform, making it a truly comprehensive employee reimbursement solution. Compt was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.compt.io.
Advantage Club
advantageclub.ai
Advantage Club is a global employee engagement platform driving workplace experience and well-being with features like rewards, recognition, perks, flexible employee benefits, and community building on a unified platform. - We are an end-to-end digital Reward & Recognition platform that allows managers and organizations to acknowledge employees for their efforts, all with the click of a button. Through the platform, employees can give high-fives, likes, comments, and more to show their appreciation for their colleagues. Our R&R platform is also matched with a global reward redemption marketplace that lets employees choose from over 10,000+ global brands. - Our Perks & Privileges solution allows organizations to add something special to employees’ earnings by offering unique and exclusive corporate offers and deals across the country. Through our Flexible Benefits offering, companies can create multiple types of employee wallets curated to specific marketplaces, eg, wellness, work from home, L&D wallets, and more. - Our Community and Fun Zone solution brings multiple employee engagement programs under one platform. With programs like intra-corporate games with live leaderboards, peer-to-peer marketplaces, and hobby clubs, our solution offers something unique for bringing employees of every type of organization together. - Our Financial Wellness solution helps employees become financially savvy by offering facilities to save, and get loans and salary advances at affordable prices and zero interest rates. About Advantage Club We are a global Employee Engagement Platform with features like Rewards, Recognition, Community Building, and FlexBen on a unified platform. We provide end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through exclusive privileges and rewards by our 10,000+ brand partners. Established in 2016, Advantage Club is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee benefits as a space to create disruption using data mining and analytics. Since then, we have been redefining employee benefits beyond the traditional provident fund and corporate discount policies. Currently headquartered in Delaware, we hold 3 million+ users with 1,000+ impressive client portfolios featuring Accenture, BCG, Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, Target and many more, with a presence in 100+ countries. We take pride in providing a scalable, customisable, cost-effective program to take employee engagement to the next level. Our unified platform brings a wide variety of recognition programs, including milestone/anniversary/years-of-service awards, real-time spot bonuses, automated incentives, peer-to-peer appreciation, onboarding programs, wellness programs, quarterly & annual performance awards, gift card programs, exclusive offers across 10,000+ global brands, etc. In 2022, We are awarded ‘Excellence in Global R&R Program’, ‘Excellence in Employee Engagement’ and ‘Excellence in Employee Experience’ by World HRD Congress. With its sole mission to help organisations keep their employees engaged and driven, our Advantage Club App is supported by a well-thought employee engagement solution that offers the best-in-class experience to its users. The platform is set to revolutionise the industry by directly impacting employee recruitment and retention through an exhaustive employee engagement tool. Our Mission We envision a world where employees are highly engaged and happy and every workplace, big or small, has a positive culture of appreciation and recognition. We are here to help organisations build and run employee experience and engagement programs that resonate with their culture and values.
GoProfiles
goprofiles.io
The first AI people platform for employees anywhere. Build a culture of genuine connection with GoProfiles. We combined the best parts of employee directories and peer recognition to build a totally new kind of people platform.
Woliba
woliba.io
At Woliba, we redefine the workplace by seamlessly integrating wellness, engagement, recognition, and rewards into a single, mobile-friendly platform. Gone are the days of juggling multiple systems—Woliba consolidates it all. Our all-in-one solution not only streamlines processes but also transcends the confines of the typical workday, bringing a holistic approach to work-life balance. With Woliba, organizations gain access to automated communication, real-time data, and analytics, empowering them to create a workplace that goes beyond the ordinary. Our platform is designed to foster a culture of connectivity, recognition, and growth, ensuring that every team member feels valued and engaged.
ERIN
erinapp.com
ERIN is an employee referral and internal mobility platform that drives 5x more hires from employee referrals and cuts turnover in half. ERIN engages employees with automated notifications, easy referrals, internal mobility features, and gamification features to keep them participating in talent acquisition more effectively and more frequently. ERIN’s intuitive mobile app and website allow employees to make referrals in less than 30 seconds, track their bonuses, and grow their own careers at your company! The best part is that your talent acquisition team changes absolutely nothing about how they operate today, they can continue to work out of the ATS to manage candidates. ERIN is 100% automated and integrates easily with your existing ATS and HRIS. From referral to payday, there is no admin time required. Is your policy riddled with special exclusions? Additional incentives for diversity hires? Tiered payments focused on retention? Different currencies in different countries? No problem! ERIN is designed to automate every detail of your policy, allowing you to manage referrals automatically and in every country you operate in.
