Top Employee Perks Software - Nicaragua
Employee perks software enables businesses to offer and manage additional benefits for their employees. These perks include managing tuition reimbursement, providing food vouchers, arranging shuttle services, and organizing off-site activities. Known as fringe benefits, perks are offered alongside standard benefits such as health insurance, disability insurance, retirement plans, life insurance, family leave (FMLA), and paid time off. These tools are designed for HR departments to enhance company culture, improve the work environment, and promote employee well-being.
Circula
circula.com
Circula is an expense platform for any payments done by employees: travel expenses, credit cards and employee benefits. Our mission is to simplify finance and payroll administration, while ensuring compliance through smart automations – so employees can do their best job. With Circula, you ✔️ Save u...
Compt
compt.io
Compt is the #1 perk stipend software that's fully customizable to your company's needs, 100% IRS-compliant, and able to support global teams. With Compt, you can easily offer ready-made and custom perk stipends that delight your employees without the administrative burden it typically takes to mana...
Vantage Circle
vantagecircle.com
We are an award-winning Employee Engagement and Recognition platform where we help HR professionals build winning work cultures through innovative AI-powered and SaaS-based solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Pulse, Vantage Perks, and Vantage Fit. We boast a user base of 2M+ employees from 7...
Perks
perks.tech
Batik is one-stop solution for benefits and perks that align with the needs of today's employees. We help HRs to align benefits needed with today's employees and make benefit solutions simple and easy to engage with, making your workplace employee-centric. What sets Batik apart from other benefit pr...
Maven Clinic
mavenclinic.com
Maven helps companies retain diverse talent, improve health outcomes, and reduce maternity and fertility costs. We support every path to parenthood: Pregnancy, Fertility, Egg Freezing, Adoption, Surrogacy, Infant Care, Breastmilk Shipping, and Manager Training.
Remodel Health
remodelhealth.com
Remodel Health is the health benefits software and consulting that helps employers both cut costs and care better for their teams.
Abenity
abenity.com
Abenity helps employers, alumni groups, and associations supplement their benefits with private perks and discount programs.