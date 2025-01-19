App store for web apps
Top Employee Monitoring Software - Qatar
Employee monitoring software enables businesses to track employee productivity, attendance, and performance during work hours, ensuring that employees use their time efficiently. These tools can monitor active time, location, screen activity, browser history, cursor movement, and business calls to ensure compliance with company policies and maintain employee quality. HR teams commonly use employee monitoring products to assess policy compliance, while customer service managers use them to ensure representatives are working effectively. Managers of remote teams also find them valuable for overseeing work. These solutions can also benefit sales teams implementing new pitches or strategies by ensuring that the right messages are communicated to prospects. They allow organizations to be agile, quickly identifying effective methods and adapting strategies based on success. For companies embracing hybrid and remote work environments, employee monitoring is crucial for evaluating performance quality. The features of employee monitoring software often overlap with those of time-tracking software and contact center quality assurance tools.
TimeCamp
timecamp.com
TimeCamp is time tracking software designed for monitoring and optimizing the efficiency of one’s work. This tool measures the time spent on computer activities. Then it categorizes these activities into productive ones and those not related to the tasks the user should focus on. It can be used both in the case of stationary work in the company and by remotely working employees. Besides automatic time tracking, TimeCamp also offers features like time reporting, attendance management, budgeting, flexible billing rates or invoicing. If your company needs a simple clock-in/clock-out service, you can also check out its Time Clock Kiosk feature.
DeskTrack
desktrack.timentask.com
DeskTrack is an Employee Monitoring & Time Tracking Software that records the insight details of the employee desktop i.e. it keeps the list of applications opened, URLs browsed, files opened with the total time spent on them. This record helps in identifying the actual work we did & the distractions faced all through the day. It is also useful for managing the project timesheets by linking the files and URLs to the specified projects. Mainly it helps in increasing efficiency & productivity by 40%.
Workganizer
workganizer.com
Workganizer is the best software to monitor employees and projects more systematically. From being an attendance checker to project deadlines and company audits, Workganizer has everything sorted for you. To know more about the features that make Workganizer so special, click on the website link.
fenced.ai
fenced.ai
It is not always possible for parents to look after every activity of their children, especially how their children spend time online. The web is not always a safe space for children. This is when fenced.ai comes into handy to ensure the digital well-being of your children. fenced.ai helps to gain peace of mind since it let you know whether or not the children are safe from adult contents and other explicit and illegal websites. There also needs to be proper communication with your children before installing fenced.ai to make the children feel that you respect their privacy. fenced.ai is not only developed to monitor your children's devices but to help your children develop good device habits and avoid unnecessary harms.
Controlio
controlio.net
Сontrolio, a top-tier employee monitoring software, empowers organizations to unlock valuable insights into daily workflows, manage workload balance, and gauge employee performance without infringing their privacy. Boosting employee productivity, improving work policies, and enhancing data security have now become easier than ever!
Worktivity
useworktivity.com
Worktivity is a comprehensive productivity tracking and employee management platform designed to streamline workflows, enhance team collaboration, and drive overall business success. In addition to features such as accurate time tracking, task management, productivity analysis, and app usage insights, Worktivity also includes detailed project management, time tracking, cost reports, and annual leave tracking. These features contribute to better optimizing resource allocation for businesses, increasing project efficiency, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. With its user-friendly interface and AI-powered capabilities, Worktivity enables real-time visibility into employee activities, allowing for data-driven decisions to enhance performance. Join the Worktivity community and experience a new era of productivity management that transforms the way you work.
CleverControl
clevercontrol.com
CleverControl is a cloud-based business solutions software that allows employers to enhance efficiency of staff work efforts and also prevent corporate information from being disclosed, its accumulated data could be an asset in resolving various issues and incidents in the workplace. CleverControl presents its product in three distinct forms – on-cloud, on-premise and local for small business. What is CleverControl On-Cloud? CleverControl's aim with its On-Cloud solution is to compile comprehensive reports on your team's daily work patterns. Key features include Face Recognition, Keylogging, Screen Recording, IMs Monitoring, and more. Team leaders can remotely access the accumulated data from any device. What is CleverControl On-Premise? CleverControl On-Premise is an employee surveillance solution for companies that guarantees the data collected remains within your corporate network. The absolute power over the storage and accessibility of the information rests solely with you. What is CleverControl Local for Small Business? CleverControl Local for Small Business is a cost-effective solution for monitoring employee activities and enhancing efficiency. It eliminates the need for server purchases by utilizing a shared folder system, ensuring all data remains within your company. This tool is ideal for small businesses seeking to optimize productivity and secure data without additional hardware costs.