Peoplelogic
peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic provides people and performance management tools for growing businesses. Our patent pending technology combines engagement and burnout signals into one StayFactor™ score. Combined with our Organizational Network Analysis Graph (ONA) you have everything you need to nurture high performing teams, uncover internal collaboration patterns, identify silos and bottlenecks, and highlight the most connected and disconnected employees. With Peoplelogic you'll have all the data and insights you need to make impactful business decisions.
Teamphoria
teamphoria.com
Teamphoria allows you to increase productivity and employee engagement through custom tools and analysis to motivate and recognize your staff.
Cooleaf
cooleaf.com
Cooleaf is the leading employee engagement solution, empowering customers with comprehensive features from rewards and recognition to surveys and challenges. We combine our award-winning platform and our team of engagement experts to build you the perfect engagement strategy and provide the tools you need to enact it. The platform empowers companies to capture employee sentiment with pulse surveys, bring people together with recognition & virtual activities, and measure employee experience with powerful dashboards and analytics. And from there our strategic support steps in with expert analysis and recommendations to continue to chase your goals. We believe that every workplace culture can be fulfilling and engaging, and we’re committed to freeing up our customers to love and care for their people.
Nectar
nectarhr.com
Nectar has partnered with SHRM to help teams all over the world feel valued, connected and engaged. Boost engagement and celebrate individual wins every day with Nectar. Our 360 recognition & rewards platform enables everyone (peer to peer & manager to employees alike) to send meaningful recognition rooted in core values. Nectar has the most extensive rewards catalog so users can choose from company branded swag, Amazon products, gift cards or custom reward types. Integrate with your other tools like Slack and Teams to make sending recognition easy. We support top organizations like MLB, SHRM, Redfin, Heineken and more.
Bucketlist
bucketlistrewards.com
Our platform makes it easy and for employees and managers to recognize and reward one another for milestones and achievements. Unlike any other recognition program Bucketlist enables companies to reward employees the way they want resulting in a 97% product satisfaction score. With Bucketlist employees or managers can easily recognize and reward their colleagues for living exemplifying core values or for outstanding performance.
Fringe
fringe.us
Fringe is the world's first wellbeing marketplace, with global solutions for lifestyle spending accounts, rewards & recognition, wellbeing, and flexible benefit programs. Stop wasting time and money on multiple point solutions with low engagement and confusing utilization rules. Consolidate all your people programs into one platform and save up to 80%. Fringe helps meet the diverse needs of your workforce. With 120+ services and experiences available on the marketplace, Fringe allows employees to tailor their benefits package to their specific preferences. With many of our clients seeing 80-90% engagement within 6 months of launching Fringe, it's no wonder why 84% of employees report higher loyalty to companies that offer flexible benefits. Attract and retain key talent that you can't afford to lose with Fringe.
Perkbox
perkbox.com
Perkbox is a global benefits and rewards platform that helps companies care for, connect with and celebrate their employees, no matter where they are or what they want. Trusted by over 4000 businesses around the world, we help keep employees happy, healthy and motivated. The Perkbox platform gives teams a wide range of perks and benefits, a personalised recognition and reward tool, carefully curated wellbeing content and an engaging way to showcase company culture. Our global app provides a seamless experience for everyone and is pro
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
Caroo
caroo.com
We envision a world where people experience deep connection at work through recognition. Our platform uncovers deep behavioral understanding of individual employee recognition needs, provides insight on when to recognize and makes it easy to send rewards employees actually want. All in one place. We believe… - Every employee deserves to be acknowledged for their impact - Recognition is most meaningful when it’s tailored to the individual - Recognition doesn’t have to be cumbersome or exorbitantly expensive to be truly magical - A culture of recognition should exist everywhere in an organization Caroo is woman and veteran founded and partners with various charities including Feeding America. Since 2015, Caroo has donated over 20 million meals and counting to families in need. To learn more, visit Caroo.com.
