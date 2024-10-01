App store for web apps
Top Employee Recognition Software - Malta
Employee recognition software enhances company culture by enabling teams to celebrate employees' achievements and significant milestones. These tools allow team members to acknowledge each other for exceptional work on projects, embodying company values, or personal events such as birthdays or anniversaries. The software often includes features for peer recognition and rewards, managing the distribution of points, gifts, gift cards, messages, digital badges, or certificates. While an HR team member might oversee the software's administration, any employee can use the platform to recognize and commend their colleagues.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features int...
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on busines...
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Apollo Tyres, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,000 others, Zim...
Assembly
joinassembly.com
Assembly is a modern AI-driven engagement platform that streamlines recognition, rewards, internal communication, and collaboration across the organization. This single, convenient hub offers comprehensive and versatile engagement solutions, including announcements, AI workplace assistants, contests...
Motivosity
motivosity.com
Motivosity is the people-first Recognition and Rewards software that unifies your company and engages your employees through gratitude and social connection. We build an engaging experience for teams through community and connection, while encouraging frequent recognition & rewards, and providing ac...
Workhuman
workhuman.com
Workhuman is a multinational company co-headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts and Dublin, providing cloud-based (software as a service), human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Its social recognition solutions are designed for employees to recognize and reward each other as incentiv...
Bonusly
bonus.ly
Bonusly is the #1 way to unlock a winning workplace! It’s the engine that powers employee engagement, recognition and rewards, and performance enablement. At Bonusly, we believe your business success is driven by deeply engaged and high-performing people and teams. Our performance enablement solutio...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Pingboard
pingboard.com
Pingboard is a subscription software platform that provides solutions for employee connection to companies that have a workforce that is primarily remote or distributed across multiple locations. Pingboard’s features help departments comprised of Human Resources, Operations, Internal Communications,...
KudosLink
kudoslink.com
KudosLink, a part of the CultureBoard, is an employee recognition software helping companies to build stronger relationships, recognize achievements and build healthy workplace cultures. Trusted by users from Canva, Tesla or Amazon, KudosLink is a powerful connection between HR Managers and employee...
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum helps automate rewards, incentives & payouts programs at a global scale with multi-currency and multi-region capabilities. We make it simple for the marketing and sales teams to send rewards, incentives and e-gifts across the customer lifecycle with a reward point system using workflows...
Quantum Workplace
quantumworkplace.com
Quantum Workplace helps make work better every day. We empower organizations to improve the employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture of employee success that attracts and retains top talent. Our all-in-one employee success platform drives engagement and performance through ...
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy is the award-winning, all-in-one gifting company that spreads joy, shares gratitude, and takes the guesswork out of gifting. Founded in 2015, Snappy was named one of Inc.’s fastest-growing companies in the Northeast in 2021, 202, and 2023. Snappy is the trusted gifting partner to over 43% of ...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard replaces the card that's passed around & signed - reimagining workplace appreciation on employee special occasions. It can also be used for company events, shout outs, and more. User create Kudoboard group cards; contribute content; invite others to post, and then deliver to recipients. Ut...
Winningtemp
winningtemp.com
Our team success platform helps you to create successful teams and healthy organisations by listening to every single employee and empowering leaders with relevant insights and actions that give clear, measurable results. We free up time, so your leaders can focus on what really matters. Our solutio...
HeyTaco
heytaco.chat
HeyTaco creates a more vibrant workplace by bringing people together through social recognition and rewards. HeyTaco's fun and unique kindness currency (tacos) will help build stronger connections, boost morale, and increase overall team happiness. Key Benefits: - Promotes positive communication - ...
Engagedly
engagedly.com
Engagedly is a performance review software that incorporates elements of employee engagement. It is simple yet flexible & powerful enough to work with fast growing companies of all sizes. Request a demo!
Compt
compt.io
Compt is the #1 perk stipend software that's fully customizable to your company's needs, 100% IRS-compliant, and able to support global teams. With Compt, you can easily offer ready-made and custom perk stipends that delight your employees without the administrative burden it typically takes to mana...
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is the only platform built for MSPs combining CSAT, NPS, Employee Recognition, and Gamification. Track the metrics that matter most to increase employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and close more deals! Crewhu is a customer feedback, gamification, and recognition platform built for MS...
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
Corporate Gift is a gifting platform that was developed for ongoing programatic gifting in mind. Shop, store, and set up everything once, then drive engagement in minutes. Our solution was formed around 3 pillars - a huge variety of products to ensure recipient satisfaction, advanced technology and ...
Vantage Circle
vantagecircle.com
We are an award-winning Employee Engagement and Recognition platform where we help HR professionals build winning work cultures through innovative AI-powered and SaaS-based solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Pulse, Vantage Perks, and Vantage Fit. We boast a user base of 2M+ employees from 7...
Nectar
nectarhr.com
Nectar has partnered with SHRM to help teams all over the world feel valued, connected and engaged. Boost engagement and celebrate individual wins every day with Nectar. Our 360 recognition & rewards platform enables everyone (peer to peer & manager to employees alike) to send meaningful recognition...
Peoplelogic
peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic provides people and performance management tools for growing businesses. Our patent pending technology combines engagement and burnout signals into one StayFactor™ score. Combined with our Organizational Network Analysis Graph (ONA) you have everything you need to nurture high performing...