WorkTime
worktime.com
WorkTime is an employee, computer and internet monitoring software. WorkTime monitors productivity and helps boosting it. It monitors working-from-home, remote, and in-office employees. WorkTime does not support any invasive monitoring. It is designed for heavy loads and works well on 1-15,000+ computers.
Veriato
veriato.com
Veriato has reinvented the category it created, using AI based user behavior analytics to help companies prevent risks and increase productivity in their remote, hybrid and in-office environments. Veriato’s platform offers solutions for Insider Risk Management (IRM), behavioral analytics, user activity monitoring (UAM) and data loss prevention (DLP) in a single powerful platform. Veriato delivers monitoring, alerts, reporting and screenshots, allowing customers to be predictive and proactive rather than reactive, critical in cybersecurity. The platform helps global Enterprises, SMBs and Government entities become more engaged, productive and safe.
Kickidler
kickidler.com
Kickidler is the employee monitoring and user activity tracking software of the new generation. Kickidler sowtware is a powerful tool for automation of control of personnel, information security and increase in business efficiency. Main Kickidler features: online monitoring of computers, recording and playback of employees’ history of activity, analysis of efficiency, timetracking and also information security. Besides, Kickidler can be useful for optimization of communications inside the company and analysis of activity.
Traqq
traqq.com
Traqq helps businesses and organizations monitor performance and internal company processes. Your team will get better organized, enjoy higher transparency, and improve work efficiency.
Time Champ
timechamp.io
Time Champ helps companies unlock productivity potential with feature rich automatic time tracking and productivity measurement software. It can help boost your productivity by 20% to 30% and improve employee morale like never before. Time Champ is more than just a time tracker and with the rich feature set it offers, can help optimize all areas of your business and be a key differentiator between you and your competitors. Wherever your employees are based, either working remotely or from the office, Time Champ helps you to identify where they are spending their time during the working day, allowing you to ensure their time is being spent productively. Time champ also helps companies to effectively measure the productivity of the teams in an instant using a comprehensive dashboard. At a glance you can see how many team members are working, how many are absent or late and who are the most, or least, productive employees in a single screen. This information can then be used to drive performance & productivity gains. Time Champ collects various metrics, KPIs and presents them in beautifully laid out analytical charts and reports. With the ability to drill down into problem areas, Time Champ makes life much easier to analyze and find solutions for the problems quickly.
Yaware
yaware.com
Yaware.Mobile helps people to be more productive by measuring and analysing calls, apps and location of employee’s phones.
Trackabi
trackabi.com
Trackabi is excellent software for time tracking, employee monitoring, screenshot capturing and URL tracking, employee leave scheduling, GPR route tracking, time report preparation, project planning and estimating, invoicing, and payment management. Trackabi focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises. Trackabi makes time tracking efficient and engaging thanks to its gamification approach. Users can earn achievements and karma points when they reach specific goals defined by a manager. Product Strengths: — Trackabi Desktop Timer for Windows, Linux, and macOS can automatically record time worked and prepare daily user activity statistics. It can detect idle time, capture screenshots, track browser URLs, and record applications used, differentiating between work and leisure apps. — The Trackabi mobile application can track time and record GPS routes. It also includes a leave schedule section, and a convenient Insights section to control other users' activity, view their screenshots and other data. — Gamification of time tracking: achievements and karma points for higher motivation and increased engagement. — Highly Customizable Timesheets: Timesheets can be edited like spreadsheets in Excel and offer many customization options (data to display, mandatory fields, additional custom fields, etc.). — Employee Leave Management Integrated with Timesheets: Personal day-off calendar for every employee and a common leave schedule with the request/approval process. Employee leaves can be included in timesheets to make it easier for managers to ensure the data is complete. — Customizable Time Reports: Time reports can be generated from a timesheet based on user settings and shared through external links or exported to Excel or PDF. — Invoicing and Payments: Invoices can be created from reports or independently and sent to clients by email. The system allows entering client payments and tracking totals and overdue invoices. — Project Plans and Estimates: Project plans with a breakdown by milestones, tasks, and subtasks allow bottom-up time and budget estimating. Estimated amounts can be matched against live data from employee timesheets. — User Access Roles: The system supports advanced user access roles based on editable privileges. Plus, every user may access many company accounts — join a company as an employee and create his company account using the same username. — Client Access: Clients can be invited to access saved time reports, invoices, and timesheets related to their projects. It helps a client keep an eye on the time spent by his contractor and control expenses. — Git Commits Import: Importing commits from Git and converting them into time entries is an excellent feature for software developers. The Git commits with comments can be converted into timesheet entries. — Informative Dashboards: A bird's-eye view dashboard shows time worked summaries, employee absence days, and alerts about missing time reports (less time than expected). — Company Data Insights: A detailed overview of every employee's daily activity showing time worked, time added to a timesheet, applications used, screenshots, idle time, GPS routes, etc.