CardClan
cardclan.io
Make everyone feel appreciated! CardClan takes the hassle out of showing your appreciation to employees and clients. Celebrate milestones, such as birthdays, anniversaries, and even retirement with customized cards that are sure to make recipients smile. With our easy-to-use tools, you can go above and beyond in expressing gratitude - no matter their location around the world!
Bonfyre
bonfyreapp.com
Bonfyre is a workplace culture platform designed to build human connections. Our mobile-first platform replicates the spontaneous and casual interaction that creates better workplaces, serving as a “virtual water cooler” for distributed workforces. Bonfyre gives employees the digital space—separate from productivity tools—to create an inclusive community where employees feel like they belong, resulting in higher employee retention. The platform supports culture touchpoints such as team building, recognition, surveys, wellness and safety initiatives, philanthropy, communities of shared interest, and more.
Espresa
espresa.com
Espresa is a software platform and vendor network for providing onsite workplace services that help companies attract and retain the best people while measurably increasing their productivity.
Staffino
staffino.com
Staffino is a customer and employee experience management platform with a strong global presence, proudly catering to clients in over 30 countries and spanning a diverse range of industries. Our cutting-edge online platform has evolved to compete with the world's leading CEM platforms, offering a user-friendly and visually appealing interface for collecting and managing customer and employee feedback. Staffino XM products are expertly designed for businesses of all sizes across various industries seeking to revolutionise their customer and employee experience on both national and international levels. Our comprehensive CX & EX products empower you to deliver unparalleled customer satisfaction, inspire employee motivation, and accelerate revenue growth. CX Products & Services: - Closed Loop Feedback Management - Retention Case Monitoring - NPS, CSAT, CES & Other CX Metrics - Semantic Engine - Personalised CX Dashboards - Mastery Shopping® - CX Consulting - Performance Management Assessment - Customer Experience Surveys EX Products & Services: - Employee Recognition & Motivation - Employee Gamification - Employee Performance - Employee Engagement
KudosLink
kudoslink.com
KudosLink, a part of the CultureBoard, is an employee recognition software helping companies to build stronger relationships, recognize achievements and build healthy workplace cultures. Trusted by users from Canva, Tesla or Amazon, KudosLink is a powerful connection between HR Managers and employees, improving happiness and involvement at every level of your organization. With its meme-powered concept combined with only a few clicks, KudosLink serves as an enjoyable appreciation platform, you can help people feel a greater sense of alignment, and engagement and boost performance.
Applauz
applauz.me
Minimize Turnover and Propel Productivity to New Heights with Applauz. Applauz is an award-winning employee recognition platform equipped with all the essential tools to support and reinforce an active and flourishing company culture. Effortlessly enable coworkers and managers to recognize each other with meaningful messages of appreciation. Celebrate achievements by recognizing employees with personalized company badges and redeemable Applauz Rewards Points. Stay connected with your team's sentiments through Applauz's Pulse Surveys, empower your team with incentivized goals, offer custom company perks, celebrate service milestones with Applauz's personalized work anniversary program, and dive into comprehensive reports and analytics on both team and individual employee engagement levels across your organization. With Applauz, you're not just implementing a recognition platform; you're revolutionizing your approach to employee engagement.
Group Cards
groupcards.app
At Group Cards we help our customers build happier, more productive teams. We have delivered over 5 million messages of appreciation to people worldwide - each one a little burst of joy and connection. With Group Cards you can send a group greeting card, with unlimited pages and signatures, collect money for a gift and even have your Group Card printed as a book.
Accolader
accolader.io
Accolader is a free peer award system with a Pro version available. Accolader is built on what works to increase happiness and engagement: awards with social, shared recognition rather than rewards. A focus has been placed on simplicity, in both administration and usage.
GroupTogether
grouptogether.com
GroupTogether makes it easy to bring the team together to celebrate individuals, whether you are all sitting in the same office together or are spread all across the country. Invite your team to sign a group card online, upload pictures, add memes & GIFs, and even chip-in for a group gift card or add a company-funded gift card!
Perkfix
perkfix.com
Perkfix is a SAAS tool that lets companies offer and manage employee perks efficiently and at scale.
Recognition
rewardable.co.uk
Rewardable is a free and easy to use rewards platform that allows people to send rewards, payouts and incentives to anyone, anywhere, for free.
