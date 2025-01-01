Top Employee Monitoring Software

Find the right software and services.
Employee monitoring software enables businesses to track employee productivity, attendance, and performance during work hours, ensuring that employees use their time efficiently. These tools can monitor active time, location, screen activity, browser history, cursor movement, and business calls to ensure compliance with company policies and maintain employee quality. HR teams commonly use employee monitoring products to assess policy compliance, while customer service managers use them to ensure representatives are working effectively. Managers of remote teams also find them valuable for overseeing work. These solutions can also benefit sales teams implementing new pitches or strategies by ensuring that the right messages are communicated to prospects. They allow organizations to be agile, quickly identifying effective methods and adapting strategies based on success. For companies embracing hybrid and remote work environments, employee monitoring is crucial for evaluating performance quality. The features of employee monitoring software often overlap with those of time-tracking software and contact center quality assurance tools.
Insightful
insightful.io
Insightful is workforce analytics software for productivity monitoring, time tracking, and team management, helping improve workflows and balance workloads.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall is a communication platform for businesses that enables calling, SMS, email, and WhatsApp interactions, with automation and integration features to enhance customer engagement.
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a workforce management tool that provides time tracking, activity monitoring, payroll integration, and scheduling for businesses of all sizes.
ActivTrak
activtrak.com
ActivTrak is a workforce analytics platform that helps organizations enhance employee productivity and performance through insights on work habits and engagement.
TimeCamp
timecamp.com
TimeCamp is a time tracking software that measures computer activity, categorizes productivity, and offers features for attendance, reporting, and project management.
We360 AI
we360.ai
We360 AI is an employee monitoring software that provides insights into productivity, tracks time, and offers real-time analytics for remote and office work environments.
Time Champ
timechamp.io
Time Champ is a time tracking and productivity management tool that automates time tracking, monitors employee activities, and provides productivity insights for businesses.
EmpMonitor
empmonitor.com
EmpMonitor is an employee monitoring app that tracks productivity, activities, and time usage, providing reports and insights for performance management.
Trackabi
trackabi.com
Trackabi is a time tracking and employee monitoring app that includes features like automated time recording, leave management, invoicing, and project planning.
Kickidler
kickidler.com
Kickidler is employee monitoring software for tracking user activity, efficiency analysis, time management, and ensuring information security.
Monitask
monitask.com
Monitask is a time-tracking and employee monitoring app that helps teams improve productivity and accountability through real-time activity tracking and reporting.
Worktivity
useworktivity.com
Worktivity is a productivity tracking and employee management app that streamlines workflows, promotes collaboration, and tracks project progress and performance.
DeskTime
desktime.com
DeskTime is an automatic time tracking and employee monitoring app that helps managers oversee productivity and manage work schedules efficiently.
wAnywhere
wanywhere.com
wAnywhere is an AI-driven remote monitoring and time tracking tool that enhances productivity through features like tracking, reporting, and team communication.
WorkTime
worktime.com
WorkTime is monitoring software that tracks employee productivity across various work settings without invasive methods, suitable for small to large scales.
Workstatus
workstatus.io
Workstatus is a resource management platform that offers time tracking, project management, and productivity tools for teams in various work environments.
DeskLog
desklog.io
DeskLog is a project management and employee tracking app that monitors productivity, manages tasks, and tracks time and attendance for teams remotely.
DeskTrack
desktrack.timentask.com
DeskTrack is an employee monitoring and time tracking app that records desktop activity, helping organizations to measure productivity and manage project timesheets effectively.
Yaware
yaware.com
Yaware.Mobile tracks calls, apps, and location on employee phones to analyze productivity and optimize work processes.
Traqq
traqq.com
Traqq is a time tracking and productivity tool for remote teams that provides insights into work patterns while ensuring employee privacy.
fenced.ai
fenced.ai
fenced.ai helps parents monitor their children's online activities, ensuring safety from adult content and promoting healthy device habits.
CleverControl
clevercontrol.com
CleverControl is a cloud-based employee monitoring app that tracks work activities, enhances efficiency, and protects corporate information through various monitoring tools.
Workganizer
workganizer.com
Workganizer is a task and project management app that helps users manage tasks, projects, and schedules efficiently, promoting organization and collaboration.
Controlio
controlio.net
Controlio is a cloud-based employee monitoring tool that tracks productivity and behavior in real-time, helping organizations manage workload and comply with regulations.
Veriato
veriato.com
Veriato is employee monitoring software that uses AI to analyze user behavior, enhancing security, productivity, and risk management in various work environments.