ActivTrak
activtrak.com
ActivTrak’s workforce analytics help hybrid workplaces boost productivity and maximize results. The company’s highly scalable, cloud-native SaaS solution gives users visibility into people, processes and technology that mitigate risk and uncertainty, and provide the basis for long-term success. This includes ensuring workforce activity adheres to policies and expectations; improving team productivity and performance; and effectively allocating workforce investments. The solution is unique for its privacy-first analytics that exclude employees’ personal identifiable information and non-business activity from reporting. Based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is led by a seasoned team of software industry veterans.
Workstatus
workstatus.io
Maximize Team Productivity: From Remote To In-Office - Enhance productivity with our all-in-one solution for time tracking, project and task management, and workforce optimization. Elevate your business with the leading workforce management software. Streamline processes, optimize workflows, and empower your team. Try it now!
EmpMonitor
empmonitor.com
EmpMonitor is a brilliant employee performance monitoring application with many smart features which empower employers to track high performing employees and reward them appropriately. These features are highly relevant in todays corporate scenario and are required to increase the productivity level and degree of control over ongoing projects. EmpMonitor made it easy to keep an eye on where your employees spent their time throughout the day by monitoring their activities.
DeskLog
desklog.io
Desklog is a project management and employee tracking software which helps to manage the project and tracks the real-time productivity of your team. It easily monitors daily activities and tracks the spent time and the report. This employee productivity tracking software monitors and helps the team complete all the client requirements and manage time, budget and all the scope constraints. The remote employee time tracking software supervises the local and remote team from both desktop and mobile. Desklog free download is available for Windows, Linux and Mac.
We360 AI
we360.ai
We360.ai is a cloud based employee monitoring software that helps you gain insights into your employees work environment. Whether your employee is working from home, working from office or working from any remote location, it gives you the ability to turn data from all corners of your workplace into meaningful information and actionable insights to help you improve the way people work. With more than 40,000+ users worldwide, We360.ai's award-winning solution can be configured in minutes to provide immediate visibility into how users are engaging in your organization. We360.ai is the most powerful means to observe how digital enablement efforts are impacting your organization.We360.ai is a perfect tool for HRs and business leaders looking to scale up their business effortlessly. We360.ai is easy to use, comes with a free trial and gets configured within minutes. Whether it is 24x7 remote support or dedicated account manager we have got you covered at all times. We would help in: 1. Time Tracking 2. Automated Attendance 3. Productivity Measurement 4. Automated Screenshots 5. Real time Analytics 6. Manual Screenshots 7. Wellness 8. Field Tracking 9. Real-Time Analytics In addition to the above features - 1. We offer live product training to all of our clients for free. 2. We will provide you dedicated account manager. 3. 24x7 Technical Support 4. Our advanced Software works on all the major Operating systems like MacOS , Windows and Linux! Overall, you'll make your clients and your team happy by providing flexible collaboration. We'll help you increase your team's productivity and make sure it's in sync with your team in real time.
wAnywhere
wanywhere.com
wAnywhere is an AI-based remote employee monitoring and desktop time tracking software designed to ensure security and boost productivity. This tool offers features such as automatic time monitoring, idle time tracking, website and app usage monitoring, and location tracking to maximize productivity. It also provides intuitive and comprehensive visualization and reporting at various levels within the organization. Managers can set configurable actions when thresholds or boundaries are not met, including screen blocking or triggering notifications.In addition to monitoring, wAnywhere offers communication and collaboration capabilities within the platform. Users can interact with team members through an enterprise-grade secured video conferencing app and enterprise chat. The tool allows for department-wise configuration, attachment, group creation, and the ability to add custom branding for a cohesive culture.wAnywhere also provides a collection of productivity-enhancing apps, allowing employees to have everything they need on a single desktop. The tool is continuously adding new apps, and soon it will allow access to popular external apps as well.To keep employees engaged and motivated, wAnywhere offers gamification and wellness features. It aims to increase engagement by providing innovative features that promote motivation and wellness.The tool also highlights its value in unlocking various benefits, including a location-agnostic secured workplace, flexibility in hybrid working, cost reduction in real estate, energy, and commuting, maximizing and tracking productivity, strengthening company culture, and providing data-driven insights through intuitive visualization and reporting.Furthermore, wAnywhere emphasizes AI-based security and compliance to create a secure environment for companies exploring the possibility of hybrid working.