Workhuman
workhuman.com
Workhuman is a multinational company co-headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts and Dublin, providing cloud-based (software as a service), human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Its social recognition solutions are designed for employees to recognize and reward each other as incentive for performance and behaviors that are mapped to company values. Some of Workhuman's customers include Symantec, Intuit, JetBlue, Cisco and InterContinental Hotels Group. In February 2019, the company changed its name from Globoforce to Workhuman.
Bonusly
bonus.ly
Bonusly is the #1 way to unlock a winning workplace! It’s the engine that powers employee engagement, recognition and rewards, and performance enablement. At Bonusly, we believe your business success is driven by deeply engaged and high-performing people and teams. Our performance enablement solution helps you drive and maintain that high performance by rewarding employee milestones, building meaningful relationships through peer-to-peer recognition, enabling consistent feedback, and equipping managers with the tools and insights needed to unlock your team's full potential. Use Bonusly to build a work culture that fosters employees’ sense of value, belonging, and pride in their contribution to your business’s growth. Start your free trial today! The easiest way to recognize and reward employees. Increase employee engagement and retention with Bonusly.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on business growth while also freeing up employees to be more productive, professional, and satisfied. Save time and increase productivity with mobile-first custom checklists, forms, and reports; Schedule shifts and track work hours with GPS time clock; Simplify employee communication, enhance professional skills, manage daily tasks and so much more, all in one app. Ensure a secure and easy login for system admins with Active Directory Single Sign-On (SSO).
Engagedly
engagedly.com
Engagedly is a performance review software that incorporates elements of employee engagement. It is simple yet flexible & powerful enough to work with fast growing companies of all sizes. Request a demo!
HeyTaco
heytaco.chat
HeyTaco creates a more vibrant workplace by bringing people together through social recognition and rewards. HeyTaco's fun and unique kindness currency (tacos) will help build stronger connections, boost morale, and increase overall team happiness. Key Benefits: - Promotes positive communication - Builds camaraderie - Encourages people to show gratitude - Cultivates a culture of appreciation - Brings company values to life - Increases employee morale - Drives higher engagement - Helps remote teams connect NEW! Build a culture of giving with HeyTaco Giver Mode
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, tech assessments, scorecards, etc. that will help you offer a future-proof hiring experience with Keka's Applicant Tracking System.
Motivosity
motivosity.com
Motivosity is the people-first Recognition and Rewards software that unifies your company and engages your employees through gratitude and social connection. We build an engaging experience for teams through community and connection, while encouraging frequent recognition & rewards, and providing actionable employee insights. With an average 96% adoption rate and built out integrations with Slack, Microsoft Teams, ADP, Workday or any HRIS. It has never been easier to have a software your employees love to use, but also makes your job easier!
Pingboard
pingboard.com
Pingboard is a subscription software platform that provides solutions for employee connection to companies that have a workforce that is primarily remote or distributed across multiple locations. Pingboard’s features help departments comprised of Human Resources, Operations, Internal Communications, and other senior leadership professionals communicate information that is relevant for the entire company. Pingboard also has features that help everyone in an organization see who is who and who does what, and then connect with those colleagues in a meaningful way.
Quantum Workplace
quantumworkplace.com
Quantum Workplace helps make work better every day. We empower organizations to improve the employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture of employee success that attracts and retains top talent. Our all-in-one employee success platform drives engagement and performance through ongoing insight and action. Our engagement suite helps organizations create a holistic listening strategy to identify and address gaps in the employee experience. And our performance management tools provide resources to grow, develop, and align teams for maximum success. Solutions include employee surveys, action planning, goals, feedback, performance reviews, recognition, 1-on-1s, talent reviews, succession planning, and the nationally renowned Best Places to Work contest. To learn more, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy is the award-winning, all-in-one gifting company that spreads joy, shares gratitude, and takes the guesswork out of gifting. Founded in 2015, Snappy was named one of Inc.’s fastest-growing companies in the Northeast in 2021, 202, and 2023. Snappy is the trusted gifting partner to over 43% of Fortune 100 companies as well as thousands of individuals who use Snappy for personal gifting. Snappy has sent more than three million gifts worldwide. Snappy thrives on connecting people and cultivating meaningful relationships through the power of gratitude and gifting. Our recipient-picks experience ensures gift-givers send the perfect gift every time, for everyone, on every occasion. Snappy has been featured on Fortune’s
StarMeUp
starmeup.com
Feedback is the keystone of a company's roadmap to employees' ongoing development. Gather feedback from an employee's reports, peers and supervisors to identify strengths and areas of improvement to work side by side and help them become more productive.