StarMeUp
starmeup.com
Feedback is the keystone of a company's roadmap to employees' ongoing development. Gather feedback from an employee's reports, peers and supervisors to identify strengths and areas of improvement to work side by side and help them become more productive.
Perkfix
perkfix.com
Perkfix is a SAAS tool that lets companies offer and manage employee perks efficiently and at scale.
GroupTogether
grouptogether.com
GroupTogether makes it easy to bring the team together to celebrate individuals, whether you are all sitting in the same office together or are spread all across the country. Invite your team to sign a group card online, upload pictures, add memes & GIFs, and even chip-in for a group gift card or ad...
Bonfyre
bonfyreapp.com
Bonfyre is a workplace culture platform designed to build human connections. Our mobile-first platform replicates the spontaneous and casual interaction that creates better workplaces, serving as a “virtual water cooler” for distributed workforces. Bonfyre gives employees the digital space—separate ...
Bucketlist
bucketlistrewards.com
Our platform makes it easy and for employees and managers to recognize and reward one another for milestones and achievements. Unlike any other recognition program Bucketlist enables companies to reward employees the way they want resulting in a 97% product satisfaction score. With Bucketlist employ...
Woliba
woliba.io
At Woliba, we redefine the workplace by seamlessly integrating wellness, engagement, recognition, and rewards into a single, mobile-friendly platform. Gone are the days of juggling multiple systems—Woliba consolidates it all. Our all-in-one solution not only streamlines processes but also transcends...
GoProfiles
goprofiles.io
The first AI people platform for employees anywhere. Build a culture of genuine connection with GoProfiles. We combined the best parts of employee directories and peer recognition to build a totally new kind of people platform.
Giftpack
giftpack.ai
Giftpack is a concierge AI-powered enterprise gifting platform specializing in offering personalization at scale. The company aims to help its clients by streamlining the gifting process with AI technology to efficiently select the most appropriate gift for any individual. Whether your list is for 1...
Recognition
rewardable.co.uk
Rewardable is a free and easy to use rewards platform that allows people to send rewards, payouts and incentives to anyone, anywhere, for free.
Accolader
accolader.io
Accolader is a free peer award system with a Pro version available. Accolader is built on what works to increase happiness and engagement: awards with social, shared recognition rather than rewards. A focus has been placed on simplicity, in both administration and usage.
Group Cards
groupcards.app
At Group Cards we help our customers build happier, more productive teams. We have delivered over 5 million messages of appreciation to people worldwide - each one a little burst of joy and connection. With Group Cards you can send a group greeting card, with unlimited pages and signatures, collect ...
Applauz
applauz.me
Minimize Turnover and Propel Productivity to New Heights with Applauz. Applauz is an award-winning employee recognition platform equipped with all the essential tools to support and reinforce an active and flourishing company culture. Effortlessly enable coworkers and managers to recognize each othe...
Staffino
staffino.com
Staffino is a customer and employee experience management platform with a strong global presence, proudly catering to clients in over 30 countries and spanning a diverse range of industries. Our cutting-edge online platform has evolved to compete with the world's leading CEM platforms, offering a us...
Espresa
espresa.com
Espresa is a software platform and vendor network for providing onsite workplace services that help companies attract and retain the best people while measurably increasing their productivity.
CardClan
cardclan.io
Make everyone feel appreciated! CardClan takes the hassle out of showing your appreciation to employees and clients. Celebrate milestones, such as birthdays, anniversaries, and even retirement with customized cards that are sure to make recipients smile. With our easy-to-use tools, you can go above ...
Caroo
caroo.com
We envision a world where people experience deep connection at work through recognition. Our platform uncovers deep behavioral understanding of individual employee recognition needs, provides insight on when to recognize and makes it easy to send rewards employees actually want. All in one place. We...
Qarrot
qarrot.com
Qarrot is a cloud-based employee rewards and recognition software for growing businesses. Qarrot powers outcome-based rewards and recognition to strengthen culture and improve performance. Built for the needs of both teams and organizations, our software is simple to use, requires minimal set-up, an...
Perkbox
perkbox.com
Perkbox is a global benefits and rewards platform that helps companies care for, connect with and celebrate their employees, no matter where they are or what they want. Trusted by over 4000 businesses around the world, we help keep employees happy, healthy and motivated. The Perkbox platform gives t...
Fringe
fringe.us
Fringe is the world's first wellbeing marketplace, with global solutions for lifestyle spending accounts, rewards & recognition, wellbeing, and flexible benefit programs. Stop wasting time and money on multiple point solutions with low engagement and confusing utilization rules. Consolidate all your...
Cooleaf
cooleaf.com
Cooleaf is the leading employee engagement solution, empowering customers with comprehensive features from rewards and recognition to surveys and challenges. We combine our award-winning platform and our team of engagement experts to build you the perfect engagement strategy and provide the tools yo...
Teamphoria
teamphoria.com
Teamphoria allows you to increase productivity and employee engagement through custom tools and analysis to motivate and recognize your staff.
ERIN
erinapp.com
ERIN is an employee referral and internal mobility platform that drives 5x more hires from employee referrals and cuts turnover in half. ERIN engages employees with automated notifications, easy referrals, internal mobility features, and gamification features to keep them participating in talent acq...
Advantage Club
advantageclub.ai
Advantage Club is a global employee engagement platform driving workplace experience and well-being with features like rewards, recognition, perks, flexible employee benefits, and community building on a unified platform. - We are an end-to-end digital Reward & Recognition platform that allows manag...
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...