Monitask
monitask.com
Monitask delivers software to boost productivity, efficiency, and accountability across your team. Monitoring software as well as time tracking capabilities, keep teams focused on the task at hand. Our software is powerful, yet lightweight, making it simple and easy to use. Managers can also access their dashboard on any of their devices to keep track of their team anytime, anywhere. Sign Up for Monitask and start saving time and money, today.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-facing teams to deliver flawless customer interactions fueled by real-time and post-call AI insights. Top JustCall features to watch out for: * Inbound and outbound calling * Send and receive SMS & MMS * Sales dialer (Auto, Predictive and Power dialers) * SMS Workflows * SMS Bots * Multi-level IVR * Real-time agent assist * AI-powered SMS Copilot * AI coaching * Sentiment analysis * AI call scoring * Live call monitoring * Shared WhatsApp inbox * Automatic call distribution (ACD) * 100+ CRM integrations * Business phone numbers in 70+ countries
Insightful
insightful.io
Insightful is workforce analytics and productivity software that helps you work in a more informed way with actionable data insights. Understand how your team works best and inspire productivity with employee productivity monitoring, automatic time tracking, remote team management and more. The insights Insightful provides enable you to create more efficient processes, improve workflows and balance workloads, so your team can do their best work. All within a lightweight, easy-to-use platform. Available in the Cloud or On-Premise, Insightful is built with enterprise-grade security and privacy to safeguard your data and simplify compliance. Whether you have 10 or 10,000 devices, Insightful scales with your big ambitions.
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a cutting-edge workforce analytics software solution designed to enhance productivity across remote, hybrid, and in-house teams while ensuring a positive employee experience. Hubstaff integrates with over 30 apps so your business can run more efficiently. You can see how work happens with features like time tracking, screenshots, activity tracking, URL and app tracking, workforce analytics metrics, automatic payroll and invoicing, scheduling, GPS and location monitoring, and timesheets. Available for Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome, iOS & Android. Our mission is to help everyone have their most productive day at work. This commitment means prioritizing peak performance without compromising a fulfilling work environment for everyone. Experience the transformative impact of Hubstaff on our organization's efficiency and success. Here's how Hubstaff has become an invaluable asset to our customer's businesses: - Boosted Productivity: Achieved a remarkable 5% increase in productivity by seamlessly automating PTO processes. - Strategic Resource Allocation: Hubstaff's implementation saved a headcount equivalent to 10 personnel, enhancing operational efficiency. - Business Wins and Improved Bottom Line: Instrumental in winning new business opportunities and significantly improving the financial bottom line. - Zero Downtime: Enjoy uninterrupted operations with zero downtime, ensuring a continuous and smooth workflow. - Efficient Payroll and HR Processes: Streamlined all payroll and HR processes, reducing administrative overhead and ensuring accuracy. - Cost Savings on Projects: Realized substantial savings ranging from 10% to 25% on various projects, enhancing overall profitability. - Enhanced Customer Value: Achieved a remarkable 30% increase in the value offered to customers, elevating service standards. - Task Optimization: A 25% cost savings achieved by eliminating wasted tasks and improving overall resource utilization. - Reduction in Hiring Costs: Reduce hiring costs by 25%, mitigating risks associated with bad hires and optimizing recruitment processes. - Employee Retention: Empowers top performers with the data they need for faster promotions, resulting in improved employee retention. Hubstaff has proven to be a pivotal tool in our customer's pursuit of excellence, driving tangible results across various business operations. Embrace the future of work with Hubstaff!
DeskTime
desktime.com
DeskTime is an easy-to-use automatic employee productivity monitoring software that allows managers to keep an eye on their team’s work without micromanaging every aspect of their employees’ day. We believe managers shouldn’t have to spend their time worrying about employee productivity, and employees shouldn’t be bogged down by tiresome manual time tracking methods. The solution is easy: DeskTime. DeskTime allows managers to establish a culture of transparency and honesty in their team while enabling employees to set clear boundaries about their work/life balance. With DeskTime’s productivity monitoring features, managers can learn their team’s work habits, schedule employee shifts, manage absences, and track specific projects or tasks. This will make it easy to oversee the team’s work progress and ensure that no employee is overworked or underutilized. DeskTime's features include: - fully automatic online and offline time tracking - project management - shift and absence scheduling - optional screenshots - custom reports - and much more Take the stress out of your workdays and bring transparency into your workplace with our automatic employee time tracking app.