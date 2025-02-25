Top Employee Perks Software - Timor-Leste

Find the right software and services.
Employee perks software enables businesses to offer and manage additional benefits for their employees. These perks include managing tuition reimbursement, providing food vouchers, arranging shuttle services, and organizing off-site activities. Known as fringe benefits, perks are offered alongside standard benefits such as health insurance, disability insurance, retirement plans, life insurance, family leave (FMLA), and paid time off. These tools are designed for HR departments to enhance company culture, improve the work environment, and promote employee well-being.
Vantage Circle
vantagecircle.com
Vantage Circle is an award-winning Employee Engagement and Recognition platform that helps HR professionals build winning work cultures through innovative AI-powered and SaaS-based solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Pulse, Vantage Perks, and Vantage Fit. It boasts a user base of over 2 million employees from more than 700 clients across the globe. Employees using the platform can exchange their reward points for gift cards from over 1,000 brands with a Global Rewards Catalog, shop products from the Amazon Store, book experiences, or buy merchandise from options available across more than 59 countries. It also allows seamless integration with tools like Teams and Slack to make recognition hassle-free. The platform offers a range of benefits like Long Service Awards, including Anniversary Points, a Digital Service Yearbook, and a dedicated Milestone Catalog. Vantage Circle is also the preferred partner for Microsoft Teams, PeopleStrong, and other HRMS/HCM platforms. Designed to enhance team performance and appreciation culture, our app offers a comprehensive suite of features: * Social Recognition: Celebrate achievements with peer-to-peer recognition, awards, badges, and leaderboards. * Milestone Celebrations: Never miss special moments with automated birthday and service anniversary wishes. * Global Rewards Catalog: Redeem points for gift cards, merchandise, and unique experiences in over 70 countries. * Amazon Business Integration: Effortlessly exchange reward points for a vast array of Amazon products. * Multi-language Support: Available in 13 languages to cater to a global workforce. * Seamless Integration: Integrates smoothly with social platforms, SSO, and HRIS systems.
Circula
circula.com
Circula is an expense platform for any payments done by employees: travel expenses, credit cards and employee benefits. Our mission is to simplify finance and payroll administration, while ensuring compliance through smart automations – so employees can do their best job. With Circula, you ✔️ Save up to 80% time in accounting & become a productive business partner within your organization ✔️ Reduce compliance risks & ensure secure and audit-proof processes *Cards are issued by Transact Payments Malta Limited pursuant to licence by Visa Europe Limited. Transact Payments Malta Limited is duly authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority as a Financial Institution under the Financial Institution Act 1994. Registration number C 91879.
Compt
compt.io
Compt is the #1 perk stipend software that's fully customizable to your company's needs, 100% IRS-compliant, and able to support global teams. With Compt, you can easily offer ready-made and custom perk stipends that delight your employees without the administrative burden it typically takes to manage an employee perk or stipend program. Pick from 25 major categories of spending (e.g. health & wellness, learning & development, meal, cell phone) and invite your people to use their funds, while our software manages the rest. Compt keeps your employees regularly updated on their balance and usage information, maintains full tax compliance, and ensures your HR team has a central and easy-to-use platform to manage perks that’s inclusive and flexible to your business’ unique needs. In addition to perk stipends and spot bonus capabilities, Compt offers an expense management tool. Employees can submit expenses and attach any necessary documentation in the same platform, making it a truly comprehensive employee reimbursement solution. Compt was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.compt.io.
Abenity
abenity.com
Abenity helps employers, alumni groups, and associations supplement their benefits with private perks and discount programs.
Perks
perks.tech
Batik is one-stop solution for benefits and perks that align with the needs of today's employees. We help HRs to align benefits needed with today's employees and make benefit solutions simple and easy to engage with, making your workplace employee-centric. What sets Batik apart from other benefit providers is its commitment to reimagining benefits to be tangible, personalized, inclusive, and accessible. This commitment ensures that every employee feels that their benefits are tailored to their unique needs and preferences. Batik's exclusive benefit suite is thoughtfully curated to guarantee that every employee has access to benefits that are relevant and meaningful to them. Admin access allows HR to view the benefits that they can activate for their employees. The HRs and employees can avail benefits at exclusive prices.
Maven Clinic
mavenclinic.com
Maven helps companies retain diverse talent, improve health outcomes, and reduce maternity and fertility costs. We support every path to parenthood: Pregnancy, Fertility, Egg Freezing, Adoption, Surrogacy, Infant Care, Breastmilk Shipping, and Manager Training.
Remodel Health
remodelhealth.com
Remodel Health is the health benefits software and consulting that helps employers both cut costs and care better for their teams.
