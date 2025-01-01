App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Employee Monitoring Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Employee Monitoring Software

Employee monitoring software enables businesses to track employee productivity, attendance, and performance during work hours, ensuring that employees use their time efficiently. These tools can monitor active time, location, screen activity, browser history, cursor movement, and business calls to ensure compliance with company policies and maintain employee quality. HR teams commonly use employee monitoring products to assess policy compliance, while customer service managers use them to ensure representatives are working effectively. Managers of remote teams also find them valuable for overseeing work. These solutions can also benefit sales teams implementing new pitches or strategies by ensuring that the right messages are communicated to prospects. They allow organizations to be agile, quickly identifying effective methods and adapting strategies based on success. For companies embracing hybrid and remote work environments, employee monitoring is crucial for evaluating performance quality. The features of employee monitoring software often overlap with those of time-tracking software and contact center quality assurance tools.

Submit New App


Insightful

Insightful

insightful.io

Insightful is workforce analytics software for productivity monitoring, time tracking, and team management, helping improve workflows and balance workloads.

JustCall

JustCall

justcall.io

JustCall is a communication platform for businesses that enables calling, SMS, email, and WhatsApp interactions, with automation and integration features to enhance customer engagement.

Hubstaff

Hubstaff

hubstaff.com

Hubstaff is a workforce management tool that provides time tracking, activity monitoring, payroll integration, and scheduling for businesses of all sizes.

ActivTrak

ActivTrak

activtrak.com

ActivTrak is a workforce analytics platform that helps organizations enhance employee productivity and performance through insights on work habits and engagement.

TimeCamp

TimeCamp

timecamp.com

TimeCamp is a time tracking software that measures computer activity, categorizes productivity, and offers features for attendance, reporting, and project management.

We360 AI

We360 AI

we360.ai

We360 AI is an employee monitoring software that provides insights into productivity, tracks time, and offers real-time analytics for remote and office work environments.

Time Champ

Time Champ

timechamp.io

Time Champ is a time tracking and productivity management tool that automates time tracking, monitors employee activities, and provides productivity insights for businesses.

EmpMonitor

EmpMonitor

empmonitor.com

EmpMonitor is an employee monitoring app that tracks productivity, activities, and time usage, providing reports and insights for performance management.

Trackabi

Trackabi

trackabi.com

Trackabi is a time tracking and employee monitoring app that includes features like automated time recording, leave management, invoicing, and project planning.

Kickidler

Kickidler

kickidler.com

Kickidler is employee monitoring software for tracking user activity, efficiency analysis, time management, and ensuring information security.

Monitask

Monitask

monitask.com

Monitask is a time-tracking and employee monitoring app that helps teams improve productivity and accountability through real-time activity tracking and reporting.

Worktivity

Worktivity

useworktivity.com

Worktivity is a productivity tracking and employee management app that streamlines workflows, promotes collaboration, and tracks project progress and performance.

DeskTime

DeskTime

desktime.com

DeskTime is an automatic time tracking and employee monitoring app that helps managers oversee productivity and manage work schedules efficiently.

wAnywhere

wAnywhere

wanywhere.com

wAnywhere is an AI-driven remote monitoring and time tracking tool that enhances productivity through features like tracking, reporting, and team communication.

WorkTime

WorkTime

worktime.com

WorkTime is monitoring software that tracks employee productivity across various work settings without invasive methods, suitable for small to large scales.

Workstatus

Workstatus

workstatus.io

Workstatus is a resource management platform that offers time tracking, project management, and productivity tools for teams in various work environments.

DeskLog

DeskLog

desklog.io

DeskLog is a project management and employee tracking app that monitors productivity, manages tasks, and tracks time and attendance for teams remotely.

DeskTrack

DeskTrack

desktrack.timentask.com

DeskTrack is an employee monitoring and time tracking app that records desktop activity, helping organizations to measure productivity and manage project timesheets effectively.

Yaware

Yaware

yaware.com

Yaware.Mobile tracks calls, apps, and location on employee phones to analyze productivity and optimize work processes.

Traqq

Traqq

traqq.com

Traqq is a time tracking and productivity tool for remote teams that provides insights into work patterns while ensuring employee privacy.

fenced.ai

fenced.ai

fenced.ai

fenced.ai helps parents monitor their children's online activities, ensuring safety from adult content and promoting healthy device habits.

CleverControl

CleverControl

clevercontrol.com

CleverControl is a cloud-based employee monitoring app that tracks work activities, enhances efficiency, and protects corporate information through various monitoring tools.

Workganizer

Workganizer

workganizer.com

Workganizer is a task and project management app that helps users manage tasks, projects, and schedules efficiently, promoting organization and collaboration.

Controlio

Controlio

controlio.net

Controlio is a cloud-based employee monitoring tool that tracks productivity and behavior in real-time, helping organizations manage workload and comply with regulations.

Veriato

Veriato

veriato.com

Veriato is employee monitoring software that uses AI to analyze user behavior, enhancing security, productivity, and risk management in various work environments.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.