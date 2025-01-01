Top Employee Perks Software

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Employee perks software enables businesses to offer and manage additional benefits for their employees. These perks include managing tuition reimbursement, providing food vouchers, arranging shuttle services, and organizing off-site activities. Known as fringe benefits, perks are offered alongside standard benefits such as health insurance, disability insurance, retirement plans, life insurance, family leave (FMLA), and paid time off. These tools are designed for HR departments to enhance company culture, improve the work environment, and promote employee well-being.