Top Employee Recognition Software - St. Helena

Advantage Club

advantageclub.ai

Advantage Club is a global employee engagement platform driving workplace experience and well-being with features like rewards, recognition, perks, flexible employee benefits, and community building on a unified platform. - We are an end-to-end digital Reward & Recognition platform that allows managers and organizations to acknowledge employees for their efforts, all with the click of a button. Through the platform, employees can give high-fives, likes, comments, and more to show their appreciation for their colleagues. Our R&R platform is also matched with a global reward redemption marketplace that lets employees choose from over 10,000+ global brands. - Our Perks & Privileges solution allows organizations to add something special to employees’ earnings by offering unique and exclusive corporate offers and deals across the country. Through our Flexible Benefits offering, companies can create multiple types of employee wallets curated to specific marketplaces, eg, wellness, work from home, L&D wallets, and more. - Our Community and Fun Zone solution brings multiple employee engagement programs under one platform. With programs like intra-corporate games with live leaderboards, peer-to-peer marketplaces, and hobby clubs, our solution offers something unique for bringing employees of every type of organization together. - Our Financial Wellness solution helps employees become financially savvy by offering facilities to save, and get loans and salary advances at affordable prices and zero interest rates. About Advantage Club We are a global Employee Engagement Platform with features like Rewards, Recognition, Community Building, and FlexBen on a unified platform. We provide end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through exclusive privileges and rewards by our 10,000+ brand partners. Established in 2016, Advantage Club is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee benefits as a space to create disruption using data mining and analytics. Since then, we have been redefining employee benefits beyond the traditional provident fund and corporate discount policies. Currently headquartered in Delaware, we hold 3 million+ users with 1,000+ impressive client portfolios featuring Accenture, BCG, Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, Target and many more, with a presence in 100+ countries. We take pride in providing a scalable, customisable, cost-effective program to take employee engagement to the next level. Our unified platform brings a wide variety of recognition programs, including milestone/anniversary/years-of-service awards, real-time spot bonuses, automated incentives, peer-to-peer appreciation, onboarding programs, wellness programs, quarterly & annual performance awards, gift card programs, exclusive offers across 10,000+ global brands, etc. In 2022, We are awarded ‘Excellence in Global R&R Program’, ‘Excellence in Employee Engagement’ and ‘Excellence in Employee Experience’ by World HRD Congress. With its sole mission to help organisations keep their employees engaged and driven, our Advantage Club App is supported by a well-thought employee engagement solution that offers the best-in-class experience to its users. The platform is set to revolutionise the industry by directly impacting employee recruitment and retention through an exhaustive employee engagement tool. Our Mission We envision a world where employees are highly engaged and happy and every workplace, big or small, has a positive culture of appreciation and recognition. We are here to help organisations build and run employee experience and engagement programs that resonate with their culture and values.