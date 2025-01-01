App store for web apps

Top Employee Intranet Software

An intranet is a restricted, private network accessible online, typically used by a specific group such as a team or company. Employee intranets are designed to offer staff a centralized platform for collaboration, media sharing, communication, training, feedback, and various other tasks. Employee intranet solutions enable companies to select or combine features from different types of software, like internal communications or business content management systems. If an intranet lacks a native feature, it often integrates with popular software solutions, allowing users to access these tools directly from within the intranet portal.

Microsoft Sharepoint

Microsoft Sharepoint

microsoft.com

Microsoft SharePoint is a web-based platform for collaboration, document management, and workflow automation, supporting real-time sharing and customization within organizations.

Basecamp

Basecamp

basecamp.com

Basecamp is a project management platform that centralizes tasks, communication, and file sharing for teams, facilitating collaboration and organization.

Workvivo

Workvivo

workvivo.com

Workvivo is an employee experience platform that enhances communication and engagement, enabling employees to connect, share, and recognize achievements within organizations.

Lark

Lark

larksuite.com

Lark is a collaboration platform that integrates messaging, document sharing, video calls, and project management for efficient team workflows.

Softr Studio

Softr Studio

softr.io

Softr Studio is a no-code platform for building custom applications and tools, integrating with Airtable and Google Sheets for enhanced collaboration and functionality.

Blink

Blink

joinblink.com

Blink is a mobile app that connects deskless and desk-based workers, enhancing communication, engagement, and resource management for organizations.

Speakap

Speakap

speakap.com

Speakap is a communication platform for organizations to connect with and inform deskless workers, facilitating discussions and information sharing across teams.

Happeo

Happeo

happeo.com

Happeo is an intranet platform that centralizes knowledge and communication, facilitating collaboration through customizable pages, channels, and a company directory.

Simpplr

Simpplr

simpplr.com

Simpplr is an intranet app that enhances employee engagement and communication through features like live video streaming, Q&A, and content personalization.

Jostle

Jostle

jostle.us

Jostle is an intranet app that enhances internal communication and employee engagement through organized content and recognition tools.

Haiilo

Haiilo

haiilo.com

Haiilo is an employee communications platform that enhances engagement and streamlines internal communications within organizations.

Brightspot

Brightspot

brightspot.com

Brightspot is a content management system that helps organizations streamline content production and management across multiple platforms.

Process Street

Process Street

process.st

Process Street is an AI-powered workflow automation tool that helps teams create, manage, and streamline processes and tasks without coding.

Tixio

Tixio

tixio.io

Tixio is a virtual workspace for organizing bookmarks, notes, tasks, and documents, allowing team collaboration and file synchronization in one place.

Motivosity

Motivosity

motivosity.com

Motivosity is a recognition and rewards platform that enhances employee engagement through peer appreciation and social connections.

Assembly

Assembly

joinassembly.com

Assembly is a platform that improves employee engagement by facilitating recognition, rewards, communication, and collaboration within organizations.

MangoApps

MangoApps

mangoapps.com

MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.

LumApps

LumApps

lumapps.com

LumApps is an employee experience platform that integrates with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, improving internal communications, collaboration, and content management.

Workrede

Workrede

workrede.com

Workrede is a platform that enhances communication and workflow for mobile workforces, allowing access to important documents and information from anywhere.

Papyrs

Papyrs

papyrs.com

Papyrs is a platform for creating and managing wikis and intranets, allowing teams to share knowledge and collaborate using drag-and-drop or markdown.

Groupsite

Groupsite

groupsite.com

Groupsite is a collaborative platform that enables groups to communicate, share files, and manage activities in a customizable and organized environment.

Samepage

Samepage

samepage.io

Samepage is a collaborative workspace that combines chat, video conferencing, task management, and document editing to enhance team communication and productivity.

Clinked

Clinked

clinked.com

Clinked is a cloud-based collaboration tool for secure file sharing, task management, and client communication with customizable portals.

Sprocket 365

Sprocket 365

sprocket365.com

Sprocket 365 is a SharePoint extension that provides custom Web Parts and tools, streamlining digital workplace development and improving business operations.

Convo

Convo

convo.com

Convo is a collaboration tool for teams to share, organize, and archive information, facilitating efficient messaging and automating business workflows.

Talkspirit

Talkspirit

talkspirit.com

Talkspirit is a collaborative platform that facilitates communication and teamwork through messaging, project organization, and integration with other tools.

AvePoint

AvePoint

avepoint.com

AvePoint provides a platform for optimizing and securing SaaS operations, focusing on management and backup solutions for Microsoft and other collaboration environments.

Sociabble

Sociabble

sociabble.com

Sociabble is a mobile-first platform for internal communication and employee engagement, enabling content sharing, quizzes, and polls to enhance workplace interaction.

Appspace

Appspace

appspace.com

Appspace is a workplace platform for managing communication, space reservations, and visitor management, enhancing employee engagement in hybrid environments.

The Lean Way

The Lean Way

theleanway.net

The Lean Way app helps teams identify improvement opportunities, track progress, and enhance efficiency using lean principles in various industries.

Octonius

Octonius

octonius.com

Octonius streamlines file management and collaboration across various cloud storage services, allowing users to manage, search, and share files from a unified interface.

Woliba

Woliba

woliba.io

Woliba is a mobile platform that integrates wellness, engagement, recognition, and rewards into a single solution for organizations, enhancing workplace connectivity and employee satisfaction.

Team Engine

Team Engine

teamengine.io

Team Engine is an HR automation tool that streamlines recruitment and employee engagement processes for companies with distributed workforces, enhancing communication and efficiency.

Bisner

Bisner

bisner.com

Bisner is a platform designed for collaboration, communication, and community building, enabling users to connect effectively and strengthen relationships.

Engynn

Engynn

engynn-intranet.com

Engynn is an intranet app that helps organize tasks, facilitate communication, and manage workflows to enhance productivity and streamline operations.