Vantage Circle
vantagecircle.com
We are an award-winning Employee Engagement and Recognition platform where we help HR professionals build winning work cultures through innovative AI-powered and SaaS-based solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Pulse, Vantage Perks, and Vantage Fit. We boast a user base of 2M+ employees from 700+ clients across the globe. Employees using our platform can: exchange their reward points for gift cards from 1000+ brands with a Global Rewards Catalog, shop products from the Amazon Store, book an experience, or buy merchandise from options available across 59+ countries. It also allows seamless integration with tools like Teams and Slack to make recognition hassle-free. Our platform also offers a range of benefits like Long Service Awards, including Anniversary Points, a Digital Service Yearbook, and a dedicated Milestone Catalog. We are also the preferred partner for Microsoft Teams, People Strong, and other HRMS/HCM platforms.
Winningtemp
winningtemp.com
Our team success platform helps you to create successful teams and healthy organisations by listening to every single employee and empowering leaders with relevant insights and actions that give clear, measurable results. We free up time, so your leaders can focus on what really matters. Our solution is based on science, fuelled by data, and driven by AI helping organisations across the globe to easier boost engagement, and decrease stress levels and employee turnover. At just a glance, you get an overall temperature of your entire organisation. This makes it easy to spot areas that your employees love or wish to develop - giving you the chance to spot challenges before they escalates, and create winning results - together.
Assembly
joinassembly.com
Assembly is a modern AI-driven engagement platform that streamlines recognition, rewards, internal communication, and collaboration across the organization. This single, convenient hub offers comprehensive and versatile engagement solutions, including announcements, AI workplace assistants, contests, surveys, and more. Assembly provides an extensive catalog of rewards, such as gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations, fostering a workplace culture where employees feel valued, appreciated, and connected. Powerful analytics enable managers to gain insights into company sentiment, ensuring an environment where employees feel heard and understood. Recognize Your Team in a Meaningful Way Align core values with recognition to encourage daily embrace by the team. Enhance recognition with a vast catalog of rewards including gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations. Automate Milestones and Anniversary Recognition Celebrate every teammate's birthday or anniversary with automated custom shoutouts. Seamless Integration with Microsoft Teams and Slack Engage seamlessly where you already work, with secure integration and real-time data updates. Input data once for immediate synchronization across platforms. Enhance Employee Engagement Utilize CEO and executive updates, various employee surveys, weekly check-ins, and satisfaction surveys to improve engagement. Streamline Internal Communications Leverage tools like AMA templates, news feeds, help templates, group feeds, icebreakers, idea management, internal wikis, and meeting tools to enhance communication workflows. Boost Team Productivity Use daily recaps, agendas, meeting notes, product feedback, wins lists, and a lightweight sales CRM to increase productivity. Simplify HR & Recruiting Implement surveys for employee benefits, exit interviews, eNPS scores, internal referrals, interview questions, and new hire feedback, alongside contractor time tracking and other HR templates.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features into one modern employee app that captures the heartbeat of the organization and brings its culture to life. Founded in 2017, Workvivo has seen momentous growth, which led to its acquisition by Zoom in 2023. Workvivo powers the employee experience at companies all over the world across all industries, including Amazon, Motherson, White Castle, Bupa and Ryanair.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Shree Maruti, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,500 others, Zimyo offers a comprehensive suite of products that includes HR and Payroll, Attendance, Performance, Applicant Tracking, Engagement, LMS and 50+ modules. By leveraging these solutions, organizations of any size can automate HR operations, run error-free payroll, disburse salaries on time, track employee attendance, onboard/offboard employees, track employee performance, parse resumes, send offer letters, and do much more. Join us on a journey to redefine HR excellence.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum helps automate rewards, incentives & payouts programs at a global scale with multi-currency and multi-region capabilities. We make it simple for the marketing and sales teams to send rewards, incentives and e-gifts across the customer lifecycle with a reward point system using workflows at scale. We integrate with CRMs, Survey tools, and email tools and offer API solutions to integrate directly with your products. Thousands of businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to large enterprises, use Xoxoday’s business currency to send rewards, perks, incentives, & disburse payouts. 2000+ Customers have shipped 80 Million+ rewards globally, making Plum the backbone for branded payments.
