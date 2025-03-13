Find the right software and services.
Employee perks software enables businesses to offer and manage additional benefits for their employees. These perks include managing tuition reimbursement, providing food vouchers, arranging shuttle services, and organizing off-site activities. Known as fringe benefits, perks are offered alongside standard benefits such as health insurance, disability insurance, retirement plans, life insurance, family leave (FMLA), and paid time off. These tools are designed for HR departments to enhance company culture, improve the work environment, and promote employee well-being.
Circula
circula.com
Circula is an expense management app for employee payments, streamlining travel expenses, credit card use, and benefits while ensuring compliance and automating processes.
Compt
compt.io
Compt is a customizable perk stipend software that helps companies manage employee benefits while ensuring IRS compliance and supporting global teams.
Vantage Circle
vantagecircle.com
Vantage Circle is an employee engagement platform offering rewards, recognition tools, and wellness programs to improve workplace culture and employee satisfaction.
Perks
perks.tech
Batik is an app that helps HR manage personalized employee benefits, making them accessible and relevant to individual needs while providing exclusive pricing.
Maven Clinic
mavenclinic.com
Maven Clinic is a digital health platform that provides support for women's and family health, offering access to various healthcare professionals for fertility, maternity, and parenting.
Remodel Health
remodelhealth.com
Remodel Health is a software platform that helps employers manage Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA) and streamline health benefits administration.
Abenity
abenity.com
Abenity provides access to exclusive discounts and perks for employers, alumni, and associations to help users save on everyday expenses.
