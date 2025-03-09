Top Employee Intranet Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
An intranet is a restricted, private network accessible online, typically used by a specific group such as a team or company. Employee intranets are designed to offer staff a centralized platform for collaboration, media sharing, communication, training, feedback, and various other tasks. Employee intranet solutions enable companies to select or combine features from different types of software, like internal communications or business content management systems. If an intranet lacks a native feature, it often integrates with popular software solutions, allowing users to access these tools directly from within the intranet portal.
AvePoint
avepoint.com
Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Speakap
speakap.com
Speakap is a communication platform for organizations to connect with and inform deskless workers, facilitating discussions and information sharing across teams.
Talkspirit
talkspirit.com
Talkspirit is a collaborative platform that facilitates communication and teamwork through messaging, project organization, and integration with other tools.
Team Engine
teamengine.io
Employers of choice use Team Engine to recruit, retain, engage, and improve their field workforces. Team Engine is an HR automation suite that helps growing companies outcompete for top talent and implement best practices in employee engagement. Organizations can say goodbye to manual, disjointed, time-consuming processes and hello to intuitive, customizable software that automatically executes the critical, time-sensitive components of an exceptional talent strategy. Currently used by hundreds of growing companies, Team Engine’s text-first communication platform caters to the unique needs of organizations with a distributed workforce in the field. That’s because field workers are looking for speed and simplicity, both in the hiring process and in their day-to-day work. With Team Engine, organizations can overcome engagement challenges unique to their industry to outcompete and hire the best people first, then drive retention and engagement with consistent communication and feedback opportunities. Team Engine will help organizations: * Find and hire great people: Automate the redundant tasks in the hiring process so they can add value where it matters most. * Motivate and retain quality employees: Get new hires off to a good start with structured one-on-ones and the opportunity to provide feedback on the experience. * Execute and continuously improve: Build connectedness across the company to get work done, create efficient processes, and nurture a culture of growth and development. A glimpse at how Team Engine helps: * Texting with deskless employees and job applicants * Automated messaging for time-sensitive communications (e.g., interview reminders and open enrollment deadlines) * Built-in recruitment advertising on Craigslist, Facebook, and Instagram * Translated communications for Spanish speakers * A centralized hub for organizing all recruiting activity and applicant details * Diversification of candidate sourcing for greater reach
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform that enhances communication and engagement, enabling employees to connect, share, and recognize achievements within organizations.
Tixio
tixio.io
Tixio is a virtual workspace to organize your digital clutter, connect with team and sync real-time / asynchronously. Imagine the time you could save if you had everything at one place and the option to share at once. Manage unlimited bookmarks, notes, tasks and information on Tixio board. Organize thousands of links without a mess, turn open tabs into your creative bookmark collections in seconds. Create a company wiki to centralize important company knowledge in one place. Use templates to create documents faster. Sync cloud storages to navigate files altogether. Find what you need in the workspace in no time with our unified search - sort, filter and navigate better. Add unlimited members with access control. Share your data publicly or within members. Use workspace analytics to take impactful decisions over member interactions. All of this powerful features under one roof - with no complexity!
Appspace
appspace.com
Create an exceptional, collaborative workplace experience with the simple communication and space management tools your team needs to stay connected, whether they're at work, at home, or on the go. Appspace offers global solutions and support to thousands of customers that trust us to help them communicate with their teams and modernize their hybrid workplace experiences. We are proud to help our customers deliver a modern workplace experience, unify brand culture, and enhance communications.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top-of-the-line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. As a Software as a Service (SaaS), the platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation platforms, as well as content suggested by platform users (UGC) and administrators. Content is personalized and organized into themed channels and can be viewed on mobile devices, desktops, intranets, enterprise social networks, and display screens. Authorized content can be shared with one click to the user’s social media profiles. Beyond content consumption, employees can also engage with built-in quizzes and surveys. Features include: * Notifications for new content and internal company news * One-click sharing to all your favourite social media platforms * Internal content “like” and “comment” features * Create your own messages and content * Participate in, and check out the latest challenges and prizes * Leader board accessibility to see how you and your colleagues rank * Create and respond to quizzes and polls Sociabble employs user activation, rewards, and recognition across various levels of the user experience to maximize engagement. Its unique employee communication and advocacy platform makes communications easy, quick, and engaging. Employees are better informed about company news, updates, and their workplace, leading to a more engaged and influential workforce. Companies can extend Sociabble’s use to their partners, external influencers, or brand fans. Launched in 2014 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs in digital asset management technology, social media, and content marketing, Sociabble is currently used in over 80 countries and has acquired some of the world’s most prestigious clients, including Microsoft, BNP Paribas, L’Oréal, and PwC. Headquartered in Paris, France, Sociabble also has operations in New York City, London, and Mumbai.
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Groupsite is a collaborative platform that enables groups to communicate, share files, and manage activities in a customizable and organized environment.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr Studio is a no-code platform for building custom applications and tools, integrating with Airtable and Google Sheets for enhanced collaboration and functionality.
Woliba
woliba.io
At Woliba, we redefine the workplace by seamlessly integrating wellness, engagement, recognition, and rewards into a single, mobile-friendly platform. Gone are the days of juggling multiple systems—Woliba consolidates it all. Our all-in-one solution not only streamlines processes but also transcends the confines of the typical workday, bringing a holistic approach to work-life balance. With Woliba, organizations gain access to automated communication, real-time data, and analytics, empowering them to create a workplace that goes beyond the ordinary. Our platform is designed to foster a culture of connectivity, recognition, and growth, ensuring that every team member feels valued and engaged.
Engynn
engynn-intranet.com
An intranet you'll LOVE. Looking for a simple and social company intranet software? Your intranet search ends here! Get started with a free trial in two minutes and see why companies across the globe trust Engynn intranet software.
Papyrs
papyrs.com
Papyrs is a platform for creating and managing wikis and intranets, allowing teams to share knowledge and collaborate using drag-and-drop or markdown.
Workrede
workrede.com
Workrede is a platform that enhances communication and workflow for mobile workforces, allowing access to important documents and information from anywhere.
Octonius
octonius.com
Say goodbye to the chaos and headaches of email tag. Octonius is the all-in-one work management platform your teams need to collaborate, execute, and deliver results faster. Work smarter, not harder, together.
Bisner
bisner.com
Empower stronger collaborations, robust relationships, and vibrant communication - all in one flexible platform. Keep everyone connected and build a dynamic community.
The Lean Way
theleanway.net
The Lean Way offers an engaging platform allowing you and your team to capture more opportunities for improvement, track the progress of each improvement and identify any bottlenecks in the process. The Lean Way will not only help you capture more opportunities; it will also help you implement more improvements to ensure maximum impact.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 is a SharePoint extension that provides custom Web Parts and tools, streamlining digital workplace development and improving business operations.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is a collaboration platform that integrates messaging, document sharing, video calls, and project management for efficient team workflows.
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is a project management platform that centralizes tasks, communication, and file sharing for teams, facilitating collaboration and organization.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is a mobile app that connects deskless and desk-based workers, enhancing communication, engagement, and resource management for organizations.
Brightspot
brightspot.com
Brightspot is a content management system that helps organizations streamline content production and management across multiple platforms.
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based collaboration tool for secure file sharing, task management, and client communication with customizable portals.
Convo
convo.com
Convo is a collaboration tool for teams to share, organize, and archive information, facilitating efficient messaging and automating business workflows.
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is an intranet platform that centralizes knowledge and communication, facilitating collaboration through customizable pages, channels, and a company directory.
Jostle
jostle.us
Jostle is an intranet app that enhances internal communication and employee engagement through organized content and recognition tools.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is an employee communications platform that enhances engagement and streamlines internal communications within organizations.
Assembly
joinassembly.com
Assembly is a modern AI-driven engagement platform that streamlines recognition, rewards, internal communication, and collaboration across the organization. This single, convenient hub offers comprehensive and versatile engagement solutions, including announcements, AI workplace assistants, contests, surveys, and more. Assembly provides an extensive catalog of rewards, such as gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations, fostering a workplace culture where employees feel valued, appreciated, and connected. Powerful analytics enable managers to gain insights into company sentiment, ensuring an environment where employees feel heard and understood. Recognize Your Team in a Meaningful Way Align core values with recognition to encourage daily embrace by the team. Enhance recognition with a vast catalog of rewards including gift cards, custom swag, culture rewards, and charity donations. Automate Milestones and Anniversary Recognition Celebrate every teammate's birthday or anniversary with automated custom shoutouts. Seamless Integration with Microsoft Teams and Slack Engage seamlessly where you already work, with secure integration and real-time data updates. Input data once for immediate synchronization across platforms. Enhance Employee Engagement Utilize CEO and executive updates, various employee surveys, weekly check-ins, and satisfaction surveys to improve engagement. Streamline Internal Communications Leverage tools like AMA templates, news feeds, help templates, group feeds, icebreakers, idea management, internal wikis, and meeting tools to enhance communication workflows. Boost Team Productivity Use daily recaps, agendas, meeting notes, product feedback, wins lists, and a lightweight sales CRM to increase productivity. Simplify HR & Recruiting Implement surveys for employee benefits, exit interviews, eNPS scores, internal referrals, interview questions, and new hire feedback, alongside contractor time tracking and other HR templates.
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is an employee experience platform that integrates with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, improving internal communications, collaboration, and content management.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.
Microsoft Sharepoint
microsoft.com
Microsoft SharePoint is a web-based platform for collaboration, document management, and workflow automation, supporting real-time sharing and customization within organizations.
Motivosity
motivosity.com
Motivosity is a recognition and rewards platform that enhances employee engagement through peer appreciation and social connections.
Process Street
process.st
Process Street is an AI-powered workflow automation tool that helps teams create, manage, and streamline processes and tasks without coding.
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage is a collaborative workspace that combines chat, video conferencing, task management, and document editing to enhance team communication and productivity.
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is an intranet app that enhances employee engagement and communication through features like live video streaming, Q&A, and content personalization.