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard replaces the card that's passed around & signed - reimagining workplace appreciation on employee special occasions. It can also be used for company events, shout outs, and more. User create Kudoboard group cards; contribute content; invite others to post, and then deliver to recipients. Utilized by teams of all sizes (and particularly valuable when some employees are remote), Kudoboard is perfect for the special occasions that matter most: birthdays, work anniversaries, onboarding, farewells, get wells, shout outs, etc.
Giftpack
giftpack.ai
Giftpack is a concierge AI-powered enterprise gifting platform specializing in offering personalization at scale. The company aims to help its clients by streamlining the gifting process with AI technology to efficiently select the most appropriate gift for any individual. Whether your list is for 1 or 50,000 recipients, Giftpack is able to cater to a variety of personalization features depending on the gifting occasion. Giftpack operates globally so recipients can claim their gift or donate to a charity of their choice no matter where they are in the world.
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
Corporate Gift is a gifting platform that was developed for ongoing programatic gifting in mind. Shop, store, and set up everything once, then drive engagement in minutes. Our solution was formed around 3 pillars - a huge variety of products to ensure recipient satisfaction, advanced technology and automation for a seamless process control, and a team of experts ready to provide best practice and support to make sure every customer’s need is met.
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-for-dollar recognition programs of any kind in one simple, easy-to-use platform.
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology to redeem. 5X IMPACT of your budget - only pay for people who can give recognition, there are no markups, unclaimed gifts are credited back, and 1 day of clean water is donated with every gift sent.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to signing and sending a traditional greeting card from a group is easy to use. Got coworkers who work remotely or friends across the country? No problem! We allow you to gather as many signatures as you’d like by simply sharing a link. You’ll never have to worry about running out of space to sign or losing the card. The days of passing around a manila folder are over! Today GroupGreeting is used by more than 10,000 businesses and has sent out over 50,000,000 messages of appreciation in 195 countries. We value diversity of thought and backgrounds, and strive for a culture that is inclusive, supports personal and professional growth, and empathetic of others.
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is the only platform built for MSPs combining CSAT, NPS, Employee Recognition, and Gamification. Track the metrics that matter most to increase employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and close more deals! Crewhu is a customer feedback, gamification, and recognition platform built for MSPs. Crewhu offers integrations with most MSP software platforms to track important KPIs, including PSA, CRM, Documentation tools, and VoIP provider metrics. Crewhu's mission is to celebrate the daily wins and create stronger culture.
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your key metrics effectively via 🎯Strategies, OKRs & KPIs - Make faster & smarter decisions in this agile business world by generating via a click of a button real-time Reports & KPI Dashboards - 🙂Engage & motivate your employees & teams via the reward system, weekly check-ins, 1-on-1s, and internal rankings - Have a total overview of your projects via the easy-to-apply & effective project (incl. Gantt Chart) & task (incl. Kanban) management; generate project invoices easily - 💡Brainstorm and plan via our Whiteboards and templates - Track & convert your leads into sales & clients via our CRM module - Close skill gaps of your team members via the Learning💡Hub; upload your own file/video content to enable personal & company growth & easy onboarding - Track the Attendance of employees & measure per Timelog the efficiency of projects, key results & tasks - Drag & Drop Forms & Surveys enable easy data & information collection and analytics - FlowyTeam is the best fit for organizations with 5 - 1,000+ employees - FlowyTeam supports & serves 1,000+ organizations in over 90🌏countries - FlowyTeam software is available in the following languages: English, German, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish, French, Chinese, Arabic, Bahasa, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai, Persian, Greek, Turkish, Russian, Hindi, Korean, Japanese, Slovenian, Slovak, Serbian, Croatian, Polish, Hungarian, Czech, Ukrainian, Romanian, Bulgarian - Our amazing💐clients are Roche, ADDX, buddyboss, Turknet, Runcloud, pandai.org, Liebherr, and many more...flowyteam.com You need OKR Coaching: FlowyTeam recommends the OKR Institute - okrinstitute.org
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.