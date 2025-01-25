Top Employee Monitoring Software - Solomon Islands

Trackabi

Trackabi is excellent software for time tracking, employee monitoring, screenshot capturing and URL tracking, employee leave scheduling, GPR route tracking, time report preparation, project planning and estimating, invoicing, and payment management. Trackabi focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises. Trackabi makes time tracking efficient and engaging thanks to its gamification approach. Users can earn achievements and karma points when they reach specific goals defined by a manager. Product Strengths: — Trackabi Desktop Timer for Windows, Linux, and macOS can automatically record time worked and prepare daily user activity statistics. It can detect idle time, capture screenshots, track browser URLs, and record applications used, differentiating between work and leisure apps. — The Trackabi mobile application can track time and record GPS routes. It also includes a leave schedule section, and a convenient Insights section to control other users' activity, view their screenshots and other data. — Gamification of time tracking: achievements and karma points for higher motivation and increased engagement. — Highly Customizable Timesheets: Timesheets can be edited like spreadsheets in Excel and offer many customization options (data to display, mandatory fields, additional custom fields, etc.). — Employee Leave Management Integrated with Timesheets: Personal day-off calendar for every employee and a common leave schedule with the request/approval process. Employee leaves can be included in timesheets to make it easier for managers to ensure the data is complete. — Customizable Time Reports: Time reports can be generated from a timesheet based on user settings and shared through external links or exported to Excel or PDF. — Invoicing and Payments: Invoices can be created from reports or independently and sent to clients by email. The system allows entering client payments and tracking totals and overdue invoices. — Project Plans and Estimates: Project plans with a breakdown by milestones, tasks, and subtasks allow bottom-up time and budget estimating. Estimated amounts can be matched against live data from employee timesheets. — User Access Roles: The system supports advanced user access roles based on editable privileges. Plus, every user may access many company accounts — join a company as an employee and create his company account using the same username. — Client Access: Clients can be invited to access saved time reports, invoices, and timesheets related to their projects. It helps a client keep an eye on the time spent by his contractor and control expenses. — Git Commits Import: Importing commits from Git and converting them into time entries is an excellent feature for software developers. The Git commits with comments can be converted into timesheet entries. — Informative Dashboards: A bird's-eye view dashboard shows time worked summaries, employee absence days, and alerts about missing time reports (less time than expected). — Company Data Insights: A detailed overview of every employee's daily activity showing time worked, time added to a timesheet, applications used, screenshots, idle time, GPS routes, etc